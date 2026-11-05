Interview: Sandy Rustin of THE COTTAGE at North Coast Repertory Theatre

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A little passion, a lot of secrets, and a healthy disregard for marital boundaries make for a delightfully chaotic afternoon in The Cottage, the wickedly funny farce by playwright Sandy Rustin, now playing at North Coast Repertory Theatre through December 6.

Set in the English countryside in 1923, The Cottage begins with a tangled web of romantic entanglements that quickly spirals into a hilarious series of revelations. As secrets tumble out, questions of love, marriage, loyalty, and desire take center stage. What follows is a screwball comedy filled with unexpected twists, physical comedy and plenty of doors through which someone probably shouldn't be walking.

For Rustin, the inspiration was less about a particular story and more about capturing a specific style of comedy. Growing up in Chicago, she was surrounded by improv and sketch comedy, thanks in part to a father who loved making people laugh. By age seven, she had memorized Abbott and Costello's famous “Who's on First?” routine.

“I grew up in a home where we were listening to comedy albums all the time,” she recalls. “I was always putting on shows in my living room.”

Her theatrical influences eventually led her to Noël Coward. After performing in a college production of Hay Fever, she found herself drawn to the heightened physical comedy and theatrical precision of British farce.

“I was really looking to emulate that genre intentionally,” Rustin explains. “I love Noises Off ... I'm always chasing that kind of energy in my work.”

Creating The Cottage, however, was hardly an overnight affair. Rustin began writing the play in 2013, spending nearly a decade developing it through regional productions, different casts, directors and collaborators before its Broadway debut in 2023.

“It wasn't like a sit-down and get it right the first time,” she says. “I had 10 years of developing the piece before it came to Broadway.” Along the way, she learned to appreciate the collaborative process, adding, “There were tons of different casts and directors and lots of feedback along the way that really shaped what the play became.”

While the play embraces the conventions of classic British farce, Rustin also wanted to give the women at its center a different kind of agency. Traditionally, she notes, women in Noël Coward's plays often served as secondary characters or existed in orbit around the men.

“I was consciously looking to flip that on its head from the beginning,” she says. Her goal was to create a female-driven comedy in the style of Coward, with the play's feminist perspective becoming even more pronounced as it evolved.

The cast of THE COTTAGE

L-R front ro: Lauren Weinberg, Taubert Nadalinni, and Katie Karel

L-R Back row: Abby Leigh Huffstetler, Josh Cahn, and Jacob Caltrider

Photo Cresit: Aaron Rumley

At North Coast Rep, director Shana Wride leads a cast featuring Josh Cahn as Richard, Jacob Caltrider as Clarke, Abby Leigh Huffstetler as Dierdre, Katie Karel as Sylvia, Taubert Nadalini as Beau, and Lauren Weinberg as Marjorie. The creative team also includes stage manager Christopher M. Williams and dialect coach Emmelyn Thayer.

Rustin's background as a performer also shapes how she writes. After she completes a first draft, she approaches the script by acting out each character's perspective and exploring their motivations, questions, and physicality.

“I am playing all of the parts,” she says. “I do complete passes of the show from each character's point of view, fully acting it out, trying out the physicality, like a real lunatic in my office.”

That actor's instinct helps her anticipate what performers might need to discover in rehearsal. “Coming at it with an actor brain helps, I think, because I'm able to discover a lot of questions that actors would have in the rehearsal room before I even get into the rehearsal room.”

The play has since traveled well beyond its original productions, including internationally. One particularly memorable experience was watching a production in Helsinki, Finland, where Rustin couldn't understand a word of the performance but knew exactly when the jokes were landing.

“I could not understand a single word that was happening, but I knew exactly what was happening,” she recalls. Seeing audiences laugh in all the right places, despite not sharing a language, was an unexpected gift.

Now, as another creative team brings the play to life at North Coast Rep, Rustin is embracing the excitement of seeing others interpret her work. Although scheduling prevented her from attending this production, she's enthusiastic about the cast and hopes this is the beginning of a relationship with her work in San Diego.

Handing over a play to other artists can be an emotional experience, Rustin admits.

“That component of being a playwright is the scariest and also the most gratifying piece,” she says. “It's equal parts scary, but also really cool and wonderful to see how other people layer their own imaginations on top of your own.”

For North Coast Rep audiences, that's part of the fun: discovering what happens when a talented cast takes a delightfully tangled world of secrets, romance and scandal and makes it their own.

How To Get Tickets

The Cottage runs through December 6 at North Coast Repertory Theatre. For ticket and showtime information, go to northcoastrep.org

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