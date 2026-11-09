Grossmont College Theatre Arts to Stage ARTIFICE, a Farcical Comedy by Anne Flanagan

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Grossmont College Theatre Arts invites audiences to experience Artifice, a farcical comedy by Anne Flanagan, directed by Lisel Gorell-Getz. The student production runs December 10-19 in the Stagehouse Theatre at Grossmont College.

Struggling artist Payne Showers gets his big break after his death, sending the value of his artwork soaring. As his estranged wife, Maggie, prepares for a high-stakes gallery showing, money, ambition and a colorful cast of guests collide. Artifice is a fast-paced farce about celebrity, success and what happens when the unexpected walks through the door.

“Artifice is a witty, laugh-out-loud comedy featuring larger-than-life characters grappling with big questions about art, love, and friendship.” said director Lisel Gorell-Getz. “Beneath the humor, everyone has something to hide. When these delightfully outrageous characters find themselves snowed in together for the weekend, will any secrets remain hidden?”

The production features Grossmont College Theatre Arts students Jadzia “Zia” Murphy as Maggie La Rue, Jaden Asher Richardson as Richard, Ezri Alvarez as Graciela, Kai Salud as Trent Matlock, Angel Ella Rose Harpole as Judith Fontaine, Noah Green as Mick Fitzgerald, Bre Hauck as Emma, and Cameron Avendano as Payne Showers. Allison Flickinger and Max Patag serve as swings for the production.

Artifice runs December 10-19, 2026 in the Stagehouse Theatre at Grossmont College, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM, with matinee performances on Saturdays at 2:00 PM. Tickets are available for purchase at www.StagehouseTheatre.com or by calling the box office at 619-644-7234. Ticket prices are $20 for the general public, $15 for seniors, military personnel, and educators, and $10 for students.

The Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department creates transformative theatre experiences that connect students and the audiences through bold storytelling, innovative design, and an inclusive creative process. Each season, the department celebrates both classic and contemporary voices, engaging the community with work that challenges, inspires, and moves.

Guests can enter the Stagehouse Theatre through the Performing and Visual Arts Center (Building 22) at 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020. Guest parking is complementary in Lot #1 South during theatre performances.

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