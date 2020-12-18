Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Salt Lake City!

Costume Design of the Decade

Tammis Boam - RAGTIME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2018 15%

Kevin Copenhaver - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2013 8%

MaryAnn Hill - CINDERELLA - Hale Centre Theatre - 2019 7%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Jared Haddock - WEST SIDE STORY - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2016 17%

Tim Threlfall - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2016 10%

Scott Montgomery - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2017 7%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Brian Vaughn - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2019 12%

Jennie Richardson - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2012 8%

Brian Vaughn - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2013 7%



Lighting Design of the Decade

William C. Kirkham - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2019 13%

Mark Rencher - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2019 13%

David Larsen - JEKYLL & HYDE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2014 9%



Performer Of The Decade

Emily Grace Tucker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2019 17%

Wendy Oltmanns - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2019 7%

Austin Boonchan - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Clearfield City Arts - 2020 7%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

WEST SIDE STORY - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2016 15%

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Tuacahn Ampitheatre - 2018 6%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Clearfield City Arts - 2020 6%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2020 9%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2019 8%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2020 6%



Sound Design of the Decade

Krista Davies - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre - 2019 23%

Barry Funderburg - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Utah Shakespeare Festival - 2013 13%

Catherine Washburn - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Clearfield City Arts - 2020 11%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Hale Centre Theatre 22%

Utah Shakespeare Festival 20%

Tuacahn Ampitheatre 17%

