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Hale Centre Theatre unveiled a trailer for its production of ANASTASIA, the Broadway musical now playing at the theatre in Sandy, Utah. The preview offers a glimpse of the production, which the theatre frames as a journey to the past and a story of love, courage, and discovering where you belong.

ANASTASIA is a stage musical inspired by the animated film. The story follows Anya, a young woman determined to uncover the truth about her mysterious past. Pursued by a ruthless officer, she sets out on a journey filled with unexpected friendships, romance, and the possibility that she may be the long-lost Grand Duchess Anastasia.

The production is part of the theatre's 2026 season, and tickets are available through hct.org. Earlier rehearsal trailers for the production, covered by BroadwayWorld, gave a look inside the room as the cast prepared the show ahead of its November 16 opening, including a second rehearsal trailer and a behind-the-scenes rehearsal video.

The race is on for the Salt Lake City Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LES MISÉRABLES Tuacahn Center for the Arts 22% 2 GREASE Tuacahn Center for the Arts 9% 3 HELLO, DOLLY! Timp Arts 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 7% 5 DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL Tuacahn Center for the Arts 6% Best Play 1 PRIDE & PREJUDICE The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 15% 2 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Hale Center Theater 15% 3 OUR TOWN Hale Center Theater 12% 4 SHE KILLS MONSTERS MadKing Productions 9% 5 CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION Sentinel Theatre 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Tuacahn Center for the Arts 25% 2 Timp Arts 13% 3 Hale Center Theater 13% 4 The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 11% 5 West Valley Arts 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 David Toole - LES MISÉRABLES Tuacahn Center for the Arts 13% 2 Mollie-Claire Matthews - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL Tuacahn Center for the Arts 8% 3 Maxwell Sperry - DEAR EVAN HANSEN CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 7% 4 Malia Monk - GREASE Tuacahn Center for the Arts 7% 5 Hunter Jones - FINDING NEVERLAND CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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