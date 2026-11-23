"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: HOLIDAY INN at Tuacahn
The Irving Berlin musical is set at a New England inn that only opens on holidays.
Footage from Tuacahn's production of HOLIDAY INN features Tim Quartier as Jim Hardy. The musical is now playing in the venue's Indoor Hafen Theatre, with performances running November 20 through December 22, 2026.
The story follows Jim Hardy, a struggling entertainer, and his former partner Ted Hanover as they navigate love, ambition and friendship. The action centers on a New England inn that only opens on holidays, with help from the inn's owner, Linda Mason. The 2026 cast includes Taylor Quick as Linda and Ashton Lambert as Ted, alongside Quartier as Jim.
The score features Irving Berlin songs including "White Christmas," "Easter Parade," "Cheek to Cheek," "Blue Skies," "Heat Wave" and "Steppin' Out with My Baby." The production runs approximately two hours with a 15-minute intermission and is listed as appropriate for ages 5 and up.
HOLIDAY INN was part of the venue's previously announced lineup, covered in BroadwayWorld's report on the 2026-27 season, which also included LES MISÉRABLES, GREASE, FINDING NEMO and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG.
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