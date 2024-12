Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards; EVITA at Empress Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Anna Kaitlyn Burningham - EVITA - Empress 15%

Ben Roehling - LEGALLY BLONDE - West Valley Arts 9%

Afton Wilson - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Hale Centre Theatre 8%

Daniel Atwell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 6%

Dylan Watson - 9 TO 5 - Hopebox Theatre 5%

Emily Henwood - INTO THE WOODS - Tooele Valley Theatre 4%

Heather Sessions-Gaillard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cottonwood Heights Arts Council 4%

Jessica Pace - MAMMA MIA! - Sandy Arts Guild 4%

Aaron Ford - SEUSSICAL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Adam Dyer - MAY WE ALL - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

Kate Erickson - MARY POPPINS - Hopebox Theater 3%

Danica Davies - SCHOOL OF ROCK - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Pidgin Haycock - ROCK OF AGES - Ziegfeld 3%

Bill Burns - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Tuacahn Amphitheatre 3%

Benjamin Roeling - JEKYLL & HYDE - West Valley Arts 2%

Izzy Arrieta - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - West Valley Arts 2%

Gracie George - SHERLOCK THE MUSICAL - Empress Theatre 2%

Robbie Roby - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Tuacahn Amphitheatre 2%

Alex LaPorte - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - On Pitch Performing Arts 2%

Stephanie White - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Music Theatre West 2%

Izzy Arrieta - SPRING AWAKENING - Hart Theatre Company 2%

Bailey Porter - A CHORUS LINE - On Pitch Performing Arts 2%

Jenna Lynn - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts 1%

Alaina Stone - DISASTER! - Taylorsville Arts Council 1%

Sarah Heiner - MARY POPPINS - On Pitch Performing Arts 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Addie Holman - MARY POPPINS - Hopebox Theatre 10%

Alicia Kondrick - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - West Valley Arts 9%

Lauri Baird - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cottonwood Heights Arts Council 8%

Alicia Kondrick - LEGALLY BLONDE - West Valley Arts 7%

Stephanie Colyar - SEUSSICAL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 5%

Brianna Lyman - INTO THE WOODS - Tooele Valley Theatre 5%

Jenn Taylor - ELF THE MUSICAL - Hale Centre Theatre 4%

Sadie Day - OLIVER! - Hopebox Theatre 4%

Tammis Boam - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Ryan Moller - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Tuacahn Amphitheatre 4%

Emma Stringham - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts 4%

Anna Graff-Rice - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - On Pitch Performing Arts Center 4%

Kelsey Nichols - JEKYLL & HYDE - West Valley Arts 3%

Ricky Lurie - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Tuacahn Amphitheatre 3%

Paige Burton - TWELFTH NIGHT - Parker Theatre 3%

Brenda VanDerWiel - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Utah Shakespeare Festival 3%

Abby Payne Peterson - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway On The Side 3%

Holly Henderson - DISASTER! - Taylorsville Arts Council 2%

Katie Fowler - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tooele Valley Theatre 2%

Joy Zhu - MAY WE ALL - Hale Centre Theatre 1%

Peggy Willis - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Hale Centre Theatre 1%

Kevin Alberts - TAMING OF THE SHREW - Utah Shakespeare Festival 1%

Elizabeth Crandall - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Covey Center for the Arts 1%

Lydia Semler - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Music Theatre West 1%

Kelsey Nichols - SLEEPY HOLLOW - West Valley Arts 1%



Best Dance Production

LEGALLY BLONDE - West Valley Arts 33%

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Hale Centre Theatre 19%

UTAH METROPOLITAN BALLET'S NUTCRACKER - Covey Center for the Arts 14%

INTO THE WOODS - Tooele Valley Theatre 10%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - West Valley Arts 9%

A CHORUS LINE - OPPA! 9%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Roberto Rosa - EVITA - Empress 15%

Heather Brower - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 6%

Amanda DeBry - INTO THE WOODS - Tooele Valley Theatre 6%

Brighton Sloan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cottonwood Heights Arts Council 6%

