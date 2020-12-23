Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in San Diego! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for San Diego: Arts Educator Of The Decade

Moonlight Ampitheatre, Vista Ca. 27%



23%

14%

Samantha GinnBill Doyle at SCPA

Best Ensemble

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 16%

PUFFS - The Eastern - 2019 12%

MAMMA MIA - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 12%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Handel's Gourmet Ice Cream (Carlsbad) 74%

Campfire (Carlsbad) 26%



Best Theatre Staff

Coronado Playhouse 33%

New Village Arts 31%

Moonlight Ampiteatre, Vista, CA 15%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

San Diego Junior Theatre 35%

Kids Act - New Village Arts 30%

Moonlight Youth Theatre, Vista Ca. 29%



Costume Design of the Decade

Amanda Quivey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 46%

Pam Stompoly-Ericson - GUNTOPIA - The Roustabouts - 2020 24%

Elisa Benzoni - MARGIN OF ERROR - The Roustabouts - 2017 17%



Dancer Of The Decade

Trevor Rex - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - New Village Arts - 2019 63%

Celeste Lanuza - PETER PAN - Moonlight Amphitheater - 2016 37%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

AJ Knox - AVENUE Q - New Village Arts - 2018 44%

Kristianne Kurner - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - New Village Arts - 2019 28%

Colleen Kollar Smith - BIG RIVER - New Village Arts - 2016 16%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Justin Allen Slagle - PUFFS OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - The Eastern Theatre Group - 2019 23%

Melissa Coleman-Reed - MEN ON BOATS - New Village Arts - 2018 17%

Melissa Coleman-Reed - HAVING OUR SAY - New Village Arts - 2017 12%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Scott & Donna White 40%

Jack & Valerie Cumming 28%

Mark Coulombe 22%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Paul Canaletti - CLOUD TECTONICS - New Village Arts - 2018 35%

Curtis Mueller - MARGIN OF ERROR - The Roustabouts - 2017 34%

Paul Canaletti - MURDER FOR TWO - New Village Arts - 2020 31%



Original Script Of The Decade

Samantha Ginn & AJ Knox - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - New Village Arts - 2019 25%

Aleta Barthell - NIGHT WITCHES - New Village Arts - 2019 23%

Phil Johnson and Omri Schein - WITHERING HEIGHTS - The Roustabouts - 2017 15%



Performer Of The Decade

Barron Henzel - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Coronado Playhouse - 2018 15%

Carina Velona - FREAKY FRIDAY - Moonlight Youth Theatre - 2019 14%

Anthony Zelig - MATILDA - Coronado Playhouse - 2020 11%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 21%

AVENUE Q - New Village Arts - 2018 16%

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 16%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

PUFFS - The Eastern - 2019 16%

THE 39 STEPS - Coronado Playhouse - 2017 13%

A JEWISH JOKE - The Roustabouts - 2018 11%



Set Design Of The Decade

Doug Cumming - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 25%

Jacob Sampson - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 20%

Chad Oakley - CABARET - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 13%



Sound Design of the Decade

Melanie Chen Cole - MEN ON BOATS - New Village Arts - 2018 59%

Matt Lescault-Wood - A JEWISH JOKE - The Roustabouts - 2018 15%

MaeAnn Ross - GUNTOPIA - The Roustabouts - 2020 14%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Coronado Playhouse 36%

New Village Arts 33%

Moonlight Youth Theatre Company 17%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Jazzercise 48%

Shubert Organization 42%

The Sahm Foundation 10%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Eboni Muse - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 50%

Cashae Monya - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 31%

Jasmine January - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - New Village Arts - 2019 10%

