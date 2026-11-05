Spotlight: TXST Theatre Presents DEEP BLUE SOUND in San Antonio

NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Dive into Deep Blue Sound, opening November 12 at Texas State University's PSH Foundation Studio Theatre in San Marcos. Texas State University's Theatre Division presents Abe Koogler's play for performances November 12-15 and November 19-21. GET TICKETS.

Directed by Fletcher Lowe, Deep Blue Sound is set on a picturesque island in Washington's Puget Sound, where a small community faces an unusual crisis: the whales have disappeared. As the island's unofficial mayor, Annie searches for answers while residents work through their own personal struggles and relationships. Chris hopes to reconnect with Mary, John reaches out to help Gary, Ali returns home to care for her mother, and Ella confides in a local journalist. Meanwhile, the disappearance of the whales raises questions about the community's relationship with the natural world.

Blending humor and heartfelt storytelling, the play explores loneliness, connection, and the human desire for belonging. As the islanders grapple with uncertainty, it examines the relationships people build with one another and their responsibility to the world around them.

The cast features Sienna Berkseth as Mary, T.C. Solis as Ali, Nora Hayes as Leslie, Amethyst Edwards as Joy Mead, Steele Winninger as Chris, Avery Winkelman as Ella, Ryan Sytsema as John, Rylie Pennington as Mayor Annie, and Emmanuel Blas-Mendez as Gary. The creative and production team includes Alex Ohlenburger, scenic designer; Natasha Newton, Costume Designer; Georgia Fenimore, lighting designer; Leon Borroel, sound designer; Colin Shay, technical director; Grace Sheffield, production stage manager; and Auria Trowbridge, dramaturg.

Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. November 12-14 and November 19-21, with a matinee at 2 p.m. November 15. Current Texas State undergraduate students may receive one complimentary ticket online courtesy of the Office of the President for performances November 12-15. Additional tickets are available at txstatepresents.com or at the door.

GET TICKETS to Deep Blue Sound at the PSH Foundation Studio Theatre in San Marcos.

Love Theater in San Antonio? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone