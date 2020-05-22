The Magik Theatre Brings Back DRAGONS LOVE TACOS For a Limited Time

The Magik Theatre is bringing the New York Times #1 bestselling children's book, Dragons Love Tacos, back on stage for a limited time only beginning May 29, 2020. Written by Adam Rubin, the production features iconic characters, salsa dancing, high paced antics, and of course, tacos. The production will open at 25 percent capacity for subscriber-only performances from May 29 through May 31, and it will welcome public audiences on June 3, officially closing out the season on June 21, 2020.

Dragons Love Tacos debuted at Magik this spring, originally scheduled from March 6 through April 11, 2020, but was postponed due to Stay-At-Home restrictions.

"Simple joys like enjoying a show can be especially meaningful right now - Magik has carefully considered how we can resume providing quality family entertainment for our audiences while still practicing social distancing," said CEO Frank Villani. "As a non-profit in service of San Antonio's youth and families, The Magik Theatre has been monitoring our community's situation regarding COVID-19 closely and will continue to follow city and state guidelines for health and safety."

As the city begins to reopen, The Magik Theatre will slowly begin to open its doors again with additional policies in place such as administering a health and safety questionnaire for staff, temperature checks before entering the building and requiring the use of face masks for patrons 2 years and older to keep guests and staff safe. Seating for patrons will be scaled back to allow for social distancing at a 25 percent capacity, special protocols for merchandise and concession sales will also be in place. The theatre will be cleaned by a third-party professional cleaning company after every performance. The theatre holds 579 seats and it will limit capacity to 144 patrons.

Patrons are being asked to pre-order their tickets so that their seat location can be assigned by staff members to ensure social distancing is maintained between groups.

Dragons Love Tacos Performance Schedule

Subscriber-Only Performances: May 29 - 31 - May 29 at 10:30 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.; May 30 at 2:00 p.m., May 31 at 2:00 p.m. Subscribers must reserve their seats in advance.

Public Performances: June 3 - June 21 - Schedule performances will run Wednesday through Friday at 10:30 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Open to the public at 25 percent capacity with advanced ticket purchases only, no tickets will be sold at the door.

Other Program Changes

Magik's annual summer camp, Camp Showbiz, will now be offered online beginning June 1. Registration is now open for children ages 3 to 17 at MagikTheatre.org/CampShowbiz. In-person camps may be offered later in the summer with reduced class sizes, pending local guidelines.

Touring productions will resume this Summer with both live performances and digital access to Everything is Round, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Magik's new production of Señora Tortuga. More information regarding dates, showtimes, and digital access performances will be released soon on MagikTheatre.org.

Performances of Ella Enchanted and Charlotte's Web have been cancelled from Magik's 2019-2020 season. Magik respectfully asks ticket holders to consider crediting their tickets towards another production including the newly added summer tour shows, a future production, or transferring the amount to a donation to benefit the theatre. If patrons wish to exchange their tickets or request a refund, please contact the box office at info@magiktheatre.org or click here.

The Magik Theatre will continue to follow guidelines provided by The City of San Antonio, the Texas Health and Human Services Department, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and any changes in scheduling will be updated on Magik's social media channels of Facebook and Instagram, and website.

Tickets are now on sale at MagikTheatre.org. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our Box Office at 210-227-2751 or info@magiktheatre.org. For information about our summer camps, email Education@magiktheatre.org or call 210-227-2751, ext. 300.