Addie Holman - MARY POPPINS - Hopebox Theater 6%

Brooklynn Kohler - LEGALLY BLONDE - West Valley Arts 5%

Dave Tinney - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

Shelby Ferrin - JEKYLL & HYDE - West Valley Arts 4%

Ryan Simmons - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Hale Centre Theatre 4%

Carol Madsen - 9 TO 5 - Hopebox Theatre 4%

Jennifer Parker Hohl - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - West Valley Arts 3%

David Hanson - MAMMA MIA! - Sandy Arts Guild 3%

Danny Inkley - SCHOOL OF ROCK - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Mindy Eckroth - LEGALLY BLONDE - Draper Historic Theatre 2%

Shelby Ferrin - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Krystle Ricks - SHERLOCK THE MUSICAL - Empress Theatre 2%

Dave Tinney - ELF THE MUSICAL - Hale Centre Theatre 2%

Gerry McIntyre - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%

Barta Heiner - THE HELLO GIRLS - Hale Center Theatre Orem 2%

Cynthia Fleming - SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: CLOSE ENCOUNTERS IN THE BEEHIVE - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

Sarah Hartmann - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Tuacahn Amphitheatre 2%

Ashley Rader Ramsey - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - OPPA! 2%

Kristie Post Wallace - INTO THE WOODS - On Pitch Performing Arts 2%

Ashley Ramsey - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - On Pitch Performing Arts 1%

Tanner Jackman - DADDY LONG LEGS - Cache Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kate Rufener - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts 18%

Dave Tinney - THE TIME MACHINE - Hale Centre Theatre 10%

Jennifer Parker Hohl - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Parker Theatre 7%

Chad Henwood - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - West Valley Arts 6%

Joanne Parker - OF MICE AND MEN - Parker Theatre 6%

Benjamin Henderson - THE FOREIGNER - Hale Center Theatre Orem 6%

Elizabeth Ellis - MACBETH - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 5%

Chad Henwood - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tooele Valley Theatre 5%

Brad Carroll - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Utah Shakespeare Festival 5%

Skyler Denfeld - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Vicariously Staged Productions 4%

Heather Jackson - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - On Pitch Performing Arts 4%

Barta Heiner - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Covey Center for the Arts 4%

Jerid Clark - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 4%

Latoya Cameron & Tito Livas - WHITELISTED - Salt Lake Acting Company 3%

Seonjae Kim - BALD SISTERS - Salt Lake Acting Company 3%

Lynne D. Bronson - JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - Covey Center for the Arts 2%

Morgan Gunter - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Covey Center for the Arts 2%

Cameron Knight - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Chris DuVal - YOU WILL GET SICK - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

David Morgan - SILENT SKY - Covey Center for the Arts 1%

Dave Walker - DOUBT - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Jason Purdie - KING LEAR - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%



Best Ensemble

LEGALLY BLONDE - West Valley Performing Arts 12%

MAMMA MIA! - Sandy Arts Guild 10%

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

OLIVER! - Hopebox theatre 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 4%

HEATHERS - Mad-king productions 4%

MARY POPPINS - Hopebox Theater 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Tooele Valley Theatre 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cottonwood Heights Arts Council 4%

JEKYLL & HYDE - West Valley Arts 4%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Hale Centre Theatre 4%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts 3%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - West Valley Performing Arts 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Draper Historic Theatre 3%

OF MICE AND MEN - Parker Theatre 3%

SHERLOCK THE MUSICAL - Empress Theatre 2%

9 TO 5 - Hopebox Theatre 2%

MAY WE ALL - Hale Centre Theatre 2%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Tuacahn Amphitheatre 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: CLOSE ENCOUNTERS IN THE BEEHIVE - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Hale Centre Theatre 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Music Theatre West 2%

SEUSSICAL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 1%

THE HELLO GIRLS - Hale Center Theatre Orem 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dalton Hamilton - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Tuacahn Amphitheatre 21%

