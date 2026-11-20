"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Cygnet Theatre Offers Discounted A CHRISTMAS CAROL Tickets for Black Friday
The Liberty Station company is also promoting the Rady Children's Ice Rink, which runs through January 3.
Cygnet Theatre is kicking off its Black Friday sale early, offering audiences discounts on tickets to A Christmas Carol and the final three productions of its season.
For a limited time, theatergoers can save 40% on tickets to A Christmas Carol, including the November 28 opening night performance and select matinees. The discount applies to performances taking place November 24 through December 6.
Cygnet Theatre is also offering 30% off tickets to its final three shows of the season, giving audiences an opportunity to purchase discounted tickets ahead of the holidays.
The promotion is designed to encourage early holiday shopping, allowing patrons to secure tickets before the Thanksgiving rush.
To take advantage of the offer, customers can use the promotional code BF26 at checkout.
The Black Friday sale runs through November 27, 2026. Tickets are subject to availability, additional fees and other restrictions.
For tickets and additional information, visit Cygnet Theatre's website.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
How to Write a Holiday
North Coast Repertory (12/16-12/27)
|
The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-12/06)
|
THE SEAFARER
Tenth Avenue Arts Center (11/19-12/12)
|
ei8ht, the musical
JCompany Youth Theatre (11/28-12/06)
|
Naked
Riot Productions (1/07-1/09)
|
Jake Shimabukuro Holidays In Hawaii
Poway Center for The Performing Arts (11/21-11/21)
|
A Christmas Carol
Cygnet Theatre (11/24-12/24)
|
International Guitar Night
Poway Center for The Performing Arts (2/13-2/13)
|
The Other Place
The Merc (1/17-1/23)
|
9 CIRCLES
OnWord Theatre (11/05-11/22)