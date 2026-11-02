Interview: San Diego Native Brendan Dallaire on Joining THE OUTSIDERS North American Tour

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Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders brings S.E. Hinton’s beloved coming-of-age story to the San Diego Civic Theatre from Nov. 3-8. Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1967, the musical follows Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family as they face off against their wealthy rivals, the Socs, while navigating friendship, identity and belonging. Featuring an original score and dynamic choreography, the production explores the search for a place in a world that may never accept you — and the belief that there is still “lots of good in the world.” First developed at La Jolla Playhouse in 2023, The Outsiders returns to San Diego with its first North American Tour.

For San Diego native Brendan Dallaire, who just joined the tour as Sodapop Curtis on Oct. 20, 2026, the return is especially meaningful. Dallaire first fell in love with the musical when he saw its original production at La Jolla Playhouse. A 2025 graduate of the University of Michigan, his recent credits include Jack Kelly in Newsies (Music Theatre Wichita), Pippin in Pippin (North Coast Repertory Theatre) and Roger in Rent (Flatrock Playhouse).

BroadwayWorld spoke with Dallaire about stepping into the role of Soda, returning to his hometown with the national tour and the power of theatre to foster empathy.

Brendan Dallaire stars as Sodapop Curtis in The Outsiders.

You recently graduated from the University of Michigan in 2025 and have already played a range of roles. What have those experiences taught you as a performer, and how has your training prepared you for a show like The Outsiders?

I’ve played a wide variety of roles, and I think they’ve all churned in my brain and helped me develop a kind of way into a character. I think Pippin is the role that most resembles Sodapop. Pippin reacts to the craziness around him, and Soda does something similar. He’s reactive in his relationships with others.

My process when I go onstage is to look everyone in the eyes, make them feel seen and make them smile. I just started performing this role, but I’d been following the tour since Denver. I feel great, and each performance makes me feel more comfortable in the role.

What made you audition for The Outsiders?

It’s a big show, and I grew up in San Diego. I saw the initial production at La Jolla Playhouse and fell in love with it. I’d been auditioning, and then I got the call!

This is your first national tour. What has the experience been like so far, and what are you looking forward to as the tour continues?

It’s all so new! I’ve been here less than a month, and I’ve only been performing for a week. I hadn’t been on the West Coast in a while, so I love being back here. Everything has surprised me. My girlfriend is also on tour with Beetlejuice so she’s been showing me how it all works, too. She saw my debut, and it was beautiful.

I’ve got my tunnel-vision blinders on, doing my job and soaking it all in. I’m excited to visit San Francisco and explore new food options and check out local businesses. I want to dip my little toe into all the communities I visit.

Sodapop is often the emotional bridge between his brothers, Ponyboy and Darrel, bringing warmth and optimism to a family facing difficult circumstances. How did you approach building your interpretation of Soda, and what do you relate to most about him?

I love my family and friends deeply, and that’s something Soda has, too. He just wants to make people feel at home, connected and present with everyone. It’s a dream to be present with people every night.

Which musical numbers are the most fun or challenging for you to perform?

“Throwing in the Towel,” where I’m working through things with my brother, is vocally fun to sing, and it’s intense. It’s my favorite song in the show to perform.

“Grease Got a Hold” has a lot of dancing and jumping before going into a rap section, where I have to lock in. In the first song, I have to jump over a car, so it feels like you’re jumping into the deep end. It’s fun!

The musical brings S.E. Hinton’s beloved story to life through music, movement and an emotionally charged stage production. What has been the most exciting or challenging part of bringing this story to the stage, particularly through Soda’s perspective?

People might come in with a preconceived idea of the story already. As a fan of the musical, I think the music and choreography really lend themselves to the source material. People will be surprised by how much these elements deepen the emotional aspects of the show. The intense fighting and physicality open up what can’t be said with words and add another layer of emotion.

For those who don’t know the story, it’s a roller coaster of emotions. It’s a waterworks kind of show. Open yourself up to the realm of possibilities!

You grew up in San Diego and have a personal connection to the local theatre community. What does it mean to return to perform here with The Outsiders?

My family came to see me in Costa Mesa, and they’re excited to see the show at the Civic Theatre. I’ve been to that theatre many times, so getting to be on that stage is special.

My mom forced me to go to theatre camp when I was seven, and it changed my life. I found my home and my people. I’ve been doing theatre for a long time, and I’ve always enjoyed it, even when it wasn’t at a professional level.

Growing up in San Diego, La Jolla Playhouse was one of my favorite places. I did everything I could and worked with any theatre that would have me. North Coast Repertory Theatre was great; shout-out to The Old Globe! There are theatres everywhere, but San Diego is one of my favorite places to see theatre.

As you continue building your career, what kinds of stories or roles are you most drawn to?

I love original stories that are cathartic and emotionally intense, stories that take you on a journey. Les Misérables was such a big show for me when I was a kid, and Hadestown is another big one for me. I love any show that creates a world you can see yourself in.

What do you hope audiences take away from your performance as Sodapop?

The goal with a show like this is to create a world of more empathetic people. There’s an empathy crisis, and it’s so easy to put people in boxes. Empathy is such an important thing that people sometimes forget, and it’s represented so well in this show. I’m happy to be doing live theatre at a time like this.

I hope audiences are impacted by this kid’s journey. It’s a coming-of-age story about finding your identity and figuring out where you belong. I hope audiences feel like they can relate.

I really like the show, so come see it!

The Outsiders North American Tour Company. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

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