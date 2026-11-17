"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Exclusive Video: Behind the Scenes With the Grinches of The Old Globe
The English-language production will run through December 31, while the Spanish-language production will play a limited engagement from November 19–22.
The Old Globe is presenting two productions of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! this holiday season: its 29th annual English-language production, starring Andrew Polec as the Grinch for a record-breaking sixth consecutive year, and the world premiere of the fully staged Spanish-language production, ¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad!, starring Martín Solá. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive behind-the-scenes video featuring the two Grinches. Check it out!
Both productions are directed by James Vásquez, with the English-language production running through December 31 and the Spanish-language production playing a limited engagement from November 19–22.
Polec shared, "I just beat the record for the longest Grinch at The Old Globe. And it's an amazing milestone to hit. I love coming back to this character, and I'm sure as Martín agrees, the Grinch is the gift that kind of keeps on giving as a role."
Solá shared, "I'm so excited to play this role. And our translators have done an incredible job of capturing Dr. Seuss's spirit with the rhymes, and the play of words."
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