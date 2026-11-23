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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Kurt Norby - MUSICAL MONDAY- THE HAPPINESS WITHIN ME - Cygnet Theatre 21%

Julia Masli - HA HA HA HA HA HA HA - La Jolla Playhouse 15%

Stephanie Burkett Gerson - CYGNET’S A MAGICAL HOLIDAY: CHRISTMAS AT THE JOAN - Cygnet Theatre 13%

Arturo Luíz Soria - NI MI MADRE - Diversionary Theatre 13%

Ensemble - MS. CAST: THE NAUGHTY LIST - MOXIE Theatre 12%

John Rubinstein - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - North Coast Repertory Theatre 12%

Richard Bermudez - CYGNET’S A MAGICAL HOLIDAY: CHRISTMAS AT THE JOAN - Cygnet Theatre 11%

Joe Gregore Duffield - UNWRAPPED 6: DUETS - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Nikki Snelson - THE CHER SHOW - Moonlight Amphitheatre 14%

Xavier J. Bush - SEUSSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 14%

Christian 'Tian' DePaul - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center 13%

Kara Mack - HAIRSPRAY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 10%

Bill Burns - GUYS AND DOLLS - Moonlight Amphitheatre 8%

Susie Dycus - SEUSSICAL - Ovation Theatre 6%

Jailyn Osborne - CABARET - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 5%

Theresa Maigue Bendorf - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Cygnet Theatre 4%

Danielle Muckle - THE FAIRY TALE MONOLOGUES - Riot Productions 3%

Patrick Mayuyu - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lamplighters Community Theatre 3%

Tamara Rodriguez - RENT - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Carlos Mendoza - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Cygnet Theatre 3%

Sarah O’Gleby - WORKING GIRL - La Jolla Playhouse 3%

Nigel Semaj - RENT - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Jailyn Osborne - NEXT TO NORMAL - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

Luke Harvey Jacobs - AN ACT OF GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre 2%

Melissa Glasgow - THE MOST HAPPY FELLA - North Coast Repertory Theatre 2%

Jailyn Osborne - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

Erica Kahn - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 1%

Jailyn Osborne - RUTHLESS! - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Janet Pitcher - THE CHER SHOW - Moonlight Amphitheatre 19%

Maricela Alaniz - HAIRSPRAY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 14%

Danisha Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center 12%

Sarah LeClair - THE FAIRY TALE MONOLOGUES - Riot Productions 7%

Linda Cho - WORKING GIRL - La Jolla Playhouse 6%

Claire Peterson - RENT - Diversionary Theatre 5%

Jailyn Osborne - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 4%

Jailyn Osborne - CABARET - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 4%

Jess Moreno Caycho - RENT - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 4%

Charlie Amon - MATT & BEN - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Jailyn Osborne - BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 3%

Teresa Craven - FIRST DAY IN DECEMBER - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Alina Bokovikova - THE MOST HAPPY FELLA - North Coast Repertory Theatre 2%

Danita Lee - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - MOXIE Theatre 2%

Danita Lee - TO MY GIRLS - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Jailyn Osborne - RUTHLESS! - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

Jeanne Reith - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Cygnet Theatre 2%

Jess Moreno Caycho - THE APIARY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 1%

Haydee Zelideth - NI MI MADRE - Diversionary Theatre 1%

Jailyn Osborne - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Coronado Playhouse 1%

Dawn Fuller-Korinek - MASTER CLASS - The Roustabouts Theatre 1%

Dawn Fuller-Korinek - AN ACT OF GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre 1%

Hunter Kaczorowski - STRADDLE - Diversionary Theatre 1%

Best Dance Production

THE CHER SHOW - Moonlight Amphitheatre 34%

THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center 17%

AMERICA RHYTHM - Lamb's Players Theatre 13%

CABARET - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 12%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 9%

CYGNET’S A MAGICAL HOLIDAY: CHRISTMAS AT THE JOAN - Cygnet Theatre 6%

RUTHLESS! - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 5%

INCUBATOR LAB - The Rosin Box Project at The Joan 2%

DEBUTS: THE FRAME WIDE OPEN - The Rosin Box Project at The Joan 1%

EMPOWER: A PRISM OF NEW WORK - The Rosin Box Project at The Joan 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Geno Carr - COME FROM AWAY - Moonlight Amphitheatre 13%

