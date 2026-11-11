Lisa Morales to Perform Black Box Live at The Tobin Center with David Hidalgo and John Doe

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The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts is inviting audiences to an intimate evening of songwriting and storytelling as Black Box Live at The Tobin Center presents Lisa Morales with special guests David Hidalgo of Los Lobos and John Doe of X. This show is scheduled for a one-night-only performance in the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater on November 18, at 7 PM.

David Hidalgo (of Los Lobos) and John Doe (of X), are two pioneering icons of the 70's/80's Southern California music scene. This uniquely up-close setting invites audiences to hear the music in its purest form, stripped down, deeply personal, and powerfully resonant.

Lisa Morales brings her genre-blending sound rooted in Mexican heritage, soul, folk, blues, and Americana. A fixture of the Texas music scene, she first gained recognition as one-half of the beloved duo Sisters Morales, a staple across the Southwest from the '80s through the early 2000s.

David Hidalgo, best known as a founding member of Los Lobos, brings a deeply expressive, genre-spanning sound shaped by rock, folk, and Mexican-American influences. A celebrated multi-instrumentalist, Hidalgo has also collaborated with legendary artists including Bob Dylan, Tom Waits, Bonnie Raitt, and Dolly Parton.

John Doe, co-founder of X, is celebrated for his raw, narrative-driven songwriting and decades-spanning influence as both a solo artist and collaborator. Blending punk roots with Americana and folk traditions, his songs are known for their vivid characters, emotional honesty, and enduring impact.

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