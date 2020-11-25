Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards; Circle Arts Theatre Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for San Antonio:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Robin Williams - Circle Arts Theatre 44%

Roberta Elliott - Circle Arts Theatre 22%

Kara Kuczkowski - Freddyburg Youth Theater 19%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Ms. Rhonda's School of Dance 77%

Relev√© Studio's 19%

Fredericksburg Dance Company 4%

Best Ensemble

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 27%

9 TO 5 - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 23%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 16%

Best Theatre Staff

Circle Arts Theatre - New Braunfels TX 68%

Majestic Theatre - San Antonio 22%

Fredricksburg Theatre Company 9%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 53%

Sunshine Projects 19%

Robin Williams - Circle Arts Theatre 13%

Costume Design of the Decade

Cathy Polk - BEAUTY AND TGE BEAST - NewBraunfels Performing Arts - 2018 37%

Tommie Bailey - GUYS AND DOLLS - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2017 34%

Chasity Trajcheski - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2016 6%

Dancer Of The Decade

Hailey Heitmeyer - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 66%

Tristen Geren - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 19%

Devin Towery - CATS - New Braunfels Performing Arts - 2018 4%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Kerry Goff - GUYS AND DOLLS - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2017 46%

Kerry Goff - OLIVER! - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2011 12%

Jim Weisman - LES MISERABLES - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2014 8%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Ashleigh Goff - BLITHE SPIRIT - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2014 46%

Jamie Honeycutt - LION WITCH ABD WARDROBE - New Braunfels Performing Arts - 2016 18%

Caleb Straus - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 7%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 68%

Joci Awards - Las Casas Foundation for The Performing Arts 22%

Barbra Lake 6%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Ryan Bailey - A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2016 52%

Faith Castaneda - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - fredricksburg theatre company - 2020 24%

Jim Weisman - EVITA - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 12%

Performer Of The Decade

Colby Kloehr - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TXCircle - 2019 41%

Drew Heitmeyer - WITHOUT RULE OF LAW - Queen Bees Productions New Braunfels, TX - 2020 21%

Daniel Melton - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2019 20%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

SINGING IN THE RAIN - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 34%

9 TO 5 - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 27%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 19%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 38%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2012 19%

WITHOUT RULE OF LAW - Queen Bees Productions New Braunfels, TX - 2020 16%

Set Design Of The Decade

Robin Williams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2018 49%

Deborah Wilson - WITHOUT RULE OF LAW - Queen Bees Productions New Braunfels, TX - 2020 23%

John Lumpkin and Tristen Geren - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 17%

Sound Design of the Decade

Chase Jentz - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 47%

Chase Jentz - ANNIE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 24%

Chase Jentz - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 18%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 66%

Fredericksburg Theater Company 28%

Performing arts San Antonio 6%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 75%

Fredericksburg Theater Company 13%

Las Casas Foundation 12%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Colby Kloehr - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2020 67%

Shelby Morton - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2017 18%

Robert Carter - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 4%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Taylor Geren - Fredericksburg Theater Company 54%

Courtney LeFan 14%

Fredericksburg Theater Company 11%

Related Articles