Nikki Snelson - THE CHER SHOW - Moonlight Amphitheatre 12%

Brian Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center 10%

Blake McCarty - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Cygnet Theatre 10%

Kali Boston - HAIRSPRAY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 7%

Pamela Laurent - SEUSSICAL - Ovation Theatre 6%

Coleman Ray Clark - RENT - Diversionary Theatre 5%

Sheldon Gomabon - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

Kym Pappas - RENT - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 4%

Larry Raben - GUYS AND DOLLS - Moonlight Amphitheatre 4%

Leigh Scarritt - RUTHLESS! - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 4%

Julie Benitez - THE FAIRY TALE MONOLOGUES - Riot Productions 4%

Christopher Ashley - WORKING GIRL - La Jolla Playhouse 3%

Carlos Mendoza - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Cygnet Theatre 3%

Jailyn Osborne - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 3%

Jailyn Osborne - CABARET - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

Jonathan Sturch - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lamplighters Community Theatre 2%

Jailyn Osborne - NEXT TO NORMAL - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

Jeffrey B. Moss - THE MOST HAPPY FELLA - North Coast Repertory Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Delicia Turner Sonnenberg - PURPOSE - La Jolla Playhouse 10%

Kian Kline-Chilton - AIRNESS - Loud Fridge Theatre Group 9%

Jailyn Osborne - BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 7%

Christopher Williams - THEATRE PEOPLE OR THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 6%

Kristianne Kurner - THE APIARY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 6%

Danilo Gambini - NI MI MADRE - Diversionary Theatre 5%

Jailyn Osborne - THE WOLVES - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 5%

Kim Strassburger - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Cygnet Theatre 5%

Delicia Turner Sonnenberg - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - The Old Globe 4%

Tom Haine - RUMORS - Vanguard Theatre 4%

Jailyn Osborne - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 4%

Kim Strassburger - A ROOM IN THE CASTLE - MOXIE Theatre 3%

Sean Murray - ARCADIA - Cygnet Theatre 3%

Tom Frey - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - North Coast Repertory Theatre 3%

Kate Rose Reynolds - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Scripps Ranch Theatre 3%

Maria Patrice Amon - MATT & BEN - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Rhiannon McAfee - AUDITION SIDES - Riot Productions 3%

Phil Johnson - MASTER CLASS - The Roustabouts Theatre 2%

Jesse Marchese - TO MY GIRLS - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Kara Tuckfield - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Coronado Playhouse 2%

Marti Gobel - RED LIGHT WINTER - OnWord Theatre 2%

Michael Mizerany - FIRST DAY IN DECEMBER - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Marti Gobel - RESERVOIR DOLLS - Riot Productions 2%

Sherri Eden Barber - STRADDLE - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Michael Mizerany - DIE ALREADY! - Compulsion Dance & Theater 1%

Best Ensemble

COME FROM AWAY - Moonlight Amphitheatre 9%

THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center 8%

HAIRSPRAY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 8%

THE CHER SHOW - Moonlight Amphitheatre 8%

MEAN GIRLS - Moonlight Amphitheatre 6%

AIRNESS - Loud Fridge Theatre Group 5%

DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! - The Old Globe 5%

SEUSSICAL - Ovation Theatre 5%

SEUSSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 4%

BEGIN AGAIN - The Old Globe 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 3%

THE FAIRY TALE MONOLOGUES - Riot Productions 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Cygnet Theatre 3%

CABARET - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 3%

RENT - Diversionary Theatre 2%

PURPOSE - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

WORKING GIRL - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

THE WOLVES - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

RENT - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Cygnet Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Patio Playhouse 1%

JEKYLL & HYDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 1%

THEATRE PEOPLE OR THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 1%

NEXT TO NORMAL - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sara Hayes - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center 14%

Jennifer Edwards - THE CHER SHOW - Moonlight Amphitheatre 13%

Caroline Andrew - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Cygnet Theatre 10%

Salisha Carr - HAIRSPRAY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 6%

Amanda Zieve - WORKING GIRL - La Jolla Playhouse 6%

Sammy Webster - AIRNESS - Loud Fridge Theatre Group 6%

Ryan Marsh - THE CHER SHOW - Moonlight Amphitheatre 5%

Sherrice Mojgani - PURPOSE - La Jolla Playhouse 4%

Stephanie Ma'alona - MATT & BEN - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 4%

Annelise Schultz-Salazar - RENT - Diversionary Theatre 4%

Jason Strotman - BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 3%

Curtis Mueller - RENT - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Sammy Webster - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Cygnet Theatre 3%

Jason Strotman - CABARET - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 3%

Colby Freel - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - MOXIE Theatre 2%

Michelle Miles - THEATRE PEOPLE OR THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Annelise Salazar - STRADDLE - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Jason Strotman - NEXT TO NORMAL - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

Chris Renda - THE APIARY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

David Kievit - AN ACT OF GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre 1%

Josh Olmstead - FIRST DAY IN DECEMBER - Compulsion Dance & Theater 1%

Josh Olmstead - DIE ALREADY! - Compulsion Dance & Theater 1%

Joshua Heming - TO MY GIRLS - Diversionary Theatre 1%

David Kievit - MASTER CLASS - The Roustabouts Theatre 0%

Josh Olmstead - 89 CARSON JUNCTION ROAD - Compulsion Dance & Theater 0%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Lyndon Pugeda - THE CHER SHOW - Moonlight Amphitheatre 11%

Danisha Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center 9%

Dr. Randi Rudolph - COME FROM AWAY - Moonlight Amphitheatre 8%

Patrick Marion - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Cygnet Theatre 8%

Elan McMahon - GUYS AND DOLLS - Moonlight Amphitheatre 7%

Erin Vanderhyde Gross - HAIRSPRAY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 7%

BEGIN AGAIN - The Old Globe 7%

Chris Miller - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lamplighters Community Theatre 5%

Chris Miller - THE FAIRY TALE MONOLOGUES - Riot Productions 5%

Lyndon Pugeda - MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION - Moonlight Amphitheatre 4%

Leigh Scarritt - NEXT TO NORMAL - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 4%

Elena Correia - RENT - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Erin Vanderhyde Gross - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Kyle Adam Blair - RENT - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Erin Vanderhyde Gross & Chris Gross - CABARET - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 3%

Jerrica Stone - RENT - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Leigh Scarritt - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

Leigh Scarritt - RUTHLESS! - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

Julie McBride - WORKING GIRL - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

Elan McMahan - THE MOST HAPPY FELLA - North Coast Repertory Theatre 2%

Lyndon Pugeda - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - Cygnet Theatre 1%

Best Musical

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Moonlight Amphitheatre 9%

COME FROM AWAY - Moonlight Amphitheatre 9%

HAIRSPRAY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 9%

THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center 9%

THE CHER SHOW - Moonlight Amphitheatre 8%

SEUSSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 6%

BEGIN AGAIN - The Old Globe 5%

MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION - Moonlight Amphitheatre 5%

SEUSSICAL - Ovation Theatre 5%

RENT - Diversionary Theatre 5%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 4%

CABARET - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 4%

THE FAIRY TALE MONOLOGUES - Riot Productions 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Moonlight Amphitheatre 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 3%

RENT - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lamplighters Community Theatre 2%

THE FAMILY ALBUM - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

RUTHLESS! - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

THE MOST HAPPY FELLA - North Coast Repertory Theatre 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

GRIM - La Jolla Playhouse 23%

THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center 13%

WORKING GIRL - La Jolla Playhouse 13%

BEGIN AGAIN - The Old Globe 12%

THE FAIRY TALE MONOLOGUES - MOXIE Theatre 8%

THE FAMILY ALBUM - La Jolla Playhouse 7%

NORTH BY NORTHWEST - The Old Globe 5%

PIECES - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 5%

AUDITION SIDES - Riot Productions 4%

STRADDLE - Diversionary Theatre 3%

ONWORD THEATRE PRESENTS ADULT STORYTIME - OnWord Theatre 2%

89 CARSON JUNCTION ROAD - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

FIRST DAY IN DECEMBER - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

DIE ALREADY! - Compulsion Dance & Theater 1%

Best Performer In A Musical

Aiden Granum - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Moonlight Amphitheatre 19%