Renee Fowler - JEKYLL & HYDE - West Valley Arts 9%

Colter Lincoln - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts 8%

Michael Gray - LEGALLY BLONDE - West Valley Arts 5%

Savannah Garlick - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - West Valley Arts 5%

Dylan Armstrong - NEWSIES - Draper Historic Theatre 5%

Jaron Hermanson - THE TIME MACHINE - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

James Parker - TWELFTH NIGHT - Parker Theatre 4%

Laura Crossett - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - OPPA! 3%

Taylor Tew Nelson - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Vicariously Staged Productions 3%

Lindsey Young - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

Zac Bringhurst - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Dan Tate - DADDY LONG LEGS - On Pitch Performing Arts Center 2%

Jaron Hermanson - MAY WE ALL - Hale Centre Theatre 2%

Gabi Pack - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Covey Center for the Arts 2%

Ryan Fallis - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - West Valley Arts 2%

Ryan Fallis - SLEEPY HOLLOW - West Valley Arts 2%

Jesse Portillo - WHITELISTED - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

Kace Barthlome - INTO THE WOODS - On Pitch Performing Arts 2%

Dylan Armstrong - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Draper Historic Theatre 2%

Dylan Armstrong - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Off Broadway Theater 2%

Dylan Armstrong - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Draper Historic Theatre 2%

David Bruner - SHERLOCK THE MUSICAL - Empress Theatre 2%

Val Seiler - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway on the Side 1%

Dan Tate - A TUNA CHRISTMAS - On Pitch Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Ashley Coombs - EVITA - Empress 18%

Alex Marshall - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Hale Centre Theatre 10%

Karin Gittins - LEGALLY BLONDE - West Valley Arts 6%

Anne Puzey - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - West Valley Arts 6%

Robert Bedont - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cottonwood Heights Arts Council 6%

David Martin - JEKYLL & HYDE - West Valley Arts 4%

Erik Mourtgos - INTO THE WOODS - Tooele Valley Theatre 4%

Anne Puzey - THE HELLO GIRLS - Hale Center Theatre Orem 4%

Travis Clark - INTO THE WOODS - On Pitch Performing Arts Center 4%

Arianne Hellewell - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Jennifer Parker Hohl - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - West Valley Arts 4%

Daniel Mollett - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Tuacahn Amphitheatre 4%

Anthony Buck - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts 3%

Christopher Babbage - DISEY'S FROZEN - Tuacahn Amphitheatre 3%

Kelly DaHaan - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

Steve Broschinsky - DISASTER! - Taylorsville Arts Council 2%

Phil Reno - JERSEY BOYS - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%

Jared Daley - MARY POPPINS - OPPA! 2%

Christopher Babbage - JERSEY BOYS - Tuacahn Amphitheatre 2%

Jessica Rampton - SEUSSICAL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Maren Hansen - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Jen Morgan - A CHORUS LINE - On Pitch Performing Arts 1%

Kimberly Teitter - SHERLOCK THE MUSICAL - Empress Theatre 1%

Scott and Dani Wood - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway on the Side 1%

Ben Stayner - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Tuacahn Hafen Theatre 1%



Best Musical

EVITA - Empress 13%

LEGALLY BLONDE - West Valley Arts 9%

BRIGHT STAR - Ziegfeld 7%

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cottonwood Heights Arts Council 4%

HEATHERS - Mad king productions 4%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Tuacahn Amphitheatre 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hale Centre Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Tooele Valley Theatre 4%

MAMMA MIA! - Sandy Arts Guild 3%

MARY POPPINS - Hopebox Theater 3%

OLIVER! - Hopebox theatre 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Draper Historic Theatre 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

9 TO 5 - Hopebox theatre 2%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%

THE LIGHTING THIEF - West Valley Performing Arts 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - On Pitch Performing Arts 2%

THE HELLO GIRLS - Hale Center Theatre Orem 2%

SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: CLOSE ENCOUNTERS IN THE BEEHIVE - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Hale Centre Theatre 1%

