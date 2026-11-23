"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: ANASTASIA Trailer at Hale Centre Theatre
The musical follows a young woman's journey to uncover her past and find where she belongs.
Hale Centre Theatre unveiled a trailer for its production of ANASTASIA, the Broadway musical now playing at the theatre in Sandy, Utah. The preview offers a glimpse of the production, which the theatre frames as a journey to the past and a story of love, courage, and discovering where you belong.
ANASTASIA is a stage musical inspired by the animated film. The story follows Anya, a young woman determined to uncover the truth about her mysterious past. Pursued by a ruthless officer, she sets out on a journey filled with unexpected friendships, romance, and the possibility that she may be the long-lost Grand Duchess Anastasia.
The production is part of the theatre's 2026 season, and tickets are available through hct.org. Earlier rehearsal trailers for the production, covered by BroadwayWorld, gave a look inside the room as the cast prepared the show ahead of its November 16 opening, including a second rehearsal trailer and a behind-the-scenes rehearsal video.
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