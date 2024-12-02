First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW San Diego Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld San Diego Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Erica Kahn - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 13%

Lauren Pym - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 10%

Xavier J. Bush - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 8%

Alyssa 'Ajay' Junious - THE COLOR PURPLE - New Village Arts 7%

Bill Burns - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 6%

Luke harvey jacobs - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cygnet Theatre 5%

Dana Solimando - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 5%

Natalie Iscovich - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 5%

Sean Boyd/Alana Marshall - 35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 5%

Maya Juarez - NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 5%

Xavier J. Bush - ALICE BY HEART - San Diego Musical Theatre 4%

Brooke Aliceon - ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 4%

Jill Gorie - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Amber St. James - NOTES ON KILLING SEVEN OVERSIGHT, MANAGEMENT AND ECONOMIC STABILITY BOARD MEMBERS - Moxie Theatre 3%

Tony Quintero, Megan Tafolla, Sean Memije, Verenice Meza Sofia Salgado - DANCELAND - City Heights Performance Annex 2%

JENNIFER RIAS - TOOTSIE - Moonlight 2%

Darrell’s Grand Moultrie - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 2%

Kayla Rene - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 2%

Brooke Aliceon - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 2%

Candace Carbajal - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 1%

Nicolas Castillo - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 1%

Susie Dycus - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 1%

Jimmy Locust - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Moonlight Amphitheatre 1%

Talitha Frame - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 1%

Noa Barankin - RHYTHM DELIVERED - Centro Cultural de la Raza 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shirley Pierson - NATASHA PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre 11%

Karen Moreland - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 9%

Chong Mi Land - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 8%

Tracy Dorman - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Old Globe 7%

Ky Grasser - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 7%

Megan Goyette - 35MM - Trinity Theatre 5%

Chanel Mahoney - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 5%

Janet Pitcher - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

Chong Mi Land - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 5%

Janet Pitcher - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 5%

Zoë Trautmann - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 4%

Jemima Dutra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lamb’s Players Theatre 4%

Alisha Kassel Jurgenson - HELLO, DOLLY! - Patio Playhouse 3%

Heather Megill - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Sunshine Brooks Theater 3%

Heather Reba - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Dominique fawn hill - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 2%

Kelly Dempsey & Tiffany LaMarche - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 2%

Marcene Drysdale - VANITY FAIR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Emily Carter - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Jemima Dutra - THE EVOLUTION OF CALPURNIA TATE - Lamb’s Players Theatre 2%

Pam Stompoly-Ericson - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Jemima Dutra - CALPURNIA TATE - Lambs players theatre 1%

Jemima Dutra - RESPECT - Lamb’s players theatre 1%

Regan Mckay - NOTES ON KILLING SEVEN OVERSIGHT, MANAGEMENT AND ECONOMIC STABILITY BOARD MEMBERS - Moxie Theatre 1%

Jemima Dutra - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 1%



Best Dance Production

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 38%

NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 21%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Moonlight Amphitheater 16%

RHYTHM DELIVERED - Centro Cultural de la Raza 10%

RESONANCE - Ballet Collective San Diego 8%

DANCELAND - City Heights Performance Annex 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Sean Barnett - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 10%

Pamela Laurent - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 9%

Xavier J. Bush - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 9%

Leigh Scarritt - ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 8%

Kat Hansen - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 7%

Kandace Crystal - THE COLOR PURPLE - New Village Arts 5%

Frankie Errington - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 5%

Jamie Torcellini - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 5%

Jessica Cosentino - SWEENEY TODD - Junior Actors Company 5%

Sean Boyd - 35MM - Trinity Theatre 5%

T.J. Dawson - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Sean Murray - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 4%

Tyler Tafolla - SEASONS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Brooke Aliceon - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 2%

Omri Schein - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - IN PIECES - Teatro San Diego 2%

Kym Pappas - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

John Vaughan - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Moonlight Amphitheater 2%

Noelle Marion - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Moonlight Amphitheater 2%

Kandace Crystal - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Tyler Tafolla - DANCELAND - City Heights Performance Annex 2%

Sherri Eden Barber - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 1%

Geoffrey A. Cox - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 1%

Tim Arends - NUNCRACKERS - Patio Playhouse 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

J. Scott Lapp - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 16%

Heather LaForge - LOVERS - Groundworks 11%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 10%

