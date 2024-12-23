Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards; San Diego Musical Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld San Diego Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lauren Pym - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 12%

Erica Kahn - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 12%

Xavier J. Bush - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

Alyssa 'Ajay' Junious - THE COLOR PURPLE - New Village Arts 6%

Natalie Iscovich - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 6%

Bill Burns - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 6%

Sean Boyd/Alana Marshall - 35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 5%

Darrell’s Grand Moultrie - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 4%

Luke harvey jacobs - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cygnet Theatre 4%

Dana Solimando - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Maya Juarez - NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 4%

Brooke Aliceon - ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 3%

Amber St. James - NOTES ON KILLING SEVEN OVERSIGHT, MANAGEMENT AND ECONOMIC STABILITY BOARD MEMBERS - Moxie Theatre 3%

Xavier J. Bush - ALICE BY HEART - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Susie Dycus - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 3%

Jill Gorie - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

JENNIFER RIAS - TOOTSIE - Moonlight 2%

Candace Carbajal - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Brooke Aliceon - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 2%

Jimmy Locust - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Moonlight Amphitheatre 2%

Tony Quintero, Megan Tafolla, Sean Memije, Verenice Meza Sofia Salgado - DANCELAND - City Heights Performance Annex 2%

Kayla Rene - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 2%

Noa Barankin - RHYTHM DELIVERED - Centro Cultural de la Raza 1%

Talitha Frame - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 1%

Nicolas Castillo - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chong Mi Land - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 10%

Shirley Pierson - NATASHA PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre 8%

Kelly Dempsey & Karen Moreland - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 7%

Tracy Dorman - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Old Globe 7%

Chanel Mahoney - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 6%

Chong Mi Land - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 6%

Dominique fawn hill - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 5%

Janet Pitcher - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

Megan Goyette - 35MM - Trinity Theatre 5%

Janet Pitcher - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 5%

Kelly Dempsey & Tiffany LaMarche - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 4%

Alisha Kassel Jurgenson - HELLO, DOLLY! - Patio Playhouse 4%

Ky Grasser - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 4%

Zoë Trautmann - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 4%

Heather Megill - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Sunshine Brooks Theater 3%

Emily Carter - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Heather Reba - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Pam Stompoly-Ericson - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Marcene Drysdale - VANITY FAIR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Jemima Dutra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lamb’s Players Theatre 2%

Jemima Dutra - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Jemima Dutra - THE EVOLUTION OF CALPURNIA TATE - Lamb’s Players Theatre 1%

Jemima Dutra - RESPECT - Lamb’s players theatre 1%

Jemima Dutra - CALPURNIA TATE - Lambs players theatre 1%

Regan Mckay - NOTES ON KILLING SEVEN OVERSIGHT, MANAGEMENT AND ECONOMIC STABILITY BOARD MEMBERS - Moxie Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 39%

NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 19%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Moonlight Amphitheater 15%

RHYTHM DELIVERED - Centro Cultural de la Raza 10%

DANCELAND - City Heights Performance Annex 8%

RESONANCE - Ballet Collective San Diego 8%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Sean Barnett - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 17%

Pamela Laurent - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 10%

Xavier J. Bush - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

Kandace Crystal - THE COLOR PURPLE - New Village Arts 6%

Leigh Scarritt - ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 5%

Kat Hansen - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 5%

Jessica Cosentino - SWEENEY TODD - Junior Actors Company 5%

Sean Boyd - 35MM - Trinity Theatre 5%

Sean Murray - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 4%

Jamie Torcellini - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 4%

Frankie Errington - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 4%

T.J. Dawson - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Omri Schein - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Brooke Aliceon - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 3%

John Vaughan - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Moonlight Amphitheater 2%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - IN PIECES - Teatro San Diego 2%

Tyler Tafolla - DANCELAND - City Heights Performance Annex 2%

Kandace Crystal - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Sherri Eden Barber - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 2%

Noelle Marion - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Moonlight Amphitheater 2%

Geoffrey A. Cox - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Kym Pappas - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Tyler Tafolla - SEASONS - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Tim Arends - NUNCRACKERS - Patio Playhouse 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

J. Scott Lapp - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 13%

Sideeq Heard - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 13%

Arya Shahi - ENGLISH - The Old Globe 8%

Heather LaForge - LOVERS - Groundworks 8%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 7%

Sharonfaith Horton - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Trinity Theatre Company 6%

