Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in San Antonio! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for San Antonio: Arts Educator Of The Decade

Dawn Hahn 43%



14%

13%

Kara Kuczkowski - Freddyburg Youth TheaterRobin Williams - Circle Arts Theatre

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Ms. Rhonda's School of Dance 70%

Fredericksburg Dance Company 17%

Relev√© Studio's 14%



Best Ensemble

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 43%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 14%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 9%



Best Theatre Staff

Fredricksburg Theatre Company 62%

Circle Arts Theatre - New Braunfels TX 24%

Majestic Theatre - San Antonio 11%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Fredericksburg Theater Academy 66%

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 20%

Sunshine Projects 7%



Costume Design of the Decade

Tommie Bailey - GUYS AND DOLLS - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2017 32%

Chasity Trajcheski - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2016 31%

Cathy Polk - BEAUTY AND TGE BEAST - NewBraunfels Performing Arts - 2018 10%



Dancer Of The Decade

Madison Grumbles - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 45%

Hailey Heitmeyer - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 19%

Tristen Geren - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 15%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Jim Weismann - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Fredricksburg Theatre Company - 2020 46%

Kerry Goff - GUYS AND DOLLS - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2017 13%

Jim Weisman - LES MISERABLES - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2014 12%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Jim Weisman - NOISES OFF - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2016 51%

Ashleigh Goff - BLITHE SPIRIT - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2014 15%

Steve Reilly - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 7%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Barbra Lake 42%

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 25%

Fredricksburg Theatre Company 24%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Addison Power - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredricksburg Theatre Company - 2020 43%

Faith Castaneda - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - fredricksburg theatre company - 2020 15%

Kerry Goff - THE MUSIC MAN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 14%



Performer Of The Decade

Daniel Melton - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2019 33%

Tristen Geren - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 18%

Colby Kloehr - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TXCircle - 2019 16%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

LES MISERABLES - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2014 42%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 14%

SINGING IN THE RAIN - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 12%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

12 ANGRY MEN - Fredricksburg Theatre Company - 2020 35%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2012 17%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 14%



Set Design Of The Decade

Jim Weisman - LES MISERABLES - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2015 41%

Robin Williams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2018 14%

John Lumpkin and Tristen Geren - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 12%



Sound Design of the Decade

Chase Jentz - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 60%

Arianna Gonzalez - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 19%

Chase Jentz - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 13%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Fredericksburg Theater Company 69%

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 28%

Performing arts San Antonio 4%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Fredericksburg Theater Company 66%

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 27%

Las Casas Foundation 7%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Robert Carter - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 41%

Colby Kloehr - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2020 19%

Shelby Morton - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2017 14%

