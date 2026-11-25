Tuacahn Christmas in the Canyon Adds Snow Flurries, Live Nativity and HOLIDAY INN
the holiday program runs from late November through December 23, with breakfasts with Santa on select Saturdays and the HOLIDAY INN musical staged in the Hafen Theatre.
Tuacahn will welcome audiences for its annual Christmas in the Canyon celebration, running November 27 through December 23. The holiday event will transform the Southern Utah venue with thousands of Christmas lights, seasonal entertainment, family activities and more.
This year's programming will offer visitors the opportunity to experience two theatrical productions in a single evening, with Tuacahn's annual Live Nativity taking place in the Outdoor Amphitheatre and Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn playing in the indoor Hafen Theatre.
Presented at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. each evening, the Live Nativity will recount the story of the birth of Jesus Christ through music, narration, live animals and performances by a volunteer cast. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased in advance.
Meanwhile, Holiday Inn will feature a selection of Irving Berlin standards, including “White Christmas,” “Cheek to Cheek” and “Easter Parade.” Performances begin at 7:45 p.m., allowing audiences to attend the earlier Nativity presentation before heading to the musical. Tickets start at $43.
Beyond the stage, visitors can enjoy rides aboard the Tuacahn Express, Christmas carols, seasonal refreshments, fireside gatherings and holiday shopping at Tuacahn’s Gift Gallery.
Artificial snowfall will also return following its introduction during last year's festivities.
“It's the perfect thing to add even more flair to the Christmas spirit at Tuacahn,” said Tuacahn CEO Kevin Smith. “After seeing how magical it was to use this snow machine last year during the holidays, we absolutely wanted to bring it back this year.”
Tuacahn has also expanded its holiday programming to include breakfasts with Santa Claus on select Saturdays in December. While all currently scheduled breakfast events have sold out, Santa will be available for complimentary visits in the Tuacahn Plaza during the evening festivities.
“We like to refer to this as our Christmas card to the community,” Smith said. “Every year we welcome people into our little piece of paradise to reminisce about their favorite holiday memories and create magical new ones.”
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