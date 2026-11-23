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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Isabella Barrios - RENT - Camille Playhouse 23%

Petra Pearce - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Circle Arts Theatre 21%

Melanie Claire - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Camille Playhouse 20%

Abe Ramirez - AYE NO! A MODERN GAY FAIRY TALE, WRITTEN BY LIZ CORONADO-CASTILLO AND DIRECTED BY LAURA T. GARZA - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 16%

Bryanna Littleton - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Boerne Community Theatre 16%

Jhalena Sulcer & Jasmine Smith - MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL - Majestic Theatre 5%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sammy Jo Cienfuegos - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Camille Playhouse 39%

Donna Provencher - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Boerne Community Theatre 27%

Maricela Alaniz - AYE NO! A MODERN GAY FAIRY TALE, WRITTEN BY LIZ CORONADO-CASTILLO AND DIRECTED BY LAURA T. GARZA - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 16%

Georgie Lee - GLAAD TO KNOW YOU - Overtime Theater 7%

Sabrina Rodriguez - CON MIS MANOS - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 6%

Andrew Jacobi Jeter & Jennifer Martin - AUTOMATIC: A LIFE WITH SHEM - Creative Circuit Studios 3%

Shawn kjos - GLAAD TO KNOW YOU - Overtime Theater 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Brandon Binder - RENT - Camille Playhouse 37%

Donna Provencher - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Boerne Community Theatre 27%

Dylan Mendoza - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Camille Playhouse 16%

Jason Barrera - MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL - Majestic Theatre 10%

Laurel Winter - MY FAIR LADY - Fredericksburg Theater Company 7%

Kelly lepeska - COME FROM AWAY - Second Act Productions 3%

Best Direction Of A Play

Brandon Binder - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Camille Playhouse 33%

Laura T Garza - AYE NO! A MODERN GAY FAIRY TALE, WRITTEN BY LIZ CORONADO-CASTILLO AND DIRECTED BY LAURA T. GARZA - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 17%

Amy Goodyear - SWEAT - Playhouse 2000 11%

Amy Gonzalez - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - Harlingen Community Theatre 7%

Emily Olson - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playhouse 2000 6%

Georgie Lee - GLAAD TO KNOW YOU - Overtime Theater 6%

Emily Olson - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Playhouse 2000 4%

Robin Cunningham - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - S.T.A.G.E. Bulverde 4%

Blake Hamman - LEND ME A TENOR - LaBete Productions 3%

Andrew Jacobi Jeter - AUTOMATIC: A LIFE WITH SHEM - Creative Circuit Studios 2%

Eva Laporte - THE SEAGULL - Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Jillian Campos - CON MIS MANOS - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 2%

Lili Sanchez - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Miscast Theatre Company 2%

Kelly lepeska - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Second Act Productions 1%

Best Ensemble

RENT - Camille Playhouse 20%

ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Camille Playhouse 14%

AYE NO! A MODERN GAY FAIRY TALE, WRITTEN BY LIZ CORONADO-CASTILLO AND DIRECTED BY LAURA T. GARZA - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 13%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Boerne Community Theatre 12%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Circle Arts Theatre 11%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playhouse 2000 5%

SWEAT - Playhouse 2000 4%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Playhouse 2000 3%

CABARET - Wonder Theatre 2%

FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Second Act Productions 2%

MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL - Majestic Theatre 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Harlingen Community Theatre 2%

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - Harlingen Community Theatre 2%

CON MIS MANOS - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 2%

GLAAD TO KNOW YOU - Overtime Theater 2%

LEND ME A TENOR - LaBete Productions 2%

THE SEAGULL - Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joe Rodriguez - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Camille Playhouse 34%

Brandon Rosen - AYE NO! A MODERN GAY FAIRY TALE, WRITTEN BY LIZ CORONADO-CASTILLO AND DIRECTED BY LAURA T. GARZA - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 18%

Devon Vanderveer - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Boerne Community Theatre 17%

Nicholas Boland - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playhouse 2000 16%

Georgie Lee - GLAAD TO KNOW YOU - Overtime Theater 5%

Nikolas Villarreal - AUTOMATIC: A LIFE WITH SHEM - Creative Circuit Studios 4%

Larry Martinez - THE SEAGULL - Classic Theatre of San Antonio 4%

Joshua Gonzales - CON MIS MANOS - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 3%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Andrew Childers - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Boerne Community Theatre 45%

Alexis Korbe - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Playhouse 2000 29%

Chris Littlefield - MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL - Majestic Theatre 26%

Best Musical

RENT - Camille Playhouse 28%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Camille Playhouse 25%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Boerne Community Theatre 22%

MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL - Majestic Theatre 11%

MY FAIR LADY - Fredericksburg Theater Company 10%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Harlingen Community Theatre 4%

