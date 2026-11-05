Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: New ANASTASIA Rehearsal Trailer at Hale Centre Theatre
The musical follows a young woman searching for the truth about her past, with the cast shown in rehearsal.
A second rehearsal trailer for ANASTASIA at Hale Centre Theatre takes viewers inside the rehearsal room as the cast works on the musical. The theatre describes the production as a story of hope, love, and finding where you belong, and says tickets are selling quickly ahead of its November 16 opening.
ANASTASIA is a stage musical inspired by the animated film. The story follows Anya, a young woman determined to uncover the truth about her mysterious past. Pursued by a ruthless officer, she sets out on a journey that brings unexpected friendships, romance, and the possibility that she may be the long-lost Grand Duchess Anastasia.
The production is part of Hale Centre Theatre's 2026 season in Arizona, where the company's recent programming has also included ANNIE, which opened October 9, and CATCH ME IF YOU CAN. Tickets for ANASTASIA are available through the theatre's website, HCT.org.
The rehearsal trailer follows earlier behind-the-scenes footage from the production, covered in BroadwayWorld's earlier story on the rehearsal video. The theatre previously presented the musical, and BroadwayWorld reviewed it in its review of ANASTASIA at Hale Centre Theatre, which noted a trend of local theaters bringing the Broadway adaptation to regional stages.
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