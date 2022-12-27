Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards; Fredericksburg Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Standings - 12/27/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Madison Grumbles - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 29%

Caty Wantland - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 21%

Jeremiah Jordan - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 21%

Alonzo Corona - HAIRSPRAY - Woodlawn Theatre 7%

Sarah Peters, Felicia McBride Guerra, Melissa Dean - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 6%

Kahlee Moore - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 6%

Heidi Melton - SCROOGE! - Fredericksburg Theater Co 5%

Luís García Jr. - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 4%

Kahlee Moore - CINDERELLA - Woodlawn Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chasity Trajcheski - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 26%

Sherry Bettersworth, Deb Nicosia - LION KING - New Braunfels Performing Arts 18%

Celeste Cavazos - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 9%

Chasity Trajcheski - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 7%

Shawn Kjos - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 7%

Michael Ciaramitaro - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 5%

Kathy Hunt - ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 5%

Ixchel Cuellar - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 4%

Jill Campos - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 4%

Marshall Chase - A CHORUS LINE - Woodlawn Theatre 4%

Rose Kennedy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Woodlawn Theatre, San Antonio, Tx 3%

Rachael Lorenzetti - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Rose Kennedy - HAIR SPRAY - Woodlawn Theatre, San Antonio, Tx 2%

Rose Kennedy - ELF THE MUSICAL - Woodlawn Theatre, San Antonio, Tx 1%

Ruby Armendariz - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1%

Ixchel Cuellar - MAN OF THE FLESH - Teatro Audaz 1%

Rebecca Vidal - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Boerne Community Theatre 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Darcell Bios - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre 21%

Chris Ikner - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 18%

Steve Reily - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 16%

Garrett Bettersworth - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - New Braunfels Performing Arts 9%

Claudia de Vasco - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater 9%

Jeryl Hoover - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Betty Hukill - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Sherry Bettersworth - MOANA - New Braunfels Performing Arts 4%

Shawn Kjos - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 4%

Rebecca Kritzer - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 3%

Jeryl Hoover - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Chris Ikner - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Steve Riley - LEND ME A TENORR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 30%

Chris Ikner - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 25%

Juan Carlos Calderon - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 12%

Vanessa Rae Lerma - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 9%

Addison Powers - SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 6%

Pat Hoppe - ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 5%

Rob Olivas - MISERY - The Harlequin 3%

José Rubén DeLeon - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 3%

Omar Leos - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Shawn Hardee - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLFE - St. Mary’s University 1%

Robert Olivas - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%

Robert Olivas - MISERY - Harlequin 1%

Christine Crowley - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Boerne Community Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 18%

THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre 18%

FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 16%

MOANA JR - New Braunfels Performing Arts 13%

THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 8%

AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theatre 6%

SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 6%

BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 6%

ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 3%

CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 3%

MARY POPPINS - FTC 2%

ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Faith Castaneda - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 25%

Nathan Thurman - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 20%

Ben Mitchell - MOANA - New Braunfels Performing Arts 14%

Larry Martinez - BAD HOMBRES/ GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 9%

Robert Olivas - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 6%

Larry Martinez - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 6%

Larry Marrinez - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 5%

Addison Powers - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Faith Castenda - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Daniel Melton - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Addison Power - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Pedro Ramirez - ROOSTERS - Roosters 2%

Roy Moya - MAN OF THE FLESH - Teatro Audaz 2%

Pedro Ramirez - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Darrin Newhardt - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre 22%

Faith Reily - DISNEY DESCENDANTS JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company 20%

Gino Rivera - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 14%

Jaime Ramirez - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theatre 9%

Landon Priess - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL JR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 8%

Shawn Kjos - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 7%

Hunter Garrett - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 6%

Jaime Ramirez - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 5%

Hunter Garrett - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 4%

Jeryl Hoover - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%



Best Musical

THE COLOR PURPLE - The WoodLawnTheatre 18%

FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 15%

MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 12%

FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 11%

LION KING - New Braunfels Performing Arts 10%

AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 8%

CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 6%

SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 4%

CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 4%

MOANA JR - New Braunfels Performing Arts 3%

MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE MESQUITE TREE BY DAVID DAVILA - Teatro Audaz 65%