Arya Shahi - ENGLISH - The Old Globe 9%

Sideeq Heard - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 8%

Sharonfaith Horton - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Trinity Theatre Company 6%

AJ Knox - THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 6%

Michael Mizerany - BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 4%

Deborah Zimmer - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 4%

Delicia Turner Sonnenberg - CLYDE'S - Moxie Theatre 3%

Desiree Clarke Miller - MAN AND MOON - Moxie Theatre 3%

Ted Leib - FULLY COMMITTED - Scripps Ranch Theatre 3%

Rachel Mink - PERFECT CRIME - Patio Playhouse 3%

Kerry Meads - THE IMPORTANCE IF BEING EARNEST - Lamb’s players theatre 2%

Jasmine Bracey - INTIMATE APPAREL - North Coast Repertory Theater 2%

Phil Johnson - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Geoffrey A. Cox - THE ISLAND OF ANYPLACE - Patio Playhouse 2%

Michael Mizerany - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Brent A. Stringfield - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 2%

Brent Stringfield - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 1%

Deborah Zimmer - INSPECTING CAROL - PowPac 1%

Phil Johnson - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 1%

Chris Williams - CHAPATTI - Scripps Ranch Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 14%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 9%

ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 8%

THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 6%

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS - The Old Globe 5%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Moonlight Amphitheater 4%

35MM - Trinity Theatre 4%

NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Old Globe 3%

HENRY 6 - The Old Globe 2%

PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 2%

WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 1%

TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 1%

MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 1%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 1%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 1%

IN PIECES - Diversionary Theatre 1%

FAT HAM - The Old Globe 1%

THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 1%

FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 1%

HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Sanderlin - ALICE BY HEART - San Diego Musical Theatre 13%

Mike Billings - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 9%

Dawn Jang - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 9%

Matt Novatny - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 6%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

Tyler Sanderlin - LOVERS (WINNERS) - Groundworks Theatre 5%

Erik Montierth - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 5%

Mashun Tucker - 35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 5%

Rob Denton - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Old Globe 4%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Shaun Lim - AMERICAN IDIOT - Wildsong Productions 3%

Annalise Salazar - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Colby Freel - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Annelise Salazar - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Shaun Lim - LIZZIE - Wildsong Productions 2%

Curtis Mueller - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Coleman Ray Clark - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Josh Olmstead - BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Deborah Zimmer - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Tyler Sanderlin - DANCELAND - Tafolla Productions 2%

Curtis Mueller - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 1%

Sammy Webster - CLEOPATRA - Moxie Theatre 1%

Omar Ramos - VANITY FAIR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 1%

Deborah Zimmer - PRINCESS WHATSERNAME - Patio Playhouse 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Leigh Scarritt - ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 11%

Lyndon Pugeda - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 10%

Scott Gregory - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 9%

Patrick marion - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 9%

Lyndon Pugeda - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Stage Productions 9%

Lyndon Pugeda - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

Michael Anthony - 35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 6%

Leigh Scarritt - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

Elan McMahan - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Moonlight Amphitheater 5%

G. Scott Lacey - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lamb’s players theatre 4%

Benjamin Goniea - IN PIECES - Teatro San Diego 4%

E. Reneé Gamez - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Randi rudolph - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Korrie Yamaoka - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Scott Gregory - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 3%

Tim Arends - NUNCRACKERS - Patio Playhouse 2%

Marc Akiyama - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Nova Charle - A CHORUS LINE - Star 2%

Stephen Johnson - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Duane Benjamin - MOTOWN: THE GROOVE THAT CHANGED AMERICA - CCAE Theatricals 1%



Best Musical

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 12%

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 7%

ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 6%

UNDERSTANDING LEWIS - J Company 6%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre 6%

JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 6%

LES MISERABLES - Junior Actors Company 5%

PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 5%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 4%

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID - San Diego junior Theater 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cygnet Theatre 3%

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS - The Old Globe 3%

35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 3%

NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

TL; DR THELMA LOUISE DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 2%

RIDE - The Old Globe 2%

THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY AND JUNE - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 1%

SWEENEY TODD - Wildsong Productions 1%

WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Benji Katzke - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 6%

