My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
THE TEMPTATIONS to Perform at the Tobin Center With New Year's Speakeasy Lounge Pre-Show
The concert begins at 7:30 PM, with the pre-show lounge featuring live soulful music and cocktails available for purchase.
The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will welcome The Temptations on December 30, 2026, for an evening celebrating one of the most enduring legacies in American music. The festivities begin before the performance with The Tobin's New Year's Speakeasy Lounge, presented by Tobin Center Community Engagement and open to all concert ticket holders at no additional admission charge.
With unmistakable harmonies, polished choreography, and a catalog that has connected generations, The Temptations helped define the Motown sound and shape the course of popular music. Songs including “My Girl,” “Ain't Too Proud to Beg,” and “Just My Imagination” remain beloved touchstones of the group's extraordinary musical legacy.
The Temptations' influence reaches far beyond the stage. Their contributions to American culture, African American communities, and the global music landscape have inspired generations of performers and listeners. Recognized by Billboard and Rolling Stone among music's greatest artists, the group continues to introduce its celebrated sound to new audiences.
The December 30 performance offers an opportunity to gather with friends and family for a soulful celebration as 2026 draws to a close.
A PRE-SHOW CELEBRATION WITH STYLE
Before the concert, guests are invited to step into The New Year's Speakeasy Lounge in the Feik Rotunda. Featuring soulful music, festive cocktails available for purchase, and a stylish setting to mingle, the lounge sets the mood for an unforgettable evening with The Temptations.
The lounge will open in conjunction with TASTE Fine Dining at 5:30PM. Admission is free for all concert ticket holders, with a special area reserved for members of the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM).
EVENT DETAILS
The Temptations
December 30, 2026 | 7:30 PM
The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
115 Auditorium Circle, San Antonio, TX 78205
Tickets: www.tobincenter.org/temptations
The New Year's Speakeasy Lounge
Pre-show celebration in the Feik Rotunda
Opening time: 5:30
Included with concert admission; beverages sold separately
Presented by Tobin Center Community Engagement
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Love Theater in San Antonio? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Hedda Gabler
UIW Theatre (11/13-11/20)
|
Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
Majestic Theatre (2/28-2/28)
|
Mary Poppins
Wonder Theatre (11/27-12/23)
|
Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas: the Musical!
Magik Theatre (11/21-12/24)
|
Wicked
Majestic Theatre (6/02-6/20)
|
Ken Ludwig's Moriarty
Boerne Community Theatre (11/06-11/15)
|
Esperanza Rising, written by Alvaro Saar Rios and directed by AnaLisa Leos
Teatro Audaz (12/17-12/22)
|
Clue: The Movie - A Screening to Die For! Hosted by Lesley Ann Warren
Majestic Theatre (3/04-3/04)