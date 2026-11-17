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The Old Globe is presenting two productions of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! this holiday season: its 29th annual English-language production, starring Andrew Polec as the Grinch for a record-breaking sixth consecutive year, and the world premiere of the fully staged Spanish-language production, ¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad!, starring Martín Solá. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive behind-the-scenes video featuring the two Grinches. Check it out!

Both productions are directed by James Vásquez, with the English-language production running through December 31 and the Spanish-language production playing a limited engagement from November 19–22.

Polec shared, "I just beat the record for the longest Grinch at The Old Globe. And it's an amazing milestone to hit. I love coming back to this character, and I'm sure as Martín agrees, the Grinch is the gift that kind of keeps on giving as a role."

Solá shared, "I'm so excited to play this role. And our translators have done an incredible job of capturing Dr. Seuss's spirit with the rhymes, and the play of words."

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