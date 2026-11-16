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For 29 years, Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has been a beloved holiday tradition at The Old Globe, welcoming generations of San Diego families into the whimsical, snow-covered world of Who-ville. This year, that tradition is growing in an exciting new direction. For the first time, the Globe is presenting a fully produced Spanish-language version of the musical, opening the door for even more of San Diego's multicultural audiences to experience a holiday favorite in a new and meaningful way.

Between performances and rehearsals, Ariella Kvashny (Mama Who/Mamá Quién), Giovanni Diaz de Leon (Young Max/Joven Max) and Berto Fernández (Grown-Up Who/Viejo Max) chatted with us about bringing this holiday favorite to audiences in both English and Spanish.

L-R: Berto Fernández, Ariella Kvashny, and Giovanni Diaz de Leon

Based on the classic Dr. Seuss book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! follows the mean-spirited Grinch as he plots to steal Christmas from the cheerful residents of Who-ville. Narrated by Max the dog, the story follows the Grinch's Christmas Eve caper and his unexpected discovery that the holiday means much more than presents and decorations. Featuring favorites like “You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “Santa for a Day,” and “Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze),” the musical is directed by James Vásquez.

The Spanish-language world premiere, ¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad!, features lyric translation and adaptation by Katya María Ojeda Iturbide and Luis Gerardo Villegas, with Vásquez directing both productions. The Spanish production also features a different Grinch, played by Martín Solá, whose credits include the Broadway production of Buena Vista Social Club. The cast is thrilled to have him bring the character to life for the full production.

“He brings such heart to this character who has a small heart,” Fernández says, “Even with the Grinch's small heart, Martín brings this giant love-and-hate energy to the character that is magnetic, truly. It's an honor to be sharing the stage with him. He's just one of the kindest human beings.”

Kvashny is equally impressed, “He is so disciplined,” she says. “I have nothing but the highest respect for that man.”

Diaz de Leon also praises Solá, not just for his work onstage but for the generosity he brings to the company. “He's a shining example of a good person on and offstage. He treats everyone equally. He learned all of the kids' names on the first day!”

Martín Solá as El Grinch and Giovanny Diaz de Leon as Joven Max

in ¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad!, 2026. Photo by Rich Soublet II.

“We've started working on this version of the show close to five years ago,” says Fernández. “We've been in development for it, and it's just so magical to see how this production has grown. The reception that the concert got last year was mind-blowing. People are still talking about it. People stop us in the streets and say, 'We saw the Spanish concert of Grinch, and it was incredible.'”

Now that the concert has grown into a full production, the cast is taking on the unusual challenge of rehearsing and performing two versions of the same show in different languages.

“I think we're still figuring out how it all works, how we're able to learn a show and then do it in a different language at the same time,” says Kvashny. “We're rehearsing both shows at the same time, while giving both of them love. It's very new territory that we all get to navigate together, which I think is super fun.”

For Diaz de Leon, who performs Young Max in both productions, the additional challenge is the show's physical demands, as well as performing in both languages.

“It's a really exciting challenge. It's unlike anything I've ever done,” he says. “Thankfully, we have two different Grinches throughout the production. That helps with a mental distinction: 'Oh, right now I'm doing the English one with Andrew, versus the Spanish one with Martín.' As far as managing it all, I couldn't tell you. It's just happening!”

And while the two productions share the same beloved story, the Spanish adaptation has its own personality. Translators and adapters Katya María Ojeda Iturbide and Luis Gerardo Villegas have incorporated culturally relevant expressions and references that give Spanish-speaking audiences an especially personal connection to the material.

“It's not a direct translation of our show,” Kvashny explains. “There are certain sentiments that have been changed or reworded or reimagined. In a lot of ways, the Spanish one feels more tender. They've added a lot of heart to some of the ways we say things.”

Fernández particularly enjoys the language's musicality. “The Spanish language just feels so good. The rolling of the R's! There are so many R's, and the Spanish language is Seuss-y in its own way. I think it's a perfect match.”

But the most meaningful part of the project is what it represents for the community. San Diego's audiences are getting the opportunity to experience a major Globe production in Spanish, and potentially creating an entirely new connection to the theatre.

“Being able to create new traditions for our Spanish-speaking culture, especially in San Diego, is incredible,” says Fernández. “There may be kids experiencing theater for the first time in their own language. We get to be part of that, and I'm just so excited.”

For Diaz de Leon, the opportunity is especially personal. Having grown up speaking Spanish and not learning English until age eight or nine, before becoming a youth performer in his teens, he brings those experiences together in this production.

“I was a Spanish-speaking kid. I wasn't bilingual at a young age,” he says. “To have the ability to perform a show for a kid like me, who might never have been able to understand a theater piece or feel welcomed there, is really a full-circle moment. And especially at The Globe in San Diego, where I grew up, it's an honor to bring this to life for the first time, and hopefully the first time of many.”

The cast of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, 2026. Photo by Rich Soublet II.

“The kids are, quite frankly, my favorite part about doing this show,” says Kvashny. “They're the reason why we do it. They're having their first professional experiences, and we get to guide them through that. We're creating memories that might take them into a full-length career, or might just live in their hearts until they bring their own kids to see The Grinch one day.”

With director James Vásquez leading both productions, the cast says the show's spirit extends well beyond the stage. Fernández recalls Vásquez becoming emotional during rehearsals as he reflected on the production's magic and his hope that Who-ville could shine in as many languages as possible.

“James wants this story to be told in as many languages as possible,” Fernández says. “It's a story about family, community and kindness, which we need so much right now.”

Kvashny sees the production as an extension of the very message at the heart of the story.

“We get to broaden the community of Who-ville, locally and on a global scale,” she says. “This show is less about Christmas and more about acceptance and letting people into your community. We get to show that diversity and inclusion matter. I hope this show touches many hearts and homes that it didn't get to before.”

For The Old Globe, this new production is an opportunity to build on a beloved tradition while making room for more voices, more families and more ways to experience live theatre. And perhaps that's the most fitting message of all: there's always room for one more Who in Who-ville.

How To Get Tickets

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! runs at The Old Globe through December 31, 2026. The world-premiere Spanish-language production, ¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad!, plays November 19–22, 2026, for four performances only. For information on tickets and showtimes, go to theoldglobe.org

Photo Credit: Martín Solá as El Grinch in ¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad!, 2026. Photo by Rich Soublet II.

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