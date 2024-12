First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW San Antonio Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Abe Ramirez - CABARET - San Antonio College 19%

Melanie Claire - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Camille Playhouse 16%

Rafael Ferreras - WEST SIDE STORY - San Pedro Playhouse 15%

Alex Rodriguez - ROCK OF AGES - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 13%

Tanesha Payne - LYRIC AND THE KEYS - Magik Theatre 11%

Amanda Navar - FANTASTIKOS - Classic Theatre 8%

Tanesha Payne - DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Magik Theatre 7%

Lizel Sandoval - INTO THE WOODS - Wonder Theatre 5%

Abe Ramirez & Larry Martinez, Jr. - BERNARDA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 5%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joey Rios - FANTASTIKOS - Classic Theatre 13%

Chasity Trajcheski - WIZARD OF OZ - Fredericksburg Theater Company 13%

Sarah Steele - VELVETEEN RABBIT - Magik Theatre 11%

Rachael Lorenzetti - WEST SIDE STORY - San Pedro Playhouse 9%

David Arevalo - LYRIC AND THE KEYS - Magik Theatre 8%

Laura T. Garza - BERNARDA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 8%

LAUREN COSIO KOTKOWSKI - ROCK OF AGES - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 8%

Yesi Tafur - THE BFG: BIG FRIENDLY GIANT - Magik Theatre 6%

Sara Brookes - JUDGEMENT OF THE EYE - Overtime Theater 6%

RACHEL LORENZETTI - WIZARD OF OX - San Pedro Playhouse 5%

Rachael Lorenzetti - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - San Pedro Playhouse 4%

Sarah Brookes - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Tobin Center 100A Productions 4%

Ivan Ortega - BRIGHT IDEAS - Miscast Theatre Company 3%

Marshall Chase - DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Magik Theatre 3%



Best Dance Production

WEST SIDE STORY - San Pedro Playhouse 63%

WIZARD OF OZ - Fredericksburg Theater Company 23%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Fredericksburg Theater Company 14%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Laura T. Garza - CABARET - San Antonio College Theatre 13%

Natalia Garza - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Camille Playhouse 10%

Rick Sanchez - WEST SIDE STORY - San Pedro Playhouse 9%

Alex Rodriguez - ROCK OF AGES - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 9%

Shawn Kjos - EVITA - The Harlequin Theatre 8%

Dylan Mendoza - GREASE - Harlingen Community Theatre 8%

Anthony Runfola - LYRIC AND THE KEYS - Magik Theatre 5%

Jose Ruben DeLeon - FANTASTIKOS - Classic Theatre 5%

Anthony Runfola - DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Magik Theatre 5%

Chasity Trajcheski - WIZARD OF OZ - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Robin Williams - LEGALLY BLONDE - Circle Arts Theatre 4%

Shawn Kjos - CHICAGO - The Harlequin Theatre 4%

Christopher Rodriguez - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY THE MUSICAL - Wonder Theatre 4%

Darcell Andre - THE WIZ - Wonder Theatre 4%

Rick Sanchez - INTO THE WOODS - Wonder Theatre 4%

Morgan Christine - KINKY BOOTS - Wonder Theatre 2%

Betty Hukill - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Tim Hedgepeth - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Classic Theatre 14%

Anthony Runfola - VELVETEEN RABBIT - Magik Theatre 13%

Laura T. Garza - I-DJ - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 12%

Jimmy Moore - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - San Pedro Playhouse 12%

Darcell Andre - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Classic Theatre 9%

Randi Minjauw - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Fredericksburg Theater Company 7%

Anthony Runfola - THE BFG: BIG FRIENDLY GIANT - Magik Theatre 7%

Gwen Kandt - THE HIDING PLACE - Crystal Sea Drama Company 7%

Blake Hamman - JUDGEMENT OF THE EYE - Overtime Theater 6%

Gabriella Ramirez - BRIGHT IDEAS - Miscast Theatre Company 5%

Blake Hamman - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Tobin Center 100A Productions 4%

Larry Martinez, Jr. - BERNARDA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 4%



Best Ensemble

WEST SIDE STORY - San Pedro Playhouse 10%

CABARET - San Antonio College Theatre 10%

EVITA - The Harlequin Theatre 9%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Camille Playhouse 9%

