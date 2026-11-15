Feature: Andrew Polec celebrates 6 years of DR. SEUSS’S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! at The Old Globe

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Some Grinches grow three sizes in a single day. Andrew Polec has spent six holiday seasons growing into one of San Diego's most beloved Christmas traditions — and he's still having a wonderfully Grinchy time doing it. Returning to The Old Globe for a record-breaking sixth consecutive year as the green grouch himself, Polec has officially made himself at home on Mount Crumpit. Even a broken foot last season couldn't keep him away.

Now in its 29th year at The Old Globe, Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! brings the beloved story to life as the Grinch plots to swipe Christmas from the cheerful residents of Who-ville, only to discover that the holiday spirit is a rather difficult thing to steal. With familiar favorites like “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze),” the musical serves up a heaping helping of holiday magic, mischief, and Who-hash.

Andrew Polec as The Grinch in Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, 2026.

Photo by Rich Soublet II.

Six seasons was a milestone Polec had been eyeing for quite some time, even when an injury last year made him rethink it, if even just for a moment. “Obviously, last year, I broke my foot playing the Grinch. And I was like, man, maybe it's too much. Maybe I can't handle the pressure. But here we are.”

So what keeps bringing him back to Mount Crumpit? It isn't just the green makeup or the opportunity to be deliciously mischievous. It's the infectious energy of the young performers and audiences who fill the theatre.

“The kid energy that is brought into this show every year from the cast and also from the audience makes it such a special show to be a part of,” he says. “When we do student matinees, it's like playing in a rock concert. These kids scream louder than, honestly, any rock concert I've been a part of. And I've been a part of a lot of rock concerts.”

That's quite a comparison coming from an actor with a rock-concert résumé. But the excitement goes beyond the decibel level. For Polec, introducing children to live theatre, sometimes for the very first time, is one of the most rewarding parts of the job.

“I really do believe that the power of live theatre is life-changing, and I want it to continue. I want to spread it to as many people as possible.”

The Grinch has also become a homecoming of sorts for Polec. Returning to the Globe means reuniting with familiar cast and crew members, including his wife Noelle Marion, who works on the production as associate director.

“It's like seeing my family over and over again for the holidays,” he says. “It's wonderful to come home for the holidays every year.”

And he's become part of a tradition that stretches well beyond the stage. Polec loves seeing families return year after year, sometimes with three generations gathered in the audience.

“You see the grandparents who brought their children to the show, and now their children are having kids of their own. And it's their grandchildren coming to see the show,” he says. “I don't know many other cities where a tradition like this so strongly exists.”

(from left) Justus Alexander as Cindy-Lou Who and Andrew Polec as The Grinch

in Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, 2026. Photo by Rich Soublet II.

The next generation of theatre lovers is also growing up right alongside him. Over six seasons, Polec has watched young performers return to the production, develop their talents, and move into new roles. One performer, Arden, played Cindy Lou Who for several seasons and now appears as Annie Who.

“It's wild to see how people grow up over the years and continue to find their passion in the theater,” he says. He may not consider himself a formal mentor, but he appreciates being part of those early theatrical experiences. “Mostly, it's just interacting with them on stage and having a fun time and showing how fun this show can be.”

While the audience gets to see the finished green-and-grumpy product, Polec has also been inviting people behind the scenes through TikTok. His videos documenting the Grinch transformation have attracted millions of views, with one makeup tutorial alone eventually reaching six million. It turns out people are just as fascinated by how the Grinch gets his green as they are by how he gets his Christmas spirit.

The videos also sparked an unexpectedly lively conversation about the differences between theatrical and film makeup. Many viewers are familiar with Jim Carrey's elaborate transformation in the movie, and naturally compare it with the Globe's stage version.

“Everyone knows the Jim Carrey version. Everyone adores the Jim Carrey version, and everyone loves that makeup and is so familiar with it,” Polec says.

While what works on a movie screen doesn't necessarily work on a theatre stage, he enjoys sharing the process and explaining the artistry behind the transformation. What started as an opportunity to show theatre fans some backstage secrets has become an entertaining little lesson in why stage and screen have different rules.

“I do like educating and sharing behind-the-scenes things,” he says.

And he's still learning himself plenty. Before arriving at the Globe for Hair, he had never worn a wig or worked with pin curls. Six seasons of the Grinch later, he's embraced using cold cream to remove the layers of makeup and found gentler ways to apply powder. He credits Meg Woodley, the production's head of wigs and makeup, with continually refining the look and making the process easier.

This year's discovery is a vintage-style powder puff that has replaced his previous, rather enthusiastic approach to powdering his face.

“I had been powdering my face with just like a powder puff, and I just slap my face continuously,” he admits. “Let's just say I'm not gentle and I should have been more gentle.”

(from left) Andrew Polec as The Grinch and Giovanny Diaz de Leon as Young Max

in Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, 2026. Photo by Rich Soublet II.

There has, of course, been another important lesson learned over six seasons: the Grinch should probably watch his step. Last year's broken foot happened during one of his mischievous trips through the dark aisles.

“I always would go up the aisle, and then I'd double back just a little bit just to scare the person back two rows that I had passed,” he recalls. One night, however, his foot slipped off a stair ledge. He suspected immediately that something was wrong but initially insisted the show continue rather than give his understudy time to get into makeup and costume. By the end, his foot had swollen nearly to the size of his shoe.

It wasn't even his first broken foot; he had previously injured the other one during Bat Out of Hell in New York.

“I have broken both of my feet,” he says. “I take 'break a leg' very seriously.”

Six seasons in, Polec still finds plenty to love about this particular shade of green. Between the roaring student audiences, the familiar faces backstage, and the families who return every December, there’s s plenty of Christmas spirit in Who-ville, and thankfully, this Grinch's heart hasn't grown tired of sharing

So whether you're a Who, a Grinch, or somewhere in between, there's time to make a trip to Who-ville. Just remember: Christmas can't be stolen, and perhaps it's best not to run down the aisles in the dark.

How To Get Tickets

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! plays at The Old Globe through December 31. For ticket and showtime information, go to theoldglobe.org

Photo Credit: (center) Andrew Polec as The Grinch with the cast of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, 2026. Photo by Rich Soublet II.

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