ROCK OF AGES - Ziegfeld 1%

INTO THE WOODS - On Pitch Performing Arts Center 1%

SHERLOCK THE MUSICAL - Empress Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Sophia Morrill Mancilla as Evita - EVITA - Empress 13%

Brigham Jenkins - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 6%

Rhett Richins - JEKYLL & HYDE - West Valley Arts 3%

Summer Sloan Alvey - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cottonwood Heights Arts Council 3%

Sam Teuscher - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Cache theatre company 3%

Sydney Olson - HEATHERS - Mad-king productions 3%

Camdyn Anderson - OLIVER! - Hopebox theatre 3%

Spencer Jackson Hohl - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

Crystal Naylor - 9 TO 5 - Hopebox theatre 2%

Rachel Martorana - LEGALLY BLONDE - West Valley Arts 2%

Adrien Swenson - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - West Valley Arts 2%

Julianna Boulter - MAMMA MIA! - Sandy Arts Guild 2%

Bradley Barker - LEGALLY BLONDE - Draper Historic Theatre 2%

Mejai Perry - HEATHERS - Mad-king productions 2%

Darick Pead - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Hale Centre Theatre 2%

Amber Ethington - MARY POPPINS - Hopebox Theatre 2%

Lindsay Stevens - MARY POPPINS - Hopebox Theater 2%

Emma Wadsworth - THE SECRET GARDEN - BYU Mainstage 2%

Julianne Ferguson - INTO THE WOODS - Tooele Valley Theatre 2%

Brie Welch - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Hale Centre Theatre 1%

Armando Serrano - EVITA - Empress 1%

Zac Freeman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cottonwood Heights Arts Council 1%

Hanna Schneck - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - West Valley Arts 1%

Gina Milo - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Pioneer Theatre Company 1%

Josh Richardson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Hale Centre Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Jillian Joy - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts 15%

Maryn Tueller - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Parker Theatre 6%

Brinton Wilkins - OF MICE AND MEN - Parker Theatre 6%

Matt Kohler - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - HALE CENTRE THEATRE 5%

Aneli Gathercole - 4/20/99: A STORY OF COLUMBINE - The Regent Street Blackbox Theater at the Eccles 5%

Wendy Dang - BALD SISTERS - Salt Lake Acting Company 4%

Megan Bishop - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tooele Valley Theatre 3%

Daniel Atwell - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 3%

Zel McAllister - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tooele Valley Theatre 3%

Mari Joy - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Vicariously Staged Productions 3%

Matt kohler - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Hale Center Theatre Orem 3%

Adam Skousen - Charley's Aunt - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 3%

AK Mathuda - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Aunah Johnson - JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - Covey Center for the Arts 2%

Rachel Ryan Nicholes - SILENT SKY - Covey Center for the Arts 2%

Jerid Clark - MACBETH - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 2%

Sarah Shippobotham - CAN I SAY YES TO THAT DRESS? - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

Melinda Parrett - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Mitch Daley - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - OPPA! 2%

Emma Faye - MACBETH - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 2%

Jason Allen - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 2%

Brandon Stauffer - RED, WHITE, AND TUNA - On Pitch Performing Arts 2%

Alia Shakira - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Walter Kmiec - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Annadee Morgan - KING LEAR - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%



Best Play

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Performing Arts 17%

OF MICE AND MEN - Parker Theatre 10%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tooele Valley Theatre 10%

THE TIME MACHINE - Hale Centre Theatre 9%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - The Parker Theatre 6%

CHARLEY'S AUNT - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 5%

THE FOREIGNER - Hale Center Theatre Orem 5%

MACBETH - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 5%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - On Pitch Performing Arts Center 4%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Vicariously Staged Productions 4%

YOU WILL GET SICK - Salt Lake Acting Company 3%

BALD SISTERS - Salt Lake Acting Company 3%

WHITELISTED - Salt Lake Acting Company 3%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Covey Center for the Arts 3%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Covey Center for the Arts 2%