AJ Knox - THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

Desiree Clarke Miller - MAN AND MOON - Moxie Theatre 4%

Ted Leib - FULLY COMMITTED - Scripps Ranch Theatre 4%

Deborah Zimmer - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 3%

Delicia Turner Sonnenberg - CLYDE'S - Moxie Theatre 3%

Phil Johnson - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

Michael Mizerany - BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Phil Johnson - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

Kerry Meads - THE IMPORTANCE IF BEING EARNEST - Lamb’s players theatre 3%

Brent Stringfield - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 3%

Jasmine Bracey - INTIMATE APPAREL - North Coast Repertory Theater 2%

Rachel Mink - PERFECT CRIME - Patio Playhouse 2%

Brent A. Stringfield - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 2%

Geoffrey A. Cox - THE ISLAND OF ANYPLACE - Patio Playhouse 2%

Michael Mizerany - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Deborah Zimmer - INSPECTING CAROL - PowPac 1%

Chris Williams - CHAPATTI - Scripps Ranch Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 15%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 7%

THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 6%

ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 5%

PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 4%

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS - The Old Globe 4%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Moonlight Amphitheater 4%

FAT HAM - The Old Globe 4%

NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 3%

35MM - Trinity Theatre 3%

HENRY 6 - The Old Globe 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Old Globe 2%

TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 2%

HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 1%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 1%

HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 1%

WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 1%

IN PIECES - Diversionary Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Sanderlin - ALICE BY HEART - San Diego Musical Theatre 9%

Mike Billings - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 8%

Dawn Jang - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 6%

Erik Montierth - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 6%

Matt Novatny - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 5%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

Mashun Tucker - 35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 5%

Tyler Sanderlin - LOVERS (WINNERS) - Groundworks Theatre 4%

Annelise Salazar - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 4%

Coleman Ray Clark - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Colby Freel - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Annalise Salazar - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Rob Denton - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Old Globe 3%

Annelise Salazar & Colby Freel - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Deborah Zimmer - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 3%

Curtis Mueller - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Josh Olmstead - BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Shaun Lim - AMERICAN IDIOT - Wildsong Productions 2%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Shaun Lim - LIZZIE - Wildsong Productions 2%

Curtis Mueller - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Tyler Sanderlin - DANCELAND - Tafolla Productions 2%

Sammy Webster - CLEOPATRA - Moxie Theatre 2%

Deborah Zimmer - PRINCESS WHATSERNAME - Patio Playhouse 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Scott Gregory - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 9%

Lyndon Pugeda - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 9%

Lyndon Pugeda - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Stage Productions 8%

Patrick marion - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 7%

Leigh Scarritt - ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 7%

Lyndon Pugeda - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

Leigh Scarritt - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 6%

Michael Anthony - 35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 6%

Elan McMahan - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Moonlight Amphitheater 5%

E. Reneé Gamez - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 5%

Benjamin Goniea - IN PIECES - Teatro San Diego 5%

Scott Gregory - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 5%

G. Scott Lacey - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lamb’s players theatre 5%

Duane Benjamin - MOTOWN: THE GROOVE THAT CHANGED AMERICA - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Korrie Yamaoka - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Marc Akiyama - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Randi rudolph - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Stephen Johnson - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Tim Arends - NUNCRACKERS - Patio Playhouse 2%

Nova Charle - A CHORUS LINE - Star 2%



Best Musical

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 14%

PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 8%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre 5%

JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 5%

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 4%

ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 4%

UNDERSTANDING LEWIS - J Company 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 4%

LES MISERABLES - Junior Actors Company 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cygnet Theatre 3%

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS - The Old Globe 3%

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID - San Diego junior Theater 3%

RIDE - The Old Globe 3%

35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 3%

SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

TL; DR THELMA LOUISE DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Wildsong Productions 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 2%

THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY AND JUNE - La Jolla Playhouse 1%

FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 1%

PRINCESS WHATSERNAME - Patio Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Benji Katzke - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 7%

Sophia Chan - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 5%

Ali Nelson - 13 THE MUSICAL - SDMT 5%

MAARI MORISSETTE - SWEENEY TODD - Junior Actors Company 5%

Nicholas Alexander - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Connor Boyd - I LOVE YOU BECAUSE - Trinity Theatre Company 4%

Emina Serdarevic - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 3%

ELLIA SAMOURIS - ALICE BY HEART - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Zane Camacho - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 3%

Tyler J Sanderlin - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 3%

Autumn Lowe - CARRIE:THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 3%

Alex Finke - RIDE - The Old Globe 3%

Tyler J Sanderlin - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Moonlight Amphitheater 2%

