Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in San Antonio!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for San Antonio:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Kara Kuczkowski - Freddyburg Youth Theater 34%

Robin Williams - Circle Arts Theatre 28%

Roberta Elliott - Circle Arts Theatre 15%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Ms. Rhonda's School of Dance 45%

Relev√© Studio's 41%

Fredericksburg Dance Company 14%

Best Ensemble

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 31%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 22%

9 TO 5 - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 13%

Best Theatre Staff

Circle Arts Theatre - New Braunfels TX 56%

Majestic Theatre - San Antonio 24%

Fredricksburg Theatre Company 18%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 44%

Fredericksburg Theater Academy 22%

Sunshine Projects 17%

Costume Design of the Decade

Tommie Bailey - GUYS AND DOLLS - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2017 40%

Cathy Polk - BEAUTY AND TGE BEAST - NewBraunfels Performing Arts - 2018 25%

Chasity Trajcheski - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2016 8%

Dancer Of The Decade

Hailey Heitmeyer - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 43%

Tristen Geren - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 32%

Madison Grumbles - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Kerry Goff - GUYS AND DOLLS - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2017 41%

Ashleigh Goff - SEUSSICAL, JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 18%

Jim Weisman - LES MISERABLES - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2014 7%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Ashleigh Goff - BLITHE SPIRIT - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2014 47%

Jamie Honeycutt - LION WITCH ABD WARDROBE - New Braunfels Performing Arts - 2016 16%

Ashleigh Goff - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2013 7%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 59%

Joci Awards - Las Casas Foundation for The Performing Arts 23%

Fredricksburg Theatre Company 11%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Kerry Goff - THE MUSIC MAN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 38%

Ryan Bailey - A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2016 22%

Faith Castaneda - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - fredricksburg theatre company - 2020 15%

Performer Of The Decade

Colby Kloehr - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TXCircle - 2019 34%

Tristen Geren - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 26%

Drew Heitmeyer - WITHOUT RULE OF LAW - Queen Bees Productions New Braunfels, TX - 2020 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 35%

SINGING IN THE RAIN - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 25%

9 TO 5 - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 16%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2012 32%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 30%

WITHOUT RULE OF LAW - Queen Bees Productions New Braunfels, TX - 2020 9%

Set Design Of The Decade

Robin Williams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2018 32%

John Lumpkin and Tristen Geren - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 31%

Deborah Wilson - WITHOUT RULE OF LAW - Queen Bees Productions New Braunfels, TX - 2020 12%

Sound Design of the Decade

Adrianna Gonzalez - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 34%

Chase Jentz - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 24%

Chase Jentz - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 23%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 60%

Fredericksburg Theater Company 31%

Performing arts San Antonio 9%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 62%

Fredericksburg Theater Company 21%

Las Casas Foundation 17%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Colby Kloehr - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2020 44%

Shelby Morton - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2017 32%

Robert Carter - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 7%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Taylor Geren - Fredericksburg Theater Company 56%

Billy Davis - Fredericksburg Theater Company 10%

Courtney LeFan 10%