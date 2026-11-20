NEW! Utah Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Utah & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

This holiday season, Salt Lake Acting Company will celebrate its 17th year of professional theatre for children with the Utah Premiere of The Pigeon Gets a Big Time Holiday Extravaganza! based on books and characters by Mo Willems, with script and lyrics by Mo Willems and Adam Tobin, music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, and dramaturgy by Megan Alrutz. The show will be directed, choreographed, and music directed by Penelope Caywood, and play in SLAC's Upstairs Theatre from December 4th through December 29th, 2026.

When Mo Willems' characters get together for the holidays, it's bound to be the biggest extravaganza ever! The Unlimited Squirrels deck the halls and Elephant and Piggie come ready to celebrate! But will The Pigeon join in the festivities, or will he run all the way to the North Pole in search of the greatest gift ever? Terrific tunes, silly stories, goofy gifts, audience antics: it's all in this brand-new musical party that sleighs!

The cast will feature both Joseph Paul Branca and Wendy Joseph returning as the same character from their previous SLAC appearances as The Pigeon in Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! (2024), and Piggie in Elephant & Piggie's “We Are in a Play!” (2021/23) respectively. Joining them will be SLAC alums Harrison Timm as Elephant Gerald, Katie Lobrot as Flappy Squirrel, Alexa Shaheen as Zoomy Squirrel, and Matthew Tripp as Zappy Squirrel; and making her SLAC debut will be Jordan Soper as Zoopy Squirrel. Joining director Penelope Caywood on the creative team will be Janice Chan (Set Designer), Jesse Portillo (Lighting Designer), Sofia Paredes-Kenrick (Costume Designer), Cynthia L. Kehr Rees (Sound Designer), Jessica Graham (Props Designer), Bridgette Lehman (Production Manager), and Cynthia Fleming (Executive Artistic Director).

Joining the production team as participants in SLAC's Professional Theatre Program for Emerging Artists will be: Madeleine Phann (PTP Asst. Sound Designer), Serenity Singleton (PTP Asst. Stage Manager), and Jordan Soper (Actor).

The race is on for the Salt Lake City Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LES MISÉRABLES Tuacahn Center for the Arts 20% 2 GREASE Tuacahn Center for the Arts 8% 3 CARRIE: THE MUSICAL MadKing Productions 7% 4 HELLO, DOLLY! Timp Arts 7% 5 THE ADDAMS FAMILY The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 7% Best Play 1 PRIDE & PREJUDICE The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 16% 2 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Hale Center Theater 15% 3 OUR TOWN Hale Center Theater 12% 4 SHE KILLS MONSTERS MadKing Productions 9% 5 CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION Sentinel Theatre 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Tuacahn Center for the Arts 26% 2 Timp Arts 14% 3 Hale Center Theater 12% 4 The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 11% 5 West Valley Arts 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 David Toole - LES MISÉRABLES Tuacahn Center for the Arts 12% 2 Mollie-Claire Matthews - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL Tuacahn Center for the Arts 8% 3 Malia Monk - GREASE Tuacahn Center for the Arts 6% 4 Hunter Jones - FINDING NEVERLAND CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 5% 5 Maxwell Sperry - DEAR EVAN HANSEN CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming