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With just one month until his highly anticipated San Antonio appearance, internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli is bringing his Winter Nights tour to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, December 18, 2026 at 7:30pm in the H-E-B Performance Hall.

The son of legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli, Matteo is quickly establishing himself as an international star in his own right, captivating audiences with his powerful vocals, contemporary sound, and undeniable stage presence. Matteo Bocelli is available for media interviews ahead of his San Antonio performance.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $63, VIP packages available.

Born in Tuscany, Matteo Bocelli, son of the legendary Andrea Bocelli, was immersed in music from an early age. He made his live performance debut at just eighteen years old at Rome's iconic Colosseum, signaling the arrival of a remarkable new talent.

Matteo first captured international attention in 2018 with “Fall On Me,” his acclaimed duet with his father featured in Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. The song has since amassed more than 400 million streams worldwide. Building on that success, he released his self-titled debut album, Matteo, in 2023 and has gone on to perform on some of the world's most prestigious stages, including the 96th Academy Awards, the Sydney Opera House, and Madison Square Garden. In early 2026, he was crowned King of the Viña del Mar International Song Festival, further cementing his growing global profile.

Released in September 2025 on Decca Records, Matteo's second album, Fallng in Love, represents a significant artistic evolution. Recorded at his home in Tuscany with renowned producer Martin Terefe, the album seamlessly blends his classical roots with a warm, contemporary sound. Matteo co-wrote every original song alongside an acclaimed group of collaborators, including Grammy Award winner Amy Wadge, Toby Gad, Iain Archer, and Johan Carlsson. Many of the songwriting sessions unfolded around shared meals at his Tuscan home, lending the album a deeply personal and intimate character. The record concludes with Matteo's heartfelt interpretation of “Caruso,” Lucio Dalla's timeless masterpiece, which has become a defining moment of his live performances.

Over the past several years, Matteo has steadily established himself as an artist in his own right, earning international acclaim through performances around the world and collaborations with artists such as Ed SHeeran. While honoring his family's extraordinary musical legacy, he has remained committed to developing a voice, style, and repertoire that are uniquely his own. As Matteo reflects, “Being a Bocelli is both a privilege and a responsibility. I've never wanted to run from my father's incredible legacy, but I do want people to hear my voice, my emotions, and my version of love.”

His live show moves effortlessly between soaring ballads and uplifting contemporary songs, performed in both English and Italian. Throughout the evening, Matteo transitions seamlessly between frontman, pianist, and guitarist, showcasing both his versatility and natural stage presence. Accompanied by his touring band and select orchestral musicians, he creates a sound that is at once intimate and cinematic. Drawing primarily from Falling in Love while celebrating the songs audiences have come to cherish, the performance offers an unforgettable evening with one of today's most compelling young artists. Matteo Bocelli is effortlessly bridging timeless romance with modern sophistication.

The race is on for the San Antonio Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Boerne Community Theatre 30% 2 RENT Camille Playhouse 28% 3 MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL Majestic Theatre 13% 4 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Camille Playhouse 12% 5 MY FAIR LADY Fredericksburg Theater Company 12% Best Play 1 ANNA IN THE TROPICS Camille Playhouse 26% 2 AYE NO! A MODERN GAY FAIRY TALE, WRITTEN BY LIZ CORONADO-CASTILLO AND DIRECTED BY LAURA T. GARZA Teatro Audaz San Antonio 21% 3 SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Playhouse 2000 11% 4 SWEAT Playhouse 2000 10% 5 GLAAD TO KNOW YOU Overtime Theater 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Camille Playhouse 29% 2 Teatro Audaz San Antonio 17% 3 Playhouse 2000 13% 4 Boerne Community Theatre 12% 5 Overtime Theater 12% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Michael Parisi - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Boerne Community Theatre 19% 2 Javier Robles - RENT Camille Playhouse 17% 3 Jeffrey Brown - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Playhouse 2000 10% 4 Aaron Bravo - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL Camille Playhouse 10% 5 Sydney Burris - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Circle Arts Theatre 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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