Eli Pletner - DIARY OF A WIMPY KID - San Diego Junior Theater 2%

Aneesa Ali - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Benji Katzke - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Wildsong Productions 2%

Kurt Norby - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 2%

MAARI MORISSETTE - ALICE BY HEART - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Camryn Tucker - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 2%

Andy Reynolds - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Samantha Harris - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 2%

Drew Bradford - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Nio Russell - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Adelaida Martinez - IN PIECES - Teatro San Diego 2%

Randy Christopher Castillo Jr - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Daniel Patrick Russell - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 15%

Adriana Cuba - THIS BITCH - Diversionary Theatre 14%

Duncan Engel - LOVERS (WINNERS) - Groundworks Theatre 6%

Allison Spratt Pearce - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 6%

Kiara Hudlin - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Amy Hypnerowski - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 3%

Taylor Henderson - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Felicia Boswell - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 3%

Dennis Peters - FULLY COMMITTED - Scripps Ranch Theatre 3%

Erica Marie Weisz - THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Eileen Bowman - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

Drew Droege - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - The Old Globe 2%

Mylinda Hull - AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON ORIENT EXPRESS - The Old Globe 2%

Bethany Slomka - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Tanner Vydos - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 2%

Alyssa Anne Austin - VANITY FAIR - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

Vince Campbell - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 2%

Sola Fadiran - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 2%

Travis Land - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Justin Lang - CLYDE'S - Moxie Theatre 2%

Cody Dupree - BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Caleb Foote - KING JAMES - The Old Globe 2%

Isa Fitzgibbons - LOVERS (WINNERS) - Groundworks Theatre 2%

Adam Daniel - HAND TO GOD - Diversionary Theatre 2%

MG Green - MAN AND MOON - Moxie Theatre 2%



Best Play

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 16%

FAT HAM - The Old Globe 8%

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 8%

HENRY 6 - The Old Globe 7%

WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 6%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Trinity Theatre 6%

LOVERS - Groundworks 5%

MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 5%

INSPECTING CAROL - PowPac 5%

ENGLISH - The Old Globe 4%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 3%

CLYDE'S - Moxie Theatre 3%

CHAPATTI - Scripps Ranch Theatre 3%

LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 3%

THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - North Coast Repertory Theater 2%

PLAZA SUITE - Star Theatre 2%

BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

FULLY COMMITTED - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

STEW - Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Herman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 11%

Scott Gregory - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 8%

Scott Gregory - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 7%

Alyssa Kane - WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW - Oceanside Theatre Company 6%

Dennis Floyd - 35MM - Trinity Theatre 5%

Stephen Gifford - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 5%

Paul Tate dePoo III - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Old Globe 5%

Reiko Huffman - THE COLOR PURPLE - New Village Arts 5%

Paul Tate Depoo III - AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Old Globe 4%

Geoffrey A. Cox - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 4%

Yi-Chien Lee - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

George Gonzalez - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 3%

Reiko Huffman - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Yi Chien-Lee - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Michael Wogulis - CLYDE'S - Moxie Theatre 3%

Christopher Scott Murillo - DOUBT - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Yi Chien-Lee - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

Dixon Fish - FULLY COMMITTED - Scripps Ranch Theatre 3%

Reiko Huffman - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Matthew Herman - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 2%

Geoffrey A Cox - PERFECT CRIME - Patio Playhouse 2%

Zach Elliot - 8 TRACK - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Tony Cuccuzella - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Sean fanning - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Lamb’s players 2%

Yi-Chien Lee - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Erik Montierth - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 10%

Connor Boyd - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Trinity Theatre 8%

Jon Fredette - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 7%

Connor Fine - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 7%

Paul Durso - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 7%

Matt Lescault Wood - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre 7%

Andre Buck Jr. - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 6%

Eliza Vedar - MAN AND MOON - Moxie Theatre 5%

Marc Akiyama - THE COLOR PURPLE - New Village Arts 4%

Coleman Ray Clark - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Andre Buck Jr. - IN PIECES - Teatro San Diego 4%

Tim Arends - NUNCRACKERS - Patio Playhouse 4%

Lindsay Jones - KING JAMES - The Old Globe 4%

Steven Leffue - TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX - Diversionary Theatre 3%

Ethan Eldred - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Tyler Tafolla - DANCELAND - City Heights Performance Annex 3%

