Interview: Director Hannah Meade of JOB at Cygnet Theatre

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JOB, by Max Wolf Friedlich, runs at Cygnet Theatre through November 1, 2026, at The Joan in San Diego. Directed by Hannah Meade, the psychological thriller stars Caroline Gottlieb as Jane and Jacob Bruce as Loyd. When a viral video forces Jane, an ambitious tech employee, to take a leave of absence, she meets with crisis therapist Loyd in an evaluation that quickly becomes a tense psychological duel. The play explores power, privilege, online judgment and what it means to be a citizen of the internet.

Hannah Meade’s directing credits include Constellations with Chalk Circle Collective, for which she won the 2024 Craig Noel Awards for Outstanding Direction and Outstanding Dramatic Production, and The Dark Heart of Dooley Stevens, a world premiere with Backyard Renaissance. Her additional credits include productions at Cygnet Theatre, The Old Globe, Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Houston’s Stages. She is a member of the 2026 FAIR cohort at Oregon Shakespeare Festival and a three-time member of the directing cohort at the John F. Kennedy Center. She holds a BFA in theatre from Sam Houston State University and lives in San Diego with her husband, Josh. Learn more at Hannah-Meade.com.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Meade about what drew her to JOB, how she and the creative team built the play’s psychological tension, and what she hopes audiences will take away from its exploration of identity.

What first drew you to directing, and what has your journey as a theatre artist taught you about the stories you want to tell?

I actually entered the world of directing through finding myself in theatres doing dance choreography. Then, quite quickly, text-forward work pulled me in, and I was hooked. In regards to the stories I am drawn to, I always say I like big ideas in small packages, and JOB really pushes that to its limit. It really holds the weight of the world in a small therapist's office.

What initially drew you to JOB?

I was initially drawn to JOB for how current the characters feel, particularly Jane. As a woman in my late twenties, experiencing a character who is living in a similar world actually felt quite rare, and it really pulled me in.

The play begins with what seems like a routine therapy evaluation but quickly becomes a psychological battle. How did you approach building that tension and keeping audiences guessing?

Not to give anything away, but the play begins with a ton of natural tension, so our job was to keep that tension pumping for the next 75 minutes. Jane and Loyd really go through a battle of wits, so keeping them intellectually activated absolutely helps with the emotional and physical tension.

What did Caroline Gottlieb and Jacob Bruce bring to their roles that surprised you, and how did their interpretations shape your vision?

I am always happy to sing the praises of Caroline and Jacob. Their dedication to digging deep into this play alongside me inspired me every day. Something that delighted me was the level of wit they both brought to their roles. The humor is quite punchy in this play because they are both so intelligent and approach it with such depth. Their interpretations shaped the vision enormously. Because JOB is a two-hander, they really built this show brick by brick, so there really isn't any moment that isn't covered by the fingerprints of all collaborators.

With a story set in one single room, how have the scenic, lighting and sound designs helped create the atmosphere of the play? How did you collaborate with the creative team to bring that world to life?

The scenic, lighting and sound design are the entire atmosphere of the play. Many of the early conversations revolved around tech and some of the visceral effects it had on us. A fun fact: most of Steven Leffue's sound design originated from ripping apart the original dial-up sound — completely untraceable now, but it packs a deep emotional punch.

What does the play reveal about the pressure to maintain a certain image online and the consequences of having our lives judged by strangers?

One of the play's big themes is about being a citizen of the internet. What really struck me was having the realization of just how much world pressure I put on myself just from a daily scroll, usually taken to unwind, and how this specific type of pressure didn't exist 50 years ago. It has certainly changed the brain.

What do you hope audiences are still thinking about or discussing after they leave the theatre?

I am so honored that so many audience members have deeply discussed this play after they have seen it. Something I would love for people to question is how their own identity influences their opinion of what happened.

Jacob Bruce and Caroline Gottlieb in JOB. Photo by Karli Cadel.

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