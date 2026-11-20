NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Cygnet Theatre is kicking off its Black Friday sale early, offering audiences discounts on tickets to A Christmas Carol and the final three productions of its season.

For a limited time, theatergoers can save 40% on tickets to A Christmas Carol, including the November 28 opening night performance and select matinees. The discount applies to performances taking place November 24 through December 6.

Cygnet Theatre is also offering 30% off tickets to its final three shows of the season, giving audiences an opportunity to purchase discounted tickets ahead of the holidays.

The promotion is designed to encourage early holiday shopping, allowing patrons to secure tickets before the Thanksgiving rush.

To take advantage of the offer, customers can use the promotional code BF26 at checkout.

The Black Friday sale runs through November 27, 2026. Tickets are subject to availability, additional fees and other restrictions.

For tickets and additional information, visit Cygnet Theatre's website.

The race is on for the San Diego Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Moonlight Amphitheatre 10% 2 COME FROM AWAY Moonlight Amphitheatre 9% 3 THE WULFEATER Tenth Avenue Arts Center 9% 4 HAIRSPRAY Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 9% 5 THE CHER SHOW Moonlight Amphitheatre 7% Best Play 1 AIRNESS Loud Fridge Theatre Group 12% 2 PURPOSE La Jolla Playhouse 10% 3 THE WOLVES 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 7% 4 AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES The Old Globe 6% 5 BRIDGE TO TERABITHIA 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Moonlight Amphitheatre 22% 2 San Diego Musical Theatre 10% 3 Cygnet Theatre 9% 4 The Old Globe 7% 5 La Jolla Playhouse 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Aiden Granum - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Moonlight Amphitheatre 20% 2 Gaby Ritter - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS 3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse 9% 3 Mia Ukegawa - SEUSSICAL Ovation Theatre 6% 4 Danisha Jenkins - THE WULFEATER Tenth Avenue Arts Center 6% 5 Van Angelo - RENT Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming