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The Orchestra San Antonio (TOSA) has announced the appointment of Mexican-American composer Juan Pablo Contreras as its first Composer-in-Residence for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 concert seasons. In this role, Contreras will collaborate closely with TOSA's Music Director Leonardo Pineda. With this Composer-in-Residence position, TOSA joins a distinguished group of orchestras investing in new music and committed to shaping the future of music.

At a Glance

Historic Appointment: Three-time Latin GRAMMY-nominated composer Juan Pablo Contreras joins The Orchestra San Antonio (TOSA) as its first-ever Composer-in-Residence for the 2027–28 and 2028–29 seasons.

Two World Premieres: Contreras will collaborate closely with Music Director Leonardo Pineda to debut two new large-scale orchestral works across the two-season residency, building on TOSA's history of performing his works Mariachitlán, MeChicano, and La Minerva.

Community & Education: Beyond the concert hall, the residency brings the creative process into San Antonio through open rehearsals, workshops, school education programs, and public events.

'Welcoming Juan Pablo Contreras as our inaugural Composer-in-Residence marks a defining milestone for The Orchestra San Antonio's artistic future,' said Paul Montalvo, The Orchestra San Antonio's President & CEO. 'His voice brings a vibrant, fresh perspective to contemporary orchestral music, and our audiences are going to be deeply moved by what we create together in future seasons.'

Over the course of the two seasons, TOSA will debut two world premiere large-scale orchestral works, while also building a meaningful artistic relationship between Contreras, Pineda, and TOSA musicians, bringing the creative process into the San Antonio community through rehearsals, workshops, education activities, donor engagement, and public events. With Contreras' appointment as Composer-in-Residence, TOSA deepens its commitment to new music while honoring the rich cultural heritage of San Antonio. The partnership will give rise to new works that mirror the city's vibrant identity and build lasting connections between the orchestra and the community it serves.

'I'm deeply honored to become the inaugural Composer-in-Residence with TOSA. From the moment they performed my Mariachitlán at their very first concert, I felt a special connection with this extraordinary orchestra,' said Contreras. 'This has become one of the most meaningful musical relationships of my career, and I've dreamed of officially becoming part of the TOSA family ever since. Leonardo is one of the most collaborative conductors I've ever met, and he has cultivated an environment where everyone in the organization is valued and encouraged to shine.'

Contreras' music has been performed by 60 major orchestras across the United States, Mexico, Austria, Slovakia, Colombia, Spain, Argentina, and Venezuela, as well as in prestigious concert halls such as Walt Disney Concert Hall, Carnegie Hall, and Hollywood Bowl. He is renowned as the first Mexican-born composer to sign a record deal with Universal Music, to serve as Sound Investment Composer for Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, and to win the Vilcek Prize for Creative Promise.

'The first time I heard Juan Pablo's music, I was hooked. It draws you in from the very first note. It's accessible, exciting and it also has real artistic depth and complexity. His voice has been part of TOSA from the very beginning,' said Pineda. 'After Mariachitlán in our first season, Mechicano followed the next, and now we'll perform his violin concerto, La Minerva this season. His scores are meticulous, and his orchestration is rich and detailed. He is true to his musical soul and honors it, and that comes across in every bar. We connected immediately, and he felt like part of the team from day one.'

Subscriptions and single tickets for the 2027/28 season will be available in summer 2027.

About The Orchestra San Antonio

The Orchestra San Antonio redefines what an orchestra means for its community, uniting education, collaboration, and transformative performances to enrich the cultural life of San Antonio. Dedicated to making music both artistically powerful and widely accessible, TOSA partners with organizations such as OPERA San Antonio, Ballet San Antonio, and 100A Productions to create experiences that reflect the vibrancy of the community.

Its work is carried out through three core branches: The Orchestra San Antonio's Chamber Connexions, its official chamber music series, complements the full orchestral experience; Ascend, TOSA's official education program that expands access to high-quality music education in partnership with schools across Bexar County; and the 210 Festival, TOSA's signature summer celebration that unites performance, education, and collaboration in a citywide exploration of music and culture. With artistry, innovation, inclusivity, and community at its heart, The Orchestra San Antonio is shaping the future of music in San Antonio and beyond. For more information, visit www.theorchestra-sa.org.

About Juan Pablo Contreras

Juan Pablo Contreras is a three-time Latin GRAMMY-nominated composer and conductor known for blending Western classical and Mexican folk music into a vibrant soundscape. His works have been performed by 60 major orchestras worldwide and in prestigious venues such as Walt Disney Concert Hall and Carnegie Hall.



















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