EINSTEIN’S WRONG ABOUT EVERYTHING - Overtime 35%



Best Performer In A Musical

Lucero Garcia - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 15%

Danica McKinney - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 11%

Faith Reily - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 11%

Madelynn Gonzalez - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 8%

Mitchell Correia - ROCK OF AGES - New Braunfels Performing Arts 8%

Campy Rodriguez - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 6%

Emma Grubbs - ROCK OF AGES - New Braunfels Performing Arts 6%

Giselle Galindo - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater 4%

Jeryl Hoover - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 4%

Amy De La Rosa - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater 3%

Christy Brown - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Nick Glavac - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 3%

Heidi Eubanks - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Co 2%

Elliott Dooley - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Edward Burkley - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 2%

Alonzo Corona - A CHORUS LINE - Woodlawn Theatre 2%

Kairi Pyle - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL JR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 1%

Crystal Bratton - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater 1%

Kahlee Moore - A CHORUS LINE - Woodlawn Theatre 1%

James Beene - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%

Michael Cooling - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 1%

Mandy Martinez - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 1%

Diego Guevara - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 1%

Bianka Torres - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Viviana Cavazos - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 25%

Steve Reily - SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 17%

Laura Garza - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 15%

Faith Kasukonis - SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 9%

Eric Alvarado - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 5%

Whitney Marlett - MISERY - The Harlequin 5%

Ivan Ortega - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 4%

William Wayne Windle - ALL MY SONS` - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 3%

Greg Dew - ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, Texas 3%

Campy Rodriguez - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 2%

Anna Gangai - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Susan Wilder - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%

Aiden Anzaldua - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 2%

Bethany Najera - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 2%

Salvador Valadez - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1%

Lara Wright - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLFE - St Mary’s university 1%

Vic Trevino - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1%

George Kendall - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLFE - St. Mary’s University 1%

David Moore - MISERY - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%

Payton Duvernay - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 0%



Best Play

LEND ME A TENOR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 31%

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 24%

BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 14%

THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 8%

ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 6%

MISERY - Harlequin 5%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 5%

ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 5%

ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Judd Vermillion - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 23%

Benjamin Grabill - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 21%

Sandra Byerly - ROCK OF AGES - New Braunfels Performing Arts 18%

Esther Burton - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 10%

Max Estudillo - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 8%

Curtis Ashby - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 6%

Daniel Melton - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 6%

Nikki Folsom, Kim Valles, Robert Olivas - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 4%

Judd Vermillion - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Robert Olivas, Shawn Kjos - MISERY - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%

Robert Olivas, Shawn Kjos - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chase Jentz - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 39%

Axa Soria - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 16%

Michael Randolph - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 11%

Nikki Folsom, Mando Aussenac - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 8%

Chase Jentz - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 6%

Cole Castañeda - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 5%

Chase Jentz - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Shawn Kjos, Robert Olivas - MISERY - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 5%

Shawn Kjos, Robert Olivas - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 4%

Cole Castañeda - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Faith Reily - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 12%

Evonne Nathaniel - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre 11%

Michelle Bortoni - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 9%

Kate Mitchell - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - New Braunfels Performing Arts 9%

Jimena Herrera - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 9%

Alondra Loya - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 6%

Jordan Gomez - ROCK OF AGES - New Braunfels Performing Arts 6%

Rebekah Williams - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 6%

Amy Mireles - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 5%

Ada Watson - SCROOGE! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Lucinda Harvey - SCROOGE! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Zac Tiedemann - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater 3%

Rebekah Williams - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 3%

Joshua Pena Buce - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%

Aiden Anzaldua - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 2%

AJ Salazar - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%

Kairi Pyle - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Melissa Zara-Cousin - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 1%

Jeff Jeffers - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Ryan Hoover - SCROOGE! - Fredericksburg Theater Co 1%

Joel Baumann - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 1%

Kevin Cox - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%

Elliott Dooley - LEND ME A TENOR - Fredericksburg Theater Co 1%

Barry Sikes - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Kevin Cox - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Madelynn Gonzalez - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 16%

Elise Lopez - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 16%

Jacob Granado - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 11%

Ixchel Cuellar - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 11%

Anastacia Islas - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 9%

Mary Jane Windle - ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 8%

Rodney Carlson - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 7%

John Perez - BAD HOMBRES/ GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 6%

Marisa Varela - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 4%

Matthew Dominguez - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 3%

Kelli Grant - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

Lucero Perez - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Emily Paredes - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%

Lisa Suarez - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

