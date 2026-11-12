Don Barnhart Will Bring Las Vegas Stand-Up to Pechanga Resort Casino Thanksgiving Weekend

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Las Vegas comedian Don Barnhart will perform Live at the Loft inside Pechanga Resort Casino, Friday and Saturday, November 27-28, 2026, with two shows nightly at 7 PM and 9 PM.

Barnhart comes directly from his own Las Vegas residency at Delirious Comedy Club, where he headlines alongside a rotating cast of professional comedians and produces the weekly Delirious TV stand-up comedy series.

Known for his appearances on Dry Bar Comedy, Open Bar Comedy, and The Bob & Tom Show, Barnhart has spent decades entertaining audiences.

"Thanksgiving is the perfect time for comedy," says Barnhart. "You've already survived the relatives, the political arguments, the dry turkey, and somebody explaining why their kid is a genius. By Friday, you don't need another piece of pie. You need a drink and a good laugh!"

As the driving force behind Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas, he's created a home for live stand-up comedy where audiences can experience seasoned professionals, rising stars, and surprise guest appearances. He's also the producer of Delirious TV, bringing authentic Las Vegas stand-up performances to viewers through streaming platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, and Facebook.

"There's nothing like live comedy," Barnhart adds. "No editing, no laugh tracks, no second takes. Just a comedian, a microphone, and an audience. And if something goes wrong, that's usually when it gets really funny."

Located above Kelsey's Restaurant inside Pechanga Resort Casino, Live at the Loft offers an intimate comedy experience with great food, handcrafted cocktails, and an up-close view of the action.

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