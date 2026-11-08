Video: LES MISÉRABLES Final Bows Episode At Tuacahn

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Tuacahn has wrapped its behind-the-scenes docuseries Before The Barricade with a seventh and final episode, titled Final Bows, that looks back on the outdoor amphitheatre's production of LES MISÉRABLES. Check out the video!

The episode features members of the cast reflecting on their experiences with the show, the connections they made during the run, and what it meant to bring the story to life. It also covers moments from onstage and the emotions of closing night. The production's cast, crew, orchestra and creative team are thanked in the episode's description, along with Ben Braten, who created the docuseries. Tuacahn's staging played in the Southern Utah amphitheatre through October 23.

LES MISÉRABLES is the internationally acclaimed musical by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, with original French lyrics by Jean-Marc Natel and English lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer. Based on Victor Hugo's classic 1862 novel, the musical tells the sweeping story of Jean Valjean, a former convict seeking redemption after serving 19 years in prison for stealing bread and attempting to escape. As Valjean struggles to build a new life, he is relentlessly pursued by the determined Inspector Javert, whose unwavering belief in the law puts him at odds with Valjean's journey toward forgiveness and compassion.

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France and the political unrest leading to the June Rebellion of 1832, the musical weaves together stories of love, sacrifice, injustice, and revolution. Along the way, audiences encounter a memorable cast of characters, including the tragic Fantine, her daughter Cosette, the idealistic student Marius, and the courageous Éponine. Featuring an iconic score with songs such as "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and "Do You Hear the People Sing?," LES MISÉRABLES has become one of the most celebrated and enduring musicals in theatre history, captivating audiences around the world for more than four decades.

Earlier episodes of the series covered rehearsals, the music, the live orchestra, and the costume, wig and makeup design.

Read BroadwayWorld's review of the production.

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