Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Dawn Hahn 43%

Kara Kuczkowski - Freddyburg Youth Theater 14%

Robin Williams - Circle Arts Theatre 13%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Ms. Rhonda's School of Dance 70%

Fredericksburg Dance Company 16%

Relev√© Studio's 14%



Best Ensemble

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 44%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 14%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 10%



Best Theatre Staff

Fredricksburg Theatre Company 61%

Circle Arts Theatre - New Braunfels TX 25%

Majestic Theatre - San Antonio 12%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Fredericksburg Theater Academy 65%

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 20%

Sunshine Projects 7%



Costume Design of the Decade

Tommie Bailey - GUYS AND DOLLS - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2017 34%

Chasity Trajcheski - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2016 29%

Cathy Polk - BEAUTY AND TGE BEAST - NewBraunfels Performing Arts - 2018 10%



Dancer Of The Decade

Madison Grumbles - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 44%

Hailey Heitmeyer - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 20%

Tristen Geren - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 15%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Jim Weismann - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Fredricksburg Theatre Company - 2020 47%

Kerry Goff - GUYS AND DOLLS - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2017 13%

Jim Weisman - LES MISERABLES - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2014 12%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Jim Weisman - NOISES OFF - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2016 52%

Ashleigh Goff - BLITHE SPIRIT - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2014 16%

Steve Reilly - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 7%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Barbra Lake 42%

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 26%

Fredricksburg Theatre Company 23%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Addison Power - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredricksburg Theatre Company - 2020 45%

Kerry Goff - THE MUSIC MAN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 14%

Faith Castaneda - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - fredricksburg theatre company - 2020 13%



Performer Of The Decade

Daniel Melton - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2019 34%

Tristen Geren - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 18%

Colby Kloehr - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TXCircle - 2019 17%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

LES MISERABLES - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2014 43%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 14%

SINGING IN THE RAIN - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 12%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

12 ANGRY MEN - Fredricksburg Theatre Company - 2020 37%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2012 15%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 14%



Set Design Of The Decade

Jim Weisman - LES MISERABLES - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2015 42%

Robin Williams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2018 14%

John Lumpkin and Tristen Geren - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 13%



Sound Design of the Decade

Chase Jentz - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 62%

Arianna Gonzalez - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 17%

Chase Jentz - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 13%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Fredericksburg Theater Company 68%

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 28%

Performing arts San Antonio 4%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Fredericksburg Theater Company 66%

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 27%

Las Casas Foundation 7%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Robert Carter - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 42%

Colby Kloehr - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2020 20%

Shelby Morton - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2017 14%