Gaby Ritter - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 9%

Danisha Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center 7%

Mia Ukegawa - SEUSSICAL - Ovation Theatre 6%

Van Angelo - RENT - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

Aiden Meyndert - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Cygnet Theatre 5%

Jack Stoler - MEAN GIRLS - Moonlight Amphitheatre 4%

LUXE The Drag Queen - HAIRSPRAY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 4%

Morgan Scott - THE CHER SHOW - Moonlight Amphitheatre 4%

Lulu Lloyd - COME FROM AWAY - Moonlight Amphitheatre 4%

Linsey Schreck - HAIRSPRAY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Nio Russell - RENT - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Keri Miller - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lamplighters Community Theatre 2%

Aarin Wilson - CABARET - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

Alexander J. Brown - HAIRSPRAY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

David McBean - RUTHLESS! - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

Sarah LeClair - NEXT TO NORMAL - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

Aury Krebs - THE FAMILY ALBUM - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

Sarah LeClair - THE FAIRY TALE MONOLOGUES - Riot Productions 2%

Maddy Walter - MEAN GIRLS - Moonlight Amphitheatre 1%

Eileen Bowman - RUTHLESS! - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 1%

Maya Sofia Enciso - RENT - Diversionary Theatre 1%

Amanda Blair - NEXT TO NORMAL - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 1%

Cody Bianchi - NEXT TO NORMAL - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 1%

Delia Mejia - THE FAIRY TALE MONOLOGUES - Riot Productions 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Adelaida Martinez - THE APIARY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 8%

Shelby Garza - AIRNESS - Loud Fridge Theatre Group 7%

Lulu Stezano - THE WOLVES - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 5%

A.J. Kliewer - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 5%

Alejandra Villanueva - MATT & BEN - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

Sarah Leclair - AUDITION SIDES - Riot Productions 5%

Sandy Campbell - MASTER CLASS - The Roustabouts Theatre 5%

Cooper Kistler - BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 4%

Kenny Bordieri - THEATRE PEOPLE OR THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 4%

Lulu Stezano - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 4%

Matthew Elijah Webb - PURPOSE - La Jolla Playhouse 3%

Stephanie Berry - PURPOSE - La Jolla Playhouse 3%

Talia Donckels - BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 3%

Deja Fields - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - MOXIE Theatre 3%

Molly Bell - THE WOLVES - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 3%

Maya Sofia Enciso - MATT & BEN - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

DAVID CORLEW - GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - North Coast Repertory Theatre 3%

Melissa Fernandes - THEATRE PEOPLE OR THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Cornell Womack - PURPOSE - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

Shane Hennesey - 89 CARSON JUNCTION ROAD - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Tim Benson - AUDITION SIDES - Riot Productions 2%

Sam Ginn - AN ACT OF GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre 2%

William Huffaker - AIRNESS - Loud Fridge Theatre Group 2%

Barron Henzel - RUMORS - Vanguard Theatre 2%

Shane Hennesey - FIRST DAY IN DECEMBER - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Best Play

AIRNESS - Loud Fridge Theatre Group 11%

PURPOSE - La Jolla Playhouse 11%

BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 7%

THE WOLVES - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 7%

AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - The Old Globe 7%

THEATRE PEOPLE OR THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 5%

AUDITION SIDES - Riot Productions 5%

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR - North Coast Repertory Theatre 4%

TO MY GIRLS - Diversionary Theatre 4%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 4%

A CONVERSATION WITH EDITH HEAD - MOXIE Theatre 4%

MATT & BEN - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 4%

THE APIARY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 4%

NORTH BY NORTHWEST - The Old Globe 3%

AN ACT OF GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre 3%

RUMORS - Vanguard Theatre 3%

FIRST DAY IN DECEMBER - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

LEND ME A SOPRANO - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

NI MI MADRE - Diversionary Theatre 2%

THE MALTESE FALCON - North Coast Repertory Theatre 2%

MASTER CLASS - The Roustabouts Theatre 2%

PIECES - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - North Coast Repertory Theatre 1%

STRADDLE - Diversionary Theatre 1%

RED LIGHT WINTER - OnWord Theatre 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andy Hanner - THE CHER SHOW - Moonlight Amphitheatre 17%

Brian Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center 12%

Audrey Casteris - AIRNESS - Loud Fridge Theatre Group 11%

Michael Wogulis - SEUSSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 10%

Jesus Hurtado - HAIRSPRAY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 9%

Jailyn Osborne - CABARET - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 4%

Mathys Herbert - RENT - Diversionary Theatre 4%

Wilson Chin - THE FAMILY ALBUM - La Jolla Playhouse 4%

Lawrence E. Moten III - PURPOSE - La Jolla Playhouse 3%

Thomas Kramer & Jailyn Osborne - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 3%

Christopher Scott Murillo - RENT - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Kristianne Kurner & Carter Vickers - THE APIARY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Michael Wogulis - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - MOXIE Theatre 2%

Thomas Kramer - NEXT TO NORMAL - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

Kyle Waterman - FIRST DAY IN DECEMBER - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Dixon Fish - THEATRE PEOPLE OR THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Mathys Herbert - TO MY GIRLS - Diversionary Theatre 2%

McKenna Perry - STRADDLE - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Stephanie Osin - NI MI MADRE - Diversionary Theatre 1%

David Kievit - AN ACT OF GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre 1%

Jesus Hurtado - MATT & BEN - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 1%

Thomas Kramer & Jailyn Osborne - BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 1%

Thomas Kramer & Jailyn Osborne - RUTHLESS! - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 1%

David Kievit - MASTER CLASS - The Roustabouts Theatre 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordan Gray - THE CHER SHOW - Moonlight Amphitheatre 22%

Michael Jenkins - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center 14%

Jordan Gray - RENT - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 11%

Jailyn Osborne - BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 7%

Justin Stasiw - THE FAMILY ALBUM - La Jolla Playhouse 7%

Kevin Anthenhill - RENT - Diversionary Theatre 5%

Zoe Yahrling - A ROOM IN THE CASTLE - MOXIE Theatre 5%

Zoe Yahrling - MATT & BEN - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 4%

Steven Raichev - NEXT TO NORMAL - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 4%

Miki Vale - THE APIARY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Ted Leib - AN ACT OF GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre 3%

Michael Mizerany - 89 CARSON JUNCTION ROAD - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Michael Mizerany - DIE ALREADY! - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Remus Harrington - TO MY GIRLS - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Sara Blanche Hayes - RUTHLESS! - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 3%

Kathy Ruvuna - NI MI MADRE - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Michael Mizerany - FIRST DAY IN DECEMBER - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Irelynn Terranami - HAIRSPRAY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 8%

Justin Ly - FREAKY FRIDAY - Carlsbad Community Cultural Arts Center 7%

Paige Talle - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center 6%

Gage Lamb - SEUSSICAL - Ovation Theatre 6%

Beau Brians - THE CHER SHOW - Moonlight Amphitheatre 5%

Brittany Adriana Carrillo - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Cygnet Theatre 4%

Amanda Nurding - NEXT TO NORMAL - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 4%

Samantha Tullie - THE CHER SHOW - Moonlight Amphitheatre 4%

Chase Lowary - GUYS AND DOLLS - Moonlight Amphitheatre 3%

Mikayla Kelley - HAIRSPRAY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Jasmine January - SEUSSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Analia Romero - JEKYLL & HYDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Bets Malone - GUYS AND DOLLS - Moonlight Amphitheatre 2%

Logan Eliza - THE CHER SHOW - Moonlight Amphitheatre 2%

Allen Lucky Weaver - RENT - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Max Cadillac - HAIRSPRAY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Adelaida Martinez - RENT - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Emmett Anguiano - SEUSSICAL - Ovation Theatre 2%

Nate Conlon - THE WULFEATER - Tenth Avenue Arts Center 2%

Eleanor Trimis - RUTHLESS! - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

Sloane Viora - RUTHLESS! - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

Henry Hammond - SEUSSICAL - Ovation Theatre 2%

Jamie Feinstein - THE FAIRY TALE MONOLOGUES - Riot Productions 2%

David McBean - RENT - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Ava Castenada - CABARET - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Brissia Lappinga - THE WOLVES - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 6%

Andréa Agosto - PURPOSE - La Jolla Playhouse 6%

Nio Russell - THE APIARY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

A.J. Kliewer - THE WOLVES - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 5%

Sandy Campbell - THEATRE PEOPLE OR THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 5%

Jocorey Mitchell - TO MY GIRLS - Diversionary Theatre 5%

AJ Kliewer - BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 4%

Xavier Daniels - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - MOXIE Theatre 4%

Griffin Hanson - AIRNESS - Loud Fridge Theatre Group 4%

Vanessa Dinning - A ROOM IN THE CASTLE - MOXIE Theatre 4%

Wilfred Paloma - TO MY GIRLS - Diversionary Theatre 4%

Georgia Little - BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 4%

Taylor Henderson - THEATRE PEOPLE OR THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 3%

Eleanor Trimis - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 3%

Amy Oliverio - 89 CARSON JUNCTION ROAD - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Lester Isaruiz - AIRNESS - Loud Fridge Theatre Group 3%

Samara Seaton - THE WOLVES - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 3%

Crystal Dickinson - PURPOSE - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

Mahal Gilbert - THE WOLVES - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

Sean Boyce Johnson - PURPOSE - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

John DeCarlo - THEATRE PEOPLE OR THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Micaela Mejia - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

Carmen Freeman - THE WOLVES - 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 2%

Cory Hammond - RUMORS - Vanguard Theatre 2%

Michelle Caravia - THE APIARY - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Moonlight Amphitheatre 21%

SIX THE MUSICAL - Moonlight Amphitheatre 13%

DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! - The Old Globe 11%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Cygnet Theatre 11%

SEUSSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 10%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - San Diego Musical Theatre 9%

SEUSSICAL - Ovation Theatre 7%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - San Diego Musical Theatre 5%

CURTAINS - Center Stage Productions 5%

COLORÍN COLORADO - La Jolla Playhouse 4%

SCAPIN - North Coast Repertory Theatre 2%

FIRST DAY IN DECEMBER - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

THE COTTAGE - North Coast Repertory Theatre 2%

Favorite Local Theatre

Moonlight Amphitheatre 22%

San Diego Musical Theatre 10%

Cygnet Theatre 9%

La Jolla Playhouse 7%

The Old Globe 7%

3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 6%

Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 6%

Ovation Theatre 5%

Diversionary Theatre 5%

Patio Playhouse 3%

Riot Productions 3%

MOXIE Theatre 3%

Star Theatre 3%

Coronado Playhouse 2%

TuYo Theatre 2%

Lamb's Players Theatre 1%

Scripps Ranch Theatre 1%

Vanguard Theatre 1%

Compulsion Dance & Theater 1%

Lamplighters Community Theatre 1%

North Coast Repertory Theatre 1%

PowPAC, Poway's Community Theatre 1%

OnWord Theatre 0%

The Roustabouts Theatre 0%

The race is on for the San Diego Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Moonlight Amphitheatre 9% 2 COME FROM AWAY Moonlight Amphitheatre 9% 3 HAIRSPRAY Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 9% 4 THE WULFEATER Tenth Avenue Arts Center 9% 5 THE CHER SHOW Moonlight Amphitheatre 8% Best Play 1 AIRNESS Loud Fridge Theatre Group 11% 2 PURPOSE La Jolla Playhouse 11% 3 BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 7% 4 THE WOLVES 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 7% 5 AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES The Old Globe 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Moonlight Amphitheatre 22% 2 San Diego Musical Theatre 10% 3 Cygnet Theatre 9% 4 La Jolla Playhouse 7% 5 The Old Globe 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Aiden Granum - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Moonlight Amphitheatre 19% 2 Gaby Ritter - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 9% 3 Danisha Jenkins - THE WULFEATER Tenth Avenue Arts Center 7% 4 Mia Ukegawa - SEUSSICAL Ovation Theatre 6% 5 Van Angelo - RENT Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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