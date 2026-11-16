Inside Voices Ensemble Will Stage THE OTHER PLACE in Temecula

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Inside Voices Ensemble has announced its first fully staged dramatic production: Sharr White's gripping one-act play, The Other Place, directed by Hannah M. Dixon. Set for three performances in January 2027, this show marks a major milestone for the ensemble as it expands its commitment to delivering bold, emotionally resonant theater to local audiences.

'The Other Place' follows Juliana Smithton, a successful and sharp research scientist whose carefully ordered personal and professional life begins to fracture. Part intricate mystery and part deeply moving family portrait, the play brilliantly explores truth, memory, and the fragility of the human mind.

Performances will run : Sunday, January 17, 2027 at 2 pm; Saturday, January 23 at 2 pm and 7 pm.

"When we set out to choose our first fully staged dramatic production, we knew we wanted something that would engage both our artists and audience," said Collene Torres, Founder of Inside Voices Ensemble (who will also play the role of Dr. Smithton). 'Sharr White's script is an absolute powerhouse-it is deeply human, compelling, and unpredictable."

"The Other Place is a brilliant puzzle box of a play," said Director Hannah Dixon. "It forces us to look at the world entirely through the subjective, rapidly shifting perspective of its protagonist. Working alongside this incredible ensemble to map out the world of the play's reality has been an electrifying challenge, and we cannot wait to share our work with our audiences this January."

The Board of Directors expressed immense pride in the company's growth and the selection of such a high-caliber theatrical piece for its upcoming season.

"As Inside Voices Ensemble continues to grow, stepping into our first fully staged dramatic work is a monumental leap forward," said board member Maddie Spejcher. "The board is profoundly proud of the entire creative team for bringing a project of this caliber to The Merc stage. It underscores our ongoing mission to produce extraordinary theater in the Temecula Valley."

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