CAN I SAY YES TO THAT DRESS? - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

A TUNA CHRISTMAS - On Pitch Performing Arts 2%

JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - Covey Center for the Arts 2%

IT'S ONLY A PLAY - On Pitch Performing Arts 2%

SILENT SKY - Covey Center for the Arts 2%

RED, WHITE AND TUNA - OPPA! 1%

KING LEAR - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

DOUBT - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Koch and Steven Royal - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Tuacahn Amphitheatre 19%

Addie Holman - MARY POPPINS - Hopebox Theater 7%

Morgan Golightly - JEKYLL & HYDE - West Valley Arts 5%

Adam Flitton - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - West Valley Arts 5%

Jenn Taylor - THE TIME MACHINE - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

Collin Ray - INTO THE WOODS - Tooele Valley Theatre 5%

Dwight Western - MAMMA MIA! - Sandy Arts Guild 5%

Bill Fox - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cottonwood Heights Arts Council 4%

Mauri Smith - LEGALLY BLONDE - West Valley Arts 4%

Cynthia Klump - SEUSSICAL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Truxton Moulton - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Bailey Porter - INTO THE WOODS - On Pitch Performing Arts 3%

Morgan Golightly - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - West Valley Arts 3%

Clayton Dombach - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Tuacahn Amphitheatre 3%

James Parker - TWELFTH NIGHT - Parker Theatre 3%

Jason Sullivan - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts 2%

Brandon Stauffer - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - OPPA! 2%

Bailey Porter - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - On Pitch Performing Arts Center 2%

Erik Reichert - WHITELISTED - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

Robert Seely - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Covey Center for the Arts 2%

Chase Ramsey - SPRING AWAKENING - Hart Theater Co 1%

Robert Seely - DADDY LONG LEGS - Covey Center for the Arts 1%

Brian Hadfield - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Megan Nelson and Stacey Dixon - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway on the Side 1%

Clara Baillio - DADDY LONG LEGS - Cache theatre company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bryce Robinette - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - West Valley Arts 24%

Grace Heinz - LEGALLY BLONDE - West Valley Arts 11%

Andrew Domyan - JEKYLL & HYDE - West Valley Arts 10%

Joshua Liebert - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Tuacahn Amphitheatre 7%

Dan Morgan - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - West Valley Arts 5%

Grace Heinz - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts 5%

Melanie Kamauu - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Vicariously Staged Productions 4%

Josh Rice - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - On Pitch Performing Arts 4%

Eric Collins - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Tuacahn Hafen Theatre 4%

Shaunna Thompson - DADDY LONG LEGS - Covey Center for the Arts 4%

Josh Rice - INTO THE WOODS - On Pitch Performing Arts 4%

Zac Bringhurst - DOUBT - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Lindsay Jones - TAMING OF THE SHREW - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Robert Seely - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Covey Center for the Arts 2%

Josh Rice - SPAMALOT - On Pitch Performing Arts 2%

Lindsay Jones - THE WINTERS TALE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Robert Seely - SILENT SKY - Covey Center for the Arts 2%

Jasper Ward - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Music Theatre West 2%

Joe Killian - WHITELISTED - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

Joe Killian - SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: CLOSE ENCOUNTERS IN THE BEEHIVE - 2024 1%

Lindsay Jones - HENRY VIII - Utah Shakespeare Festival 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Scotty Fletcher - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Hale Centre Theatre 11%

Skyler Wilcox - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 6%

Benjamin Salazar - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 4%

Ali Bennett - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

Gabrielle Jane - THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

Malia Naluai - HEATHERS - Mad-king productions 3%

Bryson Wanner - OLIVER! - Hopebox Theatre 3%

James Carter - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cottonwood Heights Arts Council 2%

Claire Kenny - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Hale Centre Theatre 2%

Bryn Campbell - LEGALLY BLONDE - West Valley Arts 2%

Emma Austin - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Ariana Bagley - LEGALLY BLONDE - West Valley Arts 2%