Nicholas Alexander - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 6%

MAARI MORISSETTE - SWEENEY TODD - Junior Actors Company 6%

Sophia Chan - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 5%

ELLIA SAMOURIS - ALICE BY HEART - San Diego Musical Theatre 4%

Tyler J Sanderlin - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 4%

Connor Boyd - I LOVE YOU BECAUSE - Trinity Theatre Company 4%

Ali Nelson - 13 THE MUSICAL - SDMT 4%

Eli Pletner - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID - San Diego Junior Theater 3%

Zane Camacho - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 3%

Autumn Lowe - CARRIE:THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 3%

Camryn Tucker - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 3%

Samantha Harris - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 3%

Kurt Norby - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 2%

MAARI MORISSETTE - ALICE BY HEART - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Esme Birndorf - ALICE BY HEART - Wildsong Productions 2%

Tyler J Sanderlin - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Moonlight Amphitheater 2%

Adelaida Martinez - IN PIECES - Teatro San Diego 2%

Benji Katzke - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Wildsong Productions 2%

Randy Christopher Castillo Jr - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 2%

Kyler Waitley - ALICE BY HEART - Wildsong Productions 2%

Andy Reynolds - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Lena Ceja - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre 2%

Nio Russell - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Julia Isber - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Allison Spratt Pearce - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 8%

Duncan Engel - LOVERS (WINNERS) - Groundworks Theatre 8%

Adriana Cuba - THIS BITCH - Diversionary Theatre 8%

Daniel Patrick Russell - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 7%

Kiara Hudlin - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 5%

Drew Droege - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Old Globe 4%

Bethany Slomka - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Amy Hypnerowski - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 3%

Mylinda Hull - AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON ORIENT EXPRESS - The Old Globe 3%

Tanner Vydos - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 3%

Taylor Henderson - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Dennis Peters - FULLY COMMITTED - Scripps Ranch Theatre 3%

Travis Land - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Vince Campbell - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 3%

Cody Dupree - BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Isa Fitzgibbons - LOVERS (WINNERS) - Groundworks Theatre 3%

Erica Marie Weisz - THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Eileen Bowman - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Alyssa Anne Austin - VANITY FAIR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Felicia Boswell - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 2%

Adam Daniel - HAND TO GOD - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Sola Fadiran - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 2%

Justin Lang - CLYDE'S - Moxie Theatre 2%

Brady Dalton Richards - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Old Globe 2%

Dallas McLaughlin - THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%



Best Play

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 18%

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 9%

HENRY 6 - The Old Globe 8%

WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 7%

LOVERS - Groundworks 7%

FAT HAM - The Old Globe 7%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Trinity Theatre 6%

MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 5%

INSPECTING CAROL - PowPac 4%

ENGLISH - The Old Globe 4%

CLYDE'S - Moxie Theatre 3%

THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 3%

CHAPATTI - Scripps Ranch Theatre 3%

ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 2%

BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

PLAZA SUITE - Star Theatre 2%

FULLY COMMITTED - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

STEW - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - North Coast Repertory Theater 1%

LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 1%

HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Herman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 12%

Scott Gregory - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 9%

Scott Gregory - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 7%

Stephen Gifford - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 6%

Paul Tate dePoo III - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Old Globe 6%

Alyssa Kane - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 5%

Dennis Floyd - 35MM - Trinity Theatre 5%

Paul Tate Depoo III - AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Old Globe 5%

Reiko Huffman - THE COLOR PURPLE - New Village Arts 5%

Yi-Chien Lee - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 4%

Reiko Huffman - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 4%

Geoffrey A. Cox - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 4%

George Gonzalez - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 3%

Reiko Huffman - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Yi Chien-Lee - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Christopher Scott Murillo - DOUBT - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Zach Elliot - 8 TRACK - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Michael Wogulis - CLYDE'S - Moxie Theatre 2%

Yi Chien-Lee - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Sean fanning - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Lamb’s players 2%

Matthew Herman - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Dixon Fish - FULLY COMMITTED - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Yi-Chien Lee - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 1%

Tony Cuccuzella - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 1%

Geoffrey A Cox - PERFECT CRIME - Patio Playhouse 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Erik Montierth - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 10%

Paul Durso - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 10%

Connor Boyd - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Trinity Theatre 8%