ROCK OF AGES - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 8%

THE FANTASTICKS - Camille Playhouse 7%

GREASE - Harlingen Community Theatre 7%

LYRIC AND THE KEYS - Magik Theatre 6%

WIZARD OF OZ - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

FANTISTIKOS - Classic Theatre 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Wonder Theatre 4%

CHICAGO - The Harlequin Theatre 3%

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Magik Theatre 3%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

BERNARDA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Circle Arts Theatre 2%

BRIGHT IDEAS - Miscast Theatre Company 2%

JUDGEMENT OF THE EYE - Overtime Theater 1%

CRIMES OF THE HEART - Tobin Center 100A Productions 1%

THE BFG: BIG FRIENDLY GIANT - Magik Theatre 1%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Tobin Center 100A Productions 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brandon Rosen - CABARET - San Antonio College Theatre 19%

Robert J. Olivas - EVITA - The Harlequin Theatre 12%

Max Parilla - WEST SIDE STORY - San Pedro Playhouse 9%

Sarah Elliot - LYRIC AND THE KEYS - Magik Theatre 8%

Carlos Nine - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - San Pedro Playhouse 8%

MacKenzie Mulligan - ROCK OF AGES - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 6%

Nathan Thurman - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY THE MUSICAL - Wonder Theatre 5%

Shannon Bishop - VELVETEEN RABBIT - Magik Theatre 4%

Katherine Stepanek - DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Magik Theatre 4%

Nathan Thurman - KINKY BOOTS - Wonder Theatre 4%

Nathan Thurman - THE WIZ - Wonder Theatre 4%

Peter Photos - JUDGEMENT OF THE EYE - Overtime Theater 4%

Jennifer Gonzalez - BERNARDA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 4%

Larry Martinez, Jr. - I-DJ - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 2%

Matt Webb - BFG - Magik Theatre 2%

Matt Shavers - BRIGHT IDEAS - Miscast Theatre Company 2%

Chuck Drew - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Tobin Center 100A Productions 2%

Mitch Steen - THREES - Overtime Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Hunter Garrett - CABARET - San Antonio College Theatre 16%

Natalia Garza - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Camille Playhouse 13%

Jaime Ramirez - WEST SIDE STORY - San Pedro Playhouse 11%

Joey Garcia - THE FANTASTICKS - Camille Playhouse 9%

Andrew Hendley - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY THE MUSICAL - Wonder Theatre 8%

Kristi Smith, Sami Serrano & Rick Patino - LYRIC AND THE KEYS - Magik Theatre 8%

AUSTIN KIMBLE - ROCK OF AGES - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 8%

Jaime Ramirez - FANTISTIKOS - Classic Theatre 7%

Andrew Hendley - KINKY BOOTS - Wonder Theatre 6%

Rosa Gardner - DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Magik Theatre 6%

Jaime Ramirez - WIZARD OF OZ - San Pedro Playhouse 5%

Jane Hass - THE WIZ - Wonder Theatre 4%



Best Musical

CABARET - San Antonio College Theatre 10%

EVITA - The Harlequin Theatre 9%

WEST SIDE STORY - San Pedro Playhouse 8%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Camille Playhouse 8%

THE FANTASTICKS - Camille Playhouse 8%

INTO THE WOODS - Wonder Theatre 7%

GREASE - Harlingen Community Theatre 6%

LYRIC AND THE KEYS - Magik Theatre 6%

ROCK OF AGES - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Braunfels Performing Arts 5%

FANTASTIKOS - Classic Theatre 5%

WIZARD OF OZ - Fredericksburg Theater Company 4%

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Magik Theatre 3%

CHICAGO - The Harlequin Theatre 3%

THE WIZ - Wonder Theatre 3%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY THE MUSICAL - Wonder Theatre 2%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Circle Arts Theatre 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Wonder Theatre 1%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Micah Wolfe - CABARET - San Antonio College Theatre 8%

Rachel Guzman - EVITA - The Harlequin Theatre 7%

Gavin Magee - WEST SIDE STORY - Zion Theatre Group 7%

Alyssa Christiansen - GREASE - Harlingen Community Theatre 5%

Sofia Flores - INTO THE WOODS - Camille Playhouse 5%

Jillian Saenz - WEST SIDE STORY - San Pedro Playhouse 5%

Sylvia Lester - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Camille Playhouse 4%

Rachael Remlinger - JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hcaf Point theater 4%

Adrian Soliz - FANTASTIKOS - Classic Theatre 4%

Sean Wilson - CABARET - San Antonio College Theatre 4%

Hannah Rodriguez - LYRIC AND THE KEYS - Magik Theatre 4%

Grace Lynn - CHICAGO - The Harlequin Theatre 3%

Isidro Medina - FANTASTIKOS - Classic Theatre 3%

Evany Jackson - INTO THE WOODS - Camille Playhouse 3%

Benjamin Bazan - LYRIC AND THE KEYS - Magik Theatre 3%

Tanner Berry - ROCK OF AGES - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 3%

Abigail Crum - THE FANTASTICKS - Camille Playhouse 3%

Bobby Torres - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Camille Playhouse 2%

Madeline Bulen - FANTASTIKOS - Classic Theatre 2%

Kelly Petlin - INTO THE WOODS - San Pedro Playhouse 2%

Sabastian Pena - THE FANTASTICS - Camille Playhouse 2%

Sebastian Pena - THE FANTASTICKS - Camille Playhouse 2%

Shawn Kjos - EVITA - The Harlequin Theatre 2%

Ellie Smith - ROCK OF AGES - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 2%

Charlie Smith - DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Magik Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Jimmy Moore - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Classic Theatre 14%

Clarissa Cortez - VELVETEEN RABBIT - Magik Theatre 12%

Laura T. Garza - BERNARDA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 11%

Boeker branum - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Hcaf point theater 10%

Chris Munoz - I-DJ - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 10%

Andy Thornton - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Tobin Center 100A Productions 7%

Blake Hamman - ROPE - S.t.a.g.e. bulverde 7%

Irene B. Miller - THE HIDING PLACE - Crystal Sea Drama Company 6%

Clarissa Cortez - BFG - Magik theatre 6%

Mason Ortiz - BFG - Magik Theatre 4%

Emily Spicer - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Tobin Center 100A Productions 4%

Giavana Herrera - BRIGHT IDEAS - Miscast Theatre Company 3%

Ivan Ortega - BRIGHT IDEAS - Miscast Theatre Company 3%

Ivan Ortega - EL NOGALAR - Teatro Palo Alto 3%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Zion Theatre Group 17%

BERNARDA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 17%

VELVETEEN RABBIT - Magik Theatre 15%

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Classic Theatre 11%

MIDSUMMER SUENO - San Pedro Playhouse 9%

THE HIDING PLACE - Crystal Sea Drama Company 7%

BRIGHT IDEAS - Miscast Theatre Company 7%

SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

JUDGEMENT OF THE EYE - Overtime Theater 5%

I-DJ - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 5%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Tobin Center 100A Productions 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alfy Valdez - WEST SIDE STORY - San Pedro Playhouse 13%

Benjamin Grabill - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY THE MUSICAL - Wonder Theatre 11%

Alfy Valdez - THE HIDING PLACE - Crystal Sea Drama Company 8%

Alfy Valdez - FANTASTIKOS - Classic Theatre 8%

Chris Boneta - LYRIC AND THE KEYS - Magik Theatre 8%

Max Estudillo - IT'S A WONDERFUL VIDA - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 7%

Max Estudillo - I-DJ - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 7%

Kerry Goff - WIZARD OF OZ - Fredericksburg Theater Company 6%

Chris Boneta - VELVETEEN RABBIT - Magik Theatre 5%

Benjamin Grabill - THE WIZ - Wonder Theatre 5%

Benjamin Grabill - KINKY BOOTS - Wonder Theatre 4%

Jeanie De Leon - JUDGEMENT OF THE EYE - Overtime Theater 4%

Carlos Nine - BERNARDA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 4%

Carlos Nine - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - San Pedro Playhouse 4%

Martin Gjoni - BFG - Magik Theatre 3%

Katherine Stepanek - DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Magik Theatre 3%

Edward Diaz - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Tobin Center 100A Productions 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Benjamin Farrar - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY THE MUSICAL - Wonder Theatre 13%

Benjamin Farrar - KINKY BOOTS - Wonder Theatre 12%

John Michael Hoke - WEST SIDE STORY - San Pedro Playhouse 12%

Zach Walsh - LYRIC AND THE KEYS - Magik Theatre 9%

MEREDITH SHUMAN - WIZARD OF OZ - San Pedro Playhouse 9%

Carolyn Orosco - VELVETEEN RABBIT - Magik Theatre 8%

Zach Walsh - DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Magik Theatre 8%

