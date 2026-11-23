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Ten women artists from Bexar County have received the WAF micro-grant for activities that support artistic growth.

This year's grant covers a range of opportunities for these artists such as specialized workshops and courses, website development, artist residencies, art supplies, software, and more.

The 2026 Working Artist Fund For Women sponsored by The Alice Kleberg Reynolds Foundation are:

Monica Bosche

Diamond Castillo

Jillian Gomez

Barbie Hurato

Nia Jaramillo

Tanesha Payne

Susan Qui

Andrea Sanderson

Uri Whitehead

Burgundy Woods

'Receiving the Luminaria Working Artist Fund means a lot to me not only as an artist but from someone born and raised in San Antonio Texas,' said Uri Whitehead. 'It is meaningful to receive support from the community that has shaped so much of who I am and is the inspiration for so much of my artwork. This grant gives me the opportunity to invest in my growth, strengthen my practice, and continue working towards my career as an artist. I’m truly grateful to Luminaria for supporting artist of every type of medium, providing mentorship and opportunities for us to connect. These connections help build a stronger creative community where we can learn from one another, grow, and thrive together.'

Luminaria held a grant-writing workshop for applicants led by seasoned artist and grant recipient, Marisela Barrera. She was able to discuss specific topics including artist statements, budget, and narrative to strengthen their applications. The selected grantees are also mentored by Shelly Lares who has over 40 years in the recording music industry and is Owner/CEO of ShellShock Records 3. Gatherings take place in her studio to learn from her years of experience on stage and behind-the-scenes in a heavily male-dominated industry.

'This year's grant has received increase support from the Alice Kleberg Reynolds Foundation which allowed us to hire Marisela and Shelly to work with artists before the application deadline and upon receiving the grant to provide them the tools to seek out other grant opportunities and build confidence in their art business practices,' said Yadhira Lozano, Luminaria Executive Director.

The grantees represent a variety of artistic genres, ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds and are at different stages of their careers. This cohort will enhance each other's networks, share valuable experiences, and set a foundation for future collaborations.

To date, the Working Artist Fund has awarded over $100,000 to 210 artists. Donations to the Working Artist Fund can be made at tinyurl.com/LuminariaSA. A list of all recipients and judges can be found at luminariasa.org.



Photo Credit: Christian Möller

The race is on for the San Antonio Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT Camille Playhouse 28% 2 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Camille Playhouse 25% 3 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Boerne Community Theatre 22% 4 MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL Majestic Theatre 11% 5 MY FAIR LADY Fredericksburg Theater Company 10% Best Play 1 ANNA IN THE TROPICS Camille Playhouse 31% 2 AYE NO! A MODERN GAY FAIRY TALE, WRITTEN BY LIZ CORONADO-CASTILLO AND DIRECTED BY LAURA T. GARZA Teatro Audaz San Antonio 19% 3 SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Playhouse 2000 10% 4 SWEAT Playhouse 2000 9% 5 AUTOMATIC: A LIFE WITH SHEM Creative Circuit Studios 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Camille Playhouse 40% 2 Playhouse 2000 14% 3 Teatro Audaz San Antonio 13% 4 Boerne Community Theatre 8% 5 Overtime Theater 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Javier Robles - RENT Camille Playhouse 16% 2 Sydney Burris - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Circle Arts Theatre 12% 3 Aaron Bravo - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL Camille Playhouse 12% 4 Michael Parisi - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Boerne Community Theatre 12% 5 Jeffrey Brown - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Playhouse 2000 11% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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