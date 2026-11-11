THE TEMPTATIONS to Perform at the Tobin Center With New Year's Speakeasy Lounge Pre-Show

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The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will welcome The Temptations on December 30, 2026, for an evening celebrating one of the most enduring legacies in American music. The festivities begin before the performance with The Tobin's New Year's Speakeasy Lounge, presented by Tobin Center Community Engagement and open to all concert ticket holders at no additional admission charge.

With unmistakable harmonies, polished choreography, and a catalog that has connected generations, The Temptations helped define the Motown sound and shape the course of popular music. Songs including “My Girl,” “Ain't Too Proud to Beg,” and “Just My Imagination” remain beloved touchstones of the group's extraordinary musical legacy.

The Temptations' influence reaches far beyond the stage. Their contributions to American culture, African American communities, and the global music landscape have inspired generations of performers and listeners. Recognized by Billboard and Rolling Stone among music's greatest artists, the group continues to introduce its celebrated sound to new audiences.

The December 30 performance offers an opportunity to gather with friends and family for a soulful celebration as 2026 draws to a close.

A PRE-SHOW CELEBRATION WITH STYLE

Before the concert, guests are invited to step into The New Year's Speakeasy Lounge in the Feik Rotunda. Featuring soulful music, festive cocktails available for purchase, and a stylish setting to mingle, the lounge sets the mood for an unforgettable evening with The Temptations.

The lounge will open in conjunction with TASTE Fine Dining at 5:30PM. Admission is free for all concert ticket holders, with a special area reserved for members of the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM).

EVENT DETAILS

The Temptations

December 30, 2026 | 7:30 PM

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

115 Auditorium Circle, San Antonio, TX 78205

Tickets: www.tobincenter.org/temptations

The New Year's Speakeasy Lounge

Pre-show celebration in the Feik Rotunda

Opening time: 5:30

Included with concert admission; beverages sold separately

Presented by Tobin Center Community Engagement

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