Abby Olsen - MARY POPPINS - On Pitch Performing Arts 2%

Kelly Coombs - ELF THE MUSICAL - Hale Centre Theatre 2%

Benzley Jane Packard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cottonwood Heights Arts Council 2%

River Robinson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Draper Historic Theatre 2%

Emily Henwood - LEGALLY BLONDE - West Valley Arts 1%

Colin Harris - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - On Pitch Performing Arts 1%

Kelly Griffiths - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - West Valley Arts 1%

Timery Reis - OLIVER! - Hopebox theatre 1%

Lola Greenwald - INTO THE WOODS - Tooele Valley Theatre 1%

Spencer Mack - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cottonwood Heights Arts Council 1%

Pete Codella - MAMMA MIA! - Sandy Arts Guild 1%

Autumn Walton - LEGALLY BLONDE - Draper Historic Theatre 1%

Lexington Holman - MARY POPPINS - Hopebox Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Scotty Fletcher - YOU WILL GET SICK - Salt Lake Acting Company 11%

Eden Benson - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Parker Theatre 6%

Rachael Lundberg - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 5%

Tyler Hansen - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Parker Theatre 4%

Colton Ward - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts 4%

Preston Taylor - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Tuacahn Amphitheatre 4%

Ada Lauren Taylor - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tooele Valley Theatre 4%

Adam Packard - THE FOREIGNER - Hale Center Theatre Orem 3%

Sofia Paredes-Kenrick - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts 3%

Bridgette Long - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tooele Valley Theatre 3%

Tyler Roberts - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts 3%

Mak Milord - DOUBT - Creekside Theatre Fest 3%

Marc Reading - 4/20/99: A STORY OF COLUMBINE - The Regent Street Blackbox Theater at the Eccles 2%

Charity Johansen - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts 2%

Elizabeth Ellis - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 2%

Blake Henri - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Tanya Ray - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tooele Valley Theatre 2%

Latoya Cameron - YOU WILL GET SICK - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

Jonah Ho'okano - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Tuacahn Amphitheatre 2%

Anna Stoddard - MACBETH - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 2%

Matt Kohler - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts 2%

Aaron Christensen - DISASTER! - Taylorsville Arts Council 2%

Stephen Kerr - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - West Valley Arts 2%

Kristie Post Wallace - ITS ONLY A PLAY - On Pitch Performing Arts Center 2%

Kristian Huff - KING LEAR - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - West Valley Arts 26%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 14%

BRIGHT STAR - Ziegfeld 10%

MARY POPPINS - Hopebox Theater 8%

SEUSSICAL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 7%

MAGICIAN'S ELEPHANT - Hale Centre Theatre 7%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

SEUSSICAL - Hale Center Theatre Orem 4%

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S: 'WE ARE IN A PLAY!' - Salt Lake Acting Company 4%

MARY POPPINS - On Pitch Performing Arts 3%

PINKALICIOUS - Hale Center Theatre Orem 2%

SLEEPY HOLLOW - West Valley Arts 2%

BACK TO THE BANDSTAND - Taylorsville Arts Council 2%

THE STORY WEAVERS - Hale Centre Theatre 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

West Valley Performing Arts 27%

Hopebox Theater 9%

Eagle Mountain Community Theatre 8%

Hale Center Theatre Orem 8%

CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%

Tooele Valley Theatre 5%

Parker Theatre 5%

Mad-king productions 3%

Utah Shakespeare Festival 3%

Tuacahn Center for the Arts 3%

Sandy Arts Guild 3%

On Pitch Performing Arts Center 3%

Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

Vicariously Staged Productions 2%

Draper Historic Theatre 2%

Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 2%

Empress Theatre 2%

Cache theatre company 1%

Backstage performing arts 1%

Hart Theatre Company 1%

Taylorsville Arts Council 1%

Cottonwood Heights Arts Council 1%

Covey Center for the Arts 1%

Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Draper Arts Council 0%



Comments