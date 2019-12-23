Concert Of The New Musical THE DESERT ROSE To Headline San Diego Repertory Theatre

San Diego Repertory Theatre, at the newly renovated theater, presents The Desert Rose Musical on January 4th. Celeste Lanuza brings this musical concert presentation west coast premiere, embarking on the multidimensional Latinx reality where loss of identity is overcome through rediscovery of family, love and heritage. The Desert Rose musical developmental staging recently premiered to sold-out houses for the Off-Off Broadway NYC International Fringe Festival at the Kraine Theater in East Village, featuring an original score filled with dynamic and memorable melodies performed by a cast of triple threats and musicians. San Diego Repertory Theatre Playwright in Residence and Culture Clash co-founder/member Herbert Siguenza and Border Angels member/San Diego Repertory Theatre veteran actor Dave Rivas have chosen to sponsor this piece as a one-night only concert presentation here in the heart of downtown San Diego to bring awareness to this new musical.

Multifaceted NPR Tiny Desk featured Latinx Singer-Songwriter and LA Music Award nominee Celeste Lanuza, brings The Desert Rose musical concert presentation to life as Co-Writer, Co-Director, and Actress. Concept originally created by leading Composer and musical director Federico Lanuza, who has also composed for Academy Award nominated film composer In The Name of the People, PBS Film 1492, The Old Globe Theater and musically arranged and directed Luis Valdez' Corridos Remix at the SD Rep among others. This San Diego team also includes; Lorraine Castellanos, Bernardo Bermudez, Michael S. Garcia, Melissa Magaña, and esteemed musicians Tim McMahon and David Morales Boroff. This west coast premiere concert presentation will bring up topics of identity, overcoming discrimination, and embracing heritage. Musical genres range from Mexican indigenous, blues rock, chicano oldies, cumbia, pop, bolero, polka/norteño, flamenco rumba, and Latin Pop with selected songs currently on Spotify under Celeste Lanuza.

The Desert Rose musical concert presentation performs at The San Diego Repertory Theatre (79 Horton Plaza, San Diego, CA 92101) Saturday January 4th at 8pm.

This event is free and accepting donations. Additional information available at www.celestelanuza.com.