Michael Randolph - BERNARDA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 6%

Madissyn Zapata - I-DJ - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 5%

Benjamin Farrar - THE WIZ - Wonder Theatre 5%

Nickolas Villarreal - JUDGEMENT OF THE EYE - Overtime Theater 4%

Gabriella Ramirez - BRIGHT IDEAS - Miscast Theatre Company 4%

John Michael Hoke - BFG - Magik Theatre 4%

Chuck Drew - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Tobin Center 100A Productions 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tory Ross - LYRIC AND THE KEYS - Magik Theatre 11%

Daniel Ramirez - INTO THE WOODS - Camille Playhouse 11%

Rene Sandoval Jr. - EVITA - The Harlequin Theatre 10%

Angie Flores - CABARET - San Antonio College Theatre 7%

Xochitl Carmona - GREASE - Harlingen Community Theatre 6%

Jackson Gable - WEST SIDE STORY - San Pedro Playhouse 4%

Sami Serrano - WEST SIDE STORY - San Pedro Playhouse 4%

Sam Black - CABARET - San Antonio College Theatre 4%

Martie DiGregorio - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Camille Playhouse 4%

Jose DeHoyos - FANTASTIKOS - Classic Theatre 4%

Olivia Roth - ROCK OF AGES - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 4%

Arianna Sanchez - INTO THE WOODS - Camille Playhouse 3%

Amy Bouquet - DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Magik Theatre 2%

Elena Sapien - FANTASTIKOS - Classic Theatre 2%

Frankie Ruiz - GREASE - Harlingen Community Theatre 2%

Aiden Valentine - ROCK OF AGES - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 2%

Ray Seams - ROCK OF AGES - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 2%

Barry Sikes - WIZARD OF OZ - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Benjamin Scharff - CHICAGO - The Harlequin Theatre 2%

Dylan Mendoza - INTO THE WOODS - Camille Playhouse 1%

Jackson Gable - INTO THE WOODS - Wonder Theatre 1%

Pierre Minjauw - WIZARD OF OZ - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

David Hughston - THE FANTASTICKS - Camille Playhouse 1%

Clarissa Cortez - DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Magik Theatre 1%

Isidro Medina - WIZARD OF OZ - San Pedro Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Rick Sanchez - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Classic Theatre 12%

Amy Bouquet - VELVETEEN RABBIT - Magik Theatre 11%

Blake Hamman - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Classic Theatre 10%

Saphire Mendez - BERNARDA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 7%

Trisch Moy - BFG - Magik Theatre 6%

Madissyn Zapata - BERNARDA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 6%

Rebekah Remlinger - PROMISES PROMISES - Hcaf point theater 5%

Cindy Rodriguez-Martinez - BERNARDA! - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 5%

Grace Featherston - VELVETEEN RABBIT - Magik Theatre 5%

Rebecca - VIDAL - Crystal Sea Drama Company 5%

Amy Bouquet - BFG - Magik Theatre 4%

Grantham Woods - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Classic Theatre 4%

Mason Anthony Ortiz - VELVETEEN RABBIT - Magik Theatre 4%

Helena McFarland - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Brandyn Quay - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Luke Stout - BRIGHT IDEAS - Miscast Theatre Company 2%

Julie Sifford - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Liza Smith - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Jesirae Kesler - BRIGHT IDEAS - Miscast Theatre Company 2%

Michael Roberts - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Tobin Center 100A Productions 2%

Maddie Hamby - BRIGHT IDEAS - Miscast Theatre Company 0%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

WIZARD OF OZ - Fredericksburg Theater Company 27%

VELVETEEN RABBIT - Magik Theatre 24%

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Magik Theatre 19%

LYRIC AND THE KEYS - Magik theatre 16%

BFG - Magik Theatre 14%



Favorite Local Theatre

Magik Theatre 11%

Harlingen Community Theatre 10%

The Harlequin Theatre 10%

San Pedro Playhouse 10%

Brownsville Repertory Theatre 8%

San Antonio Broadway Theatre 8%

Zion Theatre Group 7%

Teatro Audaz San Antonio 7%

Wonder Theatre 7%

Majestic Theatre 5%

Tobin Center 100A Productions 4%

Fredericksburg Theater Company 4%

Crystal Sea Drama Company 3%

Miscast Theatre Company 3%

Classic Theatre 3%

Circle Arts Theatre 1%

OPERA San Antonio 1%



