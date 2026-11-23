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Footage from Tuacahn's production of HOLIDAY INN features Tim Quartier as Jim Hardy. The musical is now playing in the venue's Indoor Hafen Theatre, with performances running November 20 through December 22, 2026.

The story follows Jim Hardy, a struggling entertainer, and his former partner Ted Hanover as they navigate love, ambition and friendship. The action centers on a New England inn that only opens on holidays, with help from the inn's owner, Linda Mason. The 2026 cast includes Taylor Quick as Linda and Ashton Lambert as Ted, alongside Quartier as Jim.

The score features Irving Berlin songs including "White Christmas," "Easter Parade," "Cheek to Cheek," "Blue Skies," "Heat Wave" and "Steppin' Out with My Baby." The production runs approximately two hours with a 15-minute intermission and is listed as appropriate for ages 5 and up.

HOLIDAY INN was part of the venue's previously announced lineup, covered in BroadwayWorld's report on the 2026-27 season, which also included LES MISÉRABLES, GREASE, FINDING NEMO and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG.

The race is on for the Salt Lake City Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LES MISÉRABLES Tuacahn Center for the Arts 20% 2 GREASE Tuacahn Center for the Arts 8% 3 CARRIE: THE MUSICAL MadKing Productions 8% 4 HELLO, DOLLY! Timp Arts 7% 5 THE ADDAMS FAMILY The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 6% Best Play 1 PRIDE & PREJUDICE The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 15% 2 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Hale Center Theater 15% 3 OUR TOWN Hale Center Theater 12% 4 SHE KILLS MONSTERS MadKing Productions 9% 5 CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION Sentinel Theatre 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Tuacahn Center for the Arts 25% 2 Timp Arts 13% 3 Hale Center Theater 13% 4 The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 11% 5 West Valley Arts 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 David Toole - LES MISÉRABLES Tuacahn Center for the Arts 11% 2 Mollie-Claire Matthews - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL Tuacahn Center for the Arts 7% 3 Maxwell Sperry - DEAR EVAN HANSEN CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 7% 4 Malia Monk - GREASE Tuacahn Center for the Arts 6% 5 Hunter Jones - FINDING NEVERLAND CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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