Steve Murdock - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 3%

Paul Durso - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

Michael Mizerany - BLOOD MOON - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Melanie Chen Cole - MS HOLMES AND MS WATSON APT 2B - The Old Globe 2%

Ted Lieb - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Evan Eason - INTIMATE APPAREL - North Coast Repertory Theater 2%

Steve Murdock - ON GOLDEN POND - Patio Playhouse 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Connor Boyd - 35MM - Trinity Theatre Company 9%

Chiara Mangiamele - THE PROM - Ovation Theatre 6%

Anthony Carro - JERSEY BOYS - CCAE Theatricals 6%

Hunter Brooke - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 5%

MAARI MORISSETTE - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 4%

Bethany Slomka - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Allen Lucky Weaver - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cygnet Theatre 3%

Justin Lee - PETER PAN - Ovation Theatre 3%

Charlie Ashcraft - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Distanced Theatre Project 3%

Eli Wood - LEGALLY BLONDE - San Diego Musical Theatre 3%

Adelaida Maria Martinez - SEASONS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

Tyler Tafolla - SEASONS - Oceanside Theatre Company 3%

August Quini - ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 3%

Jasmine January - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 3%

Taylor Henderson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

Brittany Carrillo - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 2%

Megan Carmitchel - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Cygnet Theatre 2%

Lulu Stezzano - NEWSIES - Wildsong Productions 2%

Jessica Harris - 13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theatre 2%

Ashley Perez - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Andy Ben Reynolds - HELLO DOLLY - Patio Playhouse 2%

Salima Gangani - NEXT TO NORMAL - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

Nora Benitez - ALICE BY HEART - Wildsong Productions 1%

Priya Richards - FUN HOME - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 1%

D Candis Paule - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - San Diego Musical Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tirzah - MAN AND MOON - Moxie Theatre 9%

Cassia Thompson - HENRY 6 - The Old Globe 8%

Amira Temple - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 7%

Berto Fernández - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 6%

Xavier Pacheco - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 6%

Chris Braden - MACBETH - Patio Playhouse 5%

Alex Guzman - LOOPED - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 5%

Yvette Cason - FAT HAM - The Old Globe 5%

Regina Fernandez - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 5%

Nathan Madden - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 4%

Dave Rivas - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 4%

Dallas McLaughlin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Cody Dupree - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 3%

Melissa Fernandes - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Christine Hewitt - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - CCAE Theatricals 3%

Marley Bauer - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

William BJ Robinson - NOTES ON KILLING SEVEN OVERSIGHT, MANAGEMENT AND ECONOMIC STABILITY BOARD MEMBERS - Moxie Theatre 2%

Kevin Phan - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Claudette Santiago - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 2%

Rebecca Crigler - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Devin Wade - HAND TO GOD - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Reden Magtira - THE 39 STEPS - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 2%

David Janisch - THE COCKTAIL HOUR - Trinity Theatre Company 2%

Peter Armado - WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS - Compulsion Dance & Theater 1%

Frank Guttiere - PERFECT CRIME - Patio Playhouse 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

13 THE MUSICAL - San Diego Musical Theater 21%

THE PROM - Ovation 10%

PETER PAN - Ovation 10%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Moonlight Amphitheater 9%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Trinity Theatre Company 7%

UNDERSTANDING LEWIS - JCompany 6%

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID - San Diego Junior Theater 6%

ALICE BY HEART - OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 5%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Wildsong Productions 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Oceanside Theatre Company 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Luminary Arts 4%

FOOTLOOSE - Oceanside Theatre Company 2%

ABEBA AND THE TALL GRASS - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

PRINCESS WHATSERNAME - Patio Playhouse 2%

THE ISLAND OF ANYPLACE - Patio Playhouse 2%

JUNGLE BOOK KIDS - Ovation Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

San Diego Musical Theater 18%

Ovation Theatre 9%

CCAE Theatricals 8%

The Old Globe 6%

Moonlight Amphitheater 5%

Junior Actors Company 4%

Oceanside Theatre Company 4%

Trinity Theatre Company 4%

New Village Arts 3%

Distanced Theatre Project 3%

Patio Playhouse 3%

Diversionary Theatre 2%

Groundworks Theatre 2%

La Jolla Playhouse 2%

JCC 2%

Cygnet Theatre 2%

Moxie Theatre 2%

Onstage Playhouse 2%

Cygnet Theatre At Old Town 2%

The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

North Coast Repertory Theater 2%

Scripps Ranch Theatre 2%

OB Playhouse & Theatre Co. 2%

Luminary Arts 2%

SDMT 2%



Comments