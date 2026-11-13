Special Offer: TXST Theatre is So Fetch! MEAN GIRLS in San Antonio

NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Texas State University's Theatre Division presents Mean Girls Nov. 17-22 in the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre in San Marcos, Texas. Tickets are $25 for the general public, $20 for Texas State faculty and staff, and $15 for Texas State students. GET TICKETS

Based on the 2004 film, Mean Girls features a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Directed by Tom Delbello, the musical follows Cady Heron, a teenager who has spent much of her life being homeschooled in Africa, as she navigates the unfamiliar social hierarchy of an American high school. Through humor, energetic musical numbers and sharp social commentary, the show explores friendship, identity, peer pressure and the consequences of seeking popularity.

When Cady (Sophie Beck) befriends Janis Sarkisian (Liz Olaribigbe) and Damian Hubbard (Aiden Valentine), she learns about the Plastics, a popular clique led by Regina George (Hannah Jenkins), alongside Gretchen Wieners (Michelle Ko) and Karen Smith (Samy Dej). What begins as a plan to challenge Regina's influence soon draws Cady into the very world she set out to undermine.

The cast also features Cooper Clarke (Aaron Samuels) and Tony Trieu (Kevin G.), alongside faculty members Kate Glasheen (Mrs. Heron, Mrs. George and Ms. Norbury) and Aaron Brown (Mr. Heron and Mr. Duvall). Additional cast members include Javion Crenshaw, Mackenzie Crimmins, Joshua-Dwayne Figueroa, Bryan Fortunato, Jesse Ray McBride, Kenya Perry, Kyle Ramon, Isabel Silva, Jhalena Sulcer, Reagan Thomas, Gaby Velazquez and Foster Walter.

The creative and production team includes Julio McPherson-Catano, choreographer; Kyra Archuleta, associate choreographer; Kiira Schmidt-Carper, choreographer for "Stop!"; Aimee Radics, music director; Emma Bayless, scenic designer; Alexandra Hargett, Costume Designer; Matt Webb, lighting designer; Scott Murdock, sound designer; Andre Rodriguez, projections designer; Colin Shay and Kent Mascheck, technical directors; Chase Marrs, associate technical director; and Myles Rodriguez, production stage manager.

Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 17-21, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 22. Group tickets for 10 or more are available for $22 per person. Tickets are available at txstatepresents.com.

Ready to see Mean Girls? GET TICKETS now.

Love Theater in San Antonio? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone