"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Luminaria Unveils 10 Women Artists Receiving 2026 Working Artist Fund Grants in Bexar County
The grantees represent a range of genres, ages and career stages, and the Alice Kleberg Reynolds Foundation supports the fund.
Ten women artists from Bexar County have received the WAF micro-grant for activities that support artistic growth.
This year's grant covers a range of opportunities for these artists such as specialized workshops and courses, website development, artist residencies, art supplies, software, and more.
The 2026 Working Artist Fund For Women sponsored by The Alice Kleberg Reynolds Foundation are:
- Monica Bosche
- Diamond Castillo
- Jillian Gomez
- Barbie Hurato
- Nia Jaramillo
- Tanesha Payne
- Susan Qui
- Andrea Sanderson
- Uri Whitehead
- Burgundy Woods
'Receiving the Luminaria Working Artist Fund means a lot to me not only as an artist but from someone born and raised in San Antonio Texas,' said Uri Whitehead. 'It is meaningful to receive support from the community that has shaped so much of who I am and is the inspiration for so much of my artwork. This grant gives me the opportunity to invest in my growth, strengthen my practice, and continue working towards my career as an artist. I’m truly grateful to Luminaria for supporting artist of every type of medium, providing mentorship and opportunities for us to connect. These connections help build a stronger creative community where we can learn from one another, grow, and thrive together.'
Luminaria held a grant-writing workshop for applicants led by seasoned artist and grant recipient, Marisela Barrera. She was able to discuss specific topics including artist statements, budget, and narrative to strengthen their applications. The selected grantees are also mentored by Shelly Lares who has over 40 years in the recording music industry and is Owner/CEO of ShellShock Records 3. Gatherings take place in her studio to learn from her years of experience on stage and behind-the-scenes in a heavily male-dominated industry.
'This year's grant has received increase support from the Alice Kleberg Reynolds Foundation which allowed us to hire Marisela and Shelly to work with artists before the application deadline and upon receiving the grant to provide them the tools to seek out other grant opportunities and build confidence in their art business practices,' said Yadhira Lozano, Luminaria Executive Director.
The grantees represent a variety of artistic genres, ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds and are at different stages of their careers. This cohort will enhance each other's networks, share valuable experiences, and set a foundation for future collaborations.
To date, the Working Artist Fund has awarded over $100,000 to 210 artists. Donations to the Working Artist Fund can be made at tinyurl.com/LuminariaSA. A list of all recipients and judges can be found at luminariasa.org.
Photo Credit: Christian Möller
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