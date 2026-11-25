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Tuacahn will welcome audiences for its annual Christmas in the Canyon celebration, running November 27 through December 23. The holiday event will transform the Southern Utah venue with thousands of Christmas lights, seasonal entertainment, family activities and more.

This year's programming will offer visitors the opportunity to experience two theatrical productions in a single evening, with Tuacahn's annual Live Nativity taking place in the Outdoor Amphitheatre and Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn playing in the indoor Hafen Theatre.

Presented at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. each evening, the Live Nativity will recount the story of the birth of Jesus Christ through music, narration, live animals and performances by a volunteer cast. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased in advance.

Meanwhile, Holiday Inn will feature a selection of Irving Berlin standards, including “White Christmas,” “Cheek to Cheek” and “Easter Parade.” Performances begin at 7:45 p.m., allowing audiences to attend the earlier Nativity presentation before heading to the musical. Tickets start at $43.

Beyond the stage, visitors can enjoy rides aboard the Tuacahn Express, Christmas carols, seasonal refreshments, fireside gatherings and holiday shopping at Tuacahn’s Gift Gallery.

Artificial snowfall will also return following its introduction during last year's festivities.

“It's the perfect thing to add even more flair to the Christmas spirit at Tuacahn,” said Tuacahn CEO Kevin Smith. “After seeing how magical it was to use this snow machine last year during the holidays, we absolutely wanted to bring it back this year.”

Tuacahn has also expanded its holiday programming to include breakfasts with Santa Claus on select Saturdays in December. While all currently scheduled breakfast events have sold out, Santa will be available for complimentary visits in the Tuacahn Plaza during the evening festivities.

“We like to refer to this as our Christmas card to the community,” Smith said. “Every year we welcome people into our little piece of paradise to reminisce about their favorite holiday memories and create magical new ones.”

The race is on for the Salt Lake City Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LES MISÉRABLES Tuacahn Center for the Arts 22% 2 GREASE Tuacahn Center for the Arts 9% 3 HELLO, DOLLY! Timp Arts 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 7% 5 DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL Tuacahn Center for the Arts 6% Best Play 1 PRIDE & PREJUDICE The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 15% 2 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Hale Center Theater 15% 3 OUR TOWN Hale Center Theater 11% 4 SHE KILLS MONSTERS MadKing Productions 9% 5 CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION Sentinel Theatre 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Tuacahn Center for the Arts 25% 2 Timp Arts 13% 3 Hale Center Theater 13% 4 The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 11% 5 West Valley Arts 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 David Toole - LES MISÉRABLES Tuacahn Center for the Arts 13% 2 Mollie-Claire Matthews - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL Tuacahn Center for the Arts 8% 3 Maxwell Sperry - DEAR EVAN HANSEN CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 7% 4 Malia Monk - GREASE Tuacahn Center for the Arts 7% 5 Hunter Jones - FINDING NEVERLAND CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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