Best New Play Or Musical

FLOWER BOY - Overtime Theater 31%

ROMEO CHANG - Overtime Theater 22%

LIBRARY TALES - Second Act Productions 16%

GLAAD TO KNOW YOU - Overtime Theater 14%

AUTOMATIC: A LIFE WITH SHEM - Creative Circuit Studios 11%

SAINTS TODAY - Great Commission Theatre 7%

Best Performer In A Musical

Javier Robles - RENT - Camille Playhouse 16%

Sydney Burris - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Circle Arts Theatre 13%

Aaron Bravo - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Camille Playhouse 12%

Michael Parisi - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Boerne Community Theatre 12%

Jeffrey Brown - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Playhouse 2000 11%

Natalia Garza - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Camille Playhouse 11%

Andrea porras - CABARET - Wonder Theatre 8%

Ben Cotrill - MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL - Majestic Theatre 7%

Sergio Sosa - RENT - Camille Playhouse 6%

Meg Traverso - MY FAIR LADY - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Steve Burney - MY FAIR LADY - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Robert Menking - MY FAIR LADY - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Alexandria Gomez Maxey - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Camille Playhouse 21%

Jai Gonzalez Quintero - AYE NO! A MODERN GAY FAIRY TALE, WRITTEN BY LIZ CORONADO-CASTILLO AND DIRECTED BY LAURA T. GARZA - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 14%

Sigrid de la Lata - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Camille Playhouse 13%

Donna Provencher - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Playhouse 2000 7%

Margarita Perez - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - Harlingen Community Theatre 6%

Meg Traverso - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playhouse 2000 6%

Bella Richards - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playhouse 2000 6%

Maryann Valerio - AYE NO! A MODERN GAY FAIRY TALE, WRITTEN BY LIZ CORONADO-CASTILLO AND DIRECTED BY LAURA T. GARZA - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 4%

Brandon Newton - SWEAT - Playhouse 2000 4%

Nicholas Röeder - GLAAD TO KNOW YOU - Overtime Theater 4%

John L. Lambert - AUTOMATIC: A LIFE WITH SHEM - Creative Circuit Studios 3%

Rebekah Remlinger - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Playhouse 2000 2%

Ivan Ortega - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Miscast Theatre Company 2%

Hannah Young - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Playhouse 2000 2%

Morgan Jones - LITTLE WOMEN - Harlingen Community Theatre 2%

Zach Lewis - THE SEAGULL - Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Emily Spicer - THE SEAGULL - Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1%

Gabriella Velasquez - THE SEAGULL - Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1%

Nicholas Röeder - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Second Act Productions 1%

Hunter Wulff - THE SEAGULL - Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1%

Nicholas Röeder - LIBRARY TALES - Second Act Productions 0%

Best Play

ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Camille Playhouse 32%

AYE NO! A MODERN GAY FAIRY TALE, WRITTEN BY LIZ CORONADO-CASTILLO AND DIRECTED BY LAURA T. GARZA - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 18%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playhouse 2000 10%

SWEAT - Playhouse 2000 9%

AUTOMATIC: A LIFE WITH SHEM - Creative Circuit Studios 5%

CON MIS MANOS - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 5%

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - Harlingen Community Theatre 4%

GLAAD TO KNOW YOU - Overtime Theater 4%

THE SEAGULL - Classic Theatre of San Antonio 4%

LITTLE WOMEN - Harlingen Community Theatre 2%

FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Second Act Productions 2%

FLOWER BOY - Overtime Theater 2%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Miscast Theatre Company 1%

LIBRARY TALES - Second Act Productions 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Allen Rudolph and Robert Moritz - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Boerne Community Theatre 34%

Max Estudillo Cantu - AYE NO! A MODERN GAY FAIRY TALE, WRITTEN BY LIZ CORONADO-CASTILLO AND DIRECTED BY LAURA T. GARZA - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 22%

Jeff Cunningham - MY FAIR LADY - Fredericksburg Theater Company 18%

Max Estudillo Cantu - CON MIS MANOS - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 12%

Georgie Lee - GLAAD TO KNOW YOU - Overtime Theater 10%

Andrew Jacobi Jeter - AUTOMATIC: A LIFE WITH SHEM - Creative Circuit Studios 4%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Allen Rudolph - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Boerne Community Theatre 39%

Michael Randolph - AYE NO! A MODERN GAY FAIRY TALE, WRITTEN BY LIZ CORONADO-CASTILLO AND DIRECTED BY LAURA T. GARZA - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 28%

Georgie Lee - GLAAD TO KNOW YOU - Overtime Theater 14%

Dominick Williams - CON MIS MANOS - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 11%

Nikolas Villarreal - AUTOMATIC: A LIFE WITH SHEM - Creative Circuit Studios 8%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Bobby Torres - RENT - Camille Playhouse 16%

