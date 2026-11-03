HOW TO WRITE A HOLIDAY to Open at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach

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The world premiere of How To Write A Holiday, by Rachael VanWormer & Omri Schein, will open at North Coast Rep. Performances will run Dec 16 - 27, 2026. The production is co-directed by Rachael VanWormer and Omri Schein.

In this production, the Christophersons face a weekend without Wi-Fi, without phones, even without electricity! Is conversation enough to bridge connection? Will imagination spark reconciliation? Is the perfect Family Holiday even possible anymore? Find out in this theatrical family comedy with music created for North Coast Rep.

Omri Schein and Rachael VanWormer direct Audrey Deubig, Geoffrey Ulysses Geissinger, Katie Karel*, Brian Mackey*, and James Newcomb*. Christopher M. Williams* is Stage Manager and Midge Makowski is Production Assistant. The Design Team includes Michael Wogulis (Set Design /Co Props), Matt Novotny (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design), Peyton Whiteside ( Co Props Design), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design).

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

HOW TO WRITE A HOLIDAY runs December 16-December 27, 2026. Showtimes are: December 16 and 17 at 7pm. December 18 at 7pm. December 19 at 2pm & 8pm. December 20 at 2pm and 7pm. December 22 at 7pm. December 23 at 2pm and 7pm. December 24 at 2pm. December 26 at 2pm & 8pm. December 27 at 2pm.

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