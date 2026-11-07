Video: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Rehearsal Trailer at Hale Centre Theatre

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Go behind the scenes of A CHRISTMA CAROL at Hale Centre Theatre as the cast prepares to bring the 42nd Annual Production to the stage ahead of its holiday run. Watch the rehearsal video!

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is based on the story by Charles Dickens. In Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge spends Christmas Eve dismissing his nephew’s invitation to dinner and begrudging his clerk, Bob Cratchit, a day off. That night, the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, warns him that he will share Marley’s fate if he continues to put money above all else. The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come take Scrooge from scenes of his own childhood to the Cratchit family’s Christmas celebration, where he sees the joy Bob and his family find despite their hardships and young Tiny Tim’s illness. When the final spirit shows him a future in which Tiny Tim has died and Scrooge himself is scarcely mourned, he wakes on Christmas morning determined to make amends.

The show is an annual fixture at Hale Centre Theatre Arizona, located at 50 West Page Avenue in Gilbert, AZ. Performances will be running from November 27th through December 26th. Tickets can be purchased at the Hale Centre Theatre's website.

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