Melanie Claire - RENT - Camille Playhouse 16%

Jordan Roberts Gouvea - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Boerne Community Theatre 14%

Andrea porras - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Wonder Theatre 11%

Lilyann Cox - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Playhouse 2000 10%

Connor Clark - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Circle Arts Theatre 9%

Imani Alvarado - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Camille Playhouse 8%

Evany Jackson - RENT - Camille Playhouse 8%

Robert Gonzalez - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Playhouse 2000 6%

Anthony Martucci - MY FAIR LADY - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Karen Gonzalez - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Camille Playhouse 24%

Angie Flores - AYE NO! A MODERN GAY FAIRY TALE, WRITTEN BY LIZ CORONADO-CASTILLO AND DIRECTED BY LAURA T. GARZA - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 10%

Zirah Mora - ROMEO AND JULIET - Camille Playhouse 9%

Donna Provencher - SWEAT - Playhouse 2000 9%

Andrea porras - GLAAD TO KNOW YOU - Overtime Theater 6%

Donna Provencher - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Playhouse 2000 5%

Angie McDowell - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playhouse 2000 5%

Nicholas Röeder - SAINTS TODAY - Great Commission Theatre 3%

Cindy Rodriguez Martinez - AYE NO! A MODERN GAY FAIRY TALE, WRITTEN BY LIZ CORONADO-CASTILLO AND DIRECTED BY LAURA T. GARZA - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 3%

Matthew Allen - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Camille Playhouse 3%

Vera Minson - LITTLE WOMEN - Harlingen Community Theatre 3%

Ciara Perez - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - Harlingen Community Theatre 3%

Kathy Massello - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playhouse 2000 2%

Ivan Ortega - LEND ME A TENOR - LaBete Productions 2%

Chloe VanFossen - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Playhouse 2000 2%

Ray Seams - AYE NO! A MODERN GAY FAIRY TALE, WRITTEN BY LIZ CORONADO-CASTILLO AND DIRECTED BY LAURA T. GARZA - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 2%

Briana Morales - FLOWER BOY - Overtime Theater 2%

Phillip Lopez - AYE NO! A MODERN GAY FAIRY TALE, WRITTEN BY LIZ CORONADO-CASTILLO AND DIRECTED BY LAURA T. GARZA - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 2%

EB Mota - AYE NO! A MODERN GAY FAIRY TALE, WRITTEN BY LIZ CORONADO-CASTILLO AND DIRECTED BY LAURA T. GARZA - Teatro Audaz San Antonio 2%

Jessica Mitchell - AUTOMATIC: A LIFE WITH SHEM - Creative Circuit Studios 1%

Meredith Alvarez - THE SEAGULL - Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1%

Hayley Burnside - THE SEAGULL - Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1%

Kurt Robbins - THE SEAGULL - Classic Theatre of San Antonio 0%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Boerne Community Theatre 43%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Magik Theatre 17%

MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL - Majestic Theatre 17%

FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Second Act Productions 9%

FLOWER BOY - Overtime Theater 7%

GLAAD TO KNOW YOU - Overtime Theater 4%

LIBRARY TALES - Second Act Productions 3%

Favorite Local Theatre

Camille Playhouse 40%

Playhouse 2000 14%

Teatro Audaz San Antonio 12%

Overtime Theater 8%

Boerne Community Theatre 8%

Majestic Theatre 6%

Harlingen Community Theatre 3%

Wonder Theatre 3%

Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Magik Theatre 2%

Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center 1%

Carver Community Cultural Center 0%

Great Commission Theatre 0%

Second Act Productions 0%

Miscast Theatre Company 0%

Surround Project 0%

The race is on for the San Antonio Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT Camille Playhouse 28% 2 HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Camille Playhouse 25% 3 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Boerne Community Theatre 22% 4 MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL Majestic Theatre 11% 5 MY FAIR LADY Fredericksburg Theater Company 10% Best Play 1 ANNA IN THE TROPICS Camille Playhouse 32% 2 AYE NO! A MODERN GAY FAIRY TALE, WRITTEN BY LIZ CORONADO-CASTILLO AND DIRECTED BY LAURA T. GARZA Teatro Audaz San Antonio 18% 3 SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Playhouse 2000 10% 4 SWEAT Playhouse 2000 9% 5 AUTOMATIC: A LIFE WITH SHEM Creative Circuit Studios 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Camille Playhouse 40% 2 Playhouse 2000 14% 3 Teatro Audaz San Antonio 12% 4 Overtime Theater 8% 5 Boerne Community Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Javier Robles - RENT Camille Playhouse 16% 2 Sydney Burris - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Circle Arts Theatre 13% 3 Aaron Bravo - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL Camille Playhouse 12% 4 Michael Parisi - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Boerne Community Theatre 12% 5 Jeffrey Brown - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Playhouse 2000 11% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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