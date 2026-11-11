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Garrison Keillor to Present GARRISON KEILLOR TONIGHT at The Tobin Center in San Antonio

This show is scheduled for performance in the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater on November 16.

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Garrison Keillor to Present GARRISON KEILLOR TONIGHT at The Tobin Center in San Antonio

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will welcome legendary broadcaster, author, and humorist Garrison Keillor for Garrison Keillor Tonight, an evening of humor, storytelling, and memorable moments. This show is scheduled for performance in the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater on November 16, 2026, at 7 PM.

Garrison Keillor did “A Prairie Home Companion” for forty years, wrote fiction and comedy, invented a town called Lake Wobegon where all the children are above average, even though he himself grew up evangelical in a small separatist flock where all the children expected the imminent end of the world.

He's busy in retirement, having written a memoir and a book of limericks and is at work on a musical and a Lake Wobegon screenplay, and he continues to do “The Writers Almanac” sent out daily to Internet subscribers (free). 

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