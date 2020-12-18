Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Salt Lake City!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Costume Design of the Decade
Tammis Boam - RAGTIME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2018 15%
Kevin Copenhaver - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2013 8%
MaryAnn Hill - CINDERELLA - Hale Centre Theatre - 2019 7%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Jared Haddock - WEST SIDE STORY - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2016 17%
Tim Threlfall - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2016 10%
Scott Montgomery - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2017 7%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Brian Vaughn - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2019 12%
Jennie Richardson - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2012 8%
Brian Vaughn - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2013 7%
Lighting Design of the Decade
William C. Kirkham - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2019 13%
Mark Rencher - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2019 13%
David Larsen - JEKYLL & HYDE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2014 9%
Performer Of The Decade
Emily Grace Tucker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2019 17%
Wendy Oltmanns - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2019 7%
Austin Boonchan - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Clearfield City Arts - 2020 7%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
WEST SIDE STORY - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2016 15%
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2018 6%
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Clearfield City Arts - 2020 6%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2020 9%
EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2019 8%
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2020 6%
Sound Design of the Decade
Krista Davies - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2019 23%
Barry Funderburg - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2013 13%
Catherine Washburn - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Clearfield City Arts - 2020 11%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Hale Centre Theatre 22%
Utah Shakespeare Festival 20%
Tuacahn Ampitheatre 17%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Emily Grace Tucker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2019 16%
Jared Haddock - JEKYLL & HYDE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2014 15%
Amber Kacherian - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Hopebox Theatre - 2020 8%
