Get Ready to Rock with LIGHT MY FIRE - The Ultimate Tribute to The Doors at The Educational Cultural Complex Theater

The hit rock musical "LIGHT MY FIRE" returns this September! LIGHT MY FIRE opened with rave reviews from audience members who described it as "authentic to the era" and "the perfect tribute to The Doors".

LIGHT MY FIRE is equal parts theater and rock concert as it depicts the lives of Jim Morrison and The Doors. Utilizing multi-media (as well as a cast of energetic singers, dancers, and a live onstage band) LIGHT MY FIRE recreates the psychedelic roller coaster of the 1960's.

LIGHT MY FIRE stars the very talented Matthew Hasle as Jim Morrison and when asked the question {Why did you want to be a part of this show?} Matthew is quoted as saying: "I wanted to be a part of this show first because of the love I have for the Doors music. They've been one of my favorite bands since I started listening to music going back to when I was just a kid. As an actor and a musician, Jim Morrison is the coolest role I've ever had the chance to play. He's truly iconic but humble and grounded. I hope people who see the show feel like they discover something new about Jim. Of course I want to show the wild, sexy and often reckless Lizard King, but I think it's also important to show the quiet poet that was too shy to face the audience. And also I think it's important to show the sense of humor he had. I don't think he took himself too seriously and there's something very charming about someone who lives life with that kind of freedom."

At the center of The Doors' mystique is the magnetic presence of singer-poet Jim Morrison, the leather-clad "Lizard King" who brought the riveting power of a shaman to the microphone. Constantly challenging censorship and conventional wisdom, Morrison's lyrics delved into primal issues of sex, violence, freedom and the spirit. He outraged authority figures, braved intimidation and arrest, and followed the road of excess toward the palace of wisdom. Over the course of six extraordinary albums and countless boundary-smashing live performances, he inexorably changed the course of rock music. Jim died in 1971 at the age of 27 in Paris and his grave-site is now a tourist attraction. The LIZARD KING lives on!

WHAT: LIGHT MY FIRE

WHEN:

Saturday September 30 8pm

Saturday October 14 3pm

Saturday October 14 8pm

Saturday October 28 3pm

Saturday October 28 8pm

Saturday November 11 3pm

Saturday November 11 8pm

WHERE: The Educational Cultural Complex Theater

4343 Ocean View Blvd. San Diego CA 92113

HOW: Click Here / 619-366-5075