Jon Fredette - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 8%

Matt Lescault Wood - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre 8%

Andre Buck Jr. - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 6%

Eliza Vedar - MAN AND MOON - Moxie Theatre 5%

Connor Fine - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 5%

Marc Akiyama - THE COLOR PURPLE - New Village Arts 4%

Tim Arends - NUNCRACKERS - Patio Playhouse 4%

Tyler Tafolla - DANCELAND - City Heights Performance Annex 4%

Ethan Eldred - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Steve Murdock - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 3%

Michael Mizerany - BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Steven Leffue - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Lindsay Jones - KING JAMES - The Old Globe 3%

Coleman Ray Clark - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Melanie Chen Cole - MS HOLMES AND MS WATSON APT 2B - The Old Globe 3%

Ted Lieb - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Andre Buck Jr. - IN PIECES - Teatro San Diego 2%

Steve Murdock - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 1%

Evan Eason - INTIMATE APPAREL - North Coast Repertory Theater 1%

Paul Durso - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Chiara Mangiamele - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 6%

Anthony Carro - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 6%

Connor Boyd - 35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 6%

Charlie Ashcraft - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 5%

MAARI MORISSETTE - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 4%

Eli Wood - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 4%

Lulu Stezzano - NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 4%

Jasmine January - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Hunter Brooke - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Jessica Harris - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Brittany Carrillo - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 3%

Taylor Henderson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

August Quini - ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 3%

Tyler Tafolla - SEASONS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Megan Carmitchel - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre 3%

Nora Benitez - ALICE BY HEART - Wildsong Productions 2%

Adelaida Maria Martinez - SEASONS - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Salima Gangani - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Madeline Oakley - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 2%

Julia Isber - ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 2%

Allen Lucky Weaver - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cygnet Theatre 2%

Bethany Slomka - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Andy Ben Reynolds - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Taubert Nadalini - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Priya Richards - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tirzah - MAN AND MOON - Moxie Theatre 9%

Berto Fernández - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 9%

Cassia Thompson - HENRY 6 - The Old Globe 8%

Amira Temple - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 7%

Yvette Cason - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 6%

Dave Rivas - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 5%

Regina Fernandez - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 5%

Xavier Pacheco - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 4%

Cody Dupree - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 4%

Dallas McLaughlin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Chris Braden - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 4%

Christine Hewitt - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Nathan Madden - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Alex Guzman - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

Melissa Fernandes - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Marley Bauer - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

William BJ Robinson - NOTES ON KILLING SEVEN OVERSIGHT, MANAGEMENT AND ECONOMIC STABILITY BOARD MEMBERS - Moxie Theatre 2%

Reden Magtira - THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Kevin Phan - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Devin Wade - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Claudette Santiago - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Rebecca Crigler - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

David Janisch - THE COCKTAIL HOUR - Trinity Theatre Company 1%

Jeff Bartel - PERFECT CRIME - Patio Playhouse 1%

Frank Guttiere - PERFECT CRIME - Patio Playhouse 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 19%

THE PROM - Ovation 10%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 10%

UNDERSTANDING LEWIS - JCompany 10%

ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 8%

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID - San Diego Junior Theater 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Trinity Theatre Company 7%

PETER PAN - Ovation 6%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Oceanside Theatre Company 5%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Wildsong Productions 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Luminary Arts 4%

ABEBA AND THE TALL GRASS - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

FOOTLOOSE - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

PRINCESS WHATSERNAME - Patio Playhouse 1%

THE ISLAND OF ANYPLACE - Patio Playhouse 1%

JUNGLE BOOK KIDS - Ovation Theatre 0%



Favorite Local Theatre

San Diego Musical Theater 15%

Ovation Theatre 7%

Junior Actors Company 6%

Moonlight Amphitheater 6%

CCAE Theatricals 6%

The Old Globe 6%

New Village Arts 5%

Oceanside Theatre Company 4%

Distanced Theatre Project 4%

Trinity Theatre Company 4%

JCC 4%

Groundworks Theatre 3%

La Jolla Playhouse 2%

Diversionary Theatre 2%

Patio Playhouse 2%

Luminary Arts 2%

Wildsong Productions 2%

Cygnet Theatre 2%

Moxie Theatre 2%

OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 2%

Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 2%

SDMT 2%

Onstage Playhouse 2%

North Coast Repertory Theater 1%

The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 1%



