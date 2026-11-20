"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE PIGEON GETS A BIG TIME HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA! is Coming to Salt Lake Acting Company
The show will play in SLAC's Upstairs Theatre from December 4th through December 29th, 2026.
This holiday season, Salt Lake Acting Company will celebrate its 17th year of professional theatre for children with the Utah Premiere of The Pigeon Gets a Big Time Holiday Extravaganza! based on books and characters by Mo Willems, with script and lyrics by Mo Willems and Adam Tobin, music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, and dramaturgy by Megan Alrutz. The show will be directed, choreographed, and music directed by Penelope Caywood, and play in SLAC's Upstairs Theatre from December 4th through December 29th, 2026.
When Mo Willems' characters get together for the holidays, it's bound to be the biggest extravaganza ever! The Unlimited Squirrels deck the halls and Elephant and Piggie come ready to celebrate! But will The Pigeon join in the festivities, or will he run all the way to the North Pole in search of the greatest gift ever? Terrific tunes, silly stories, goofy gifts, audience antics: it's all in this brand-new musical party that sleighs!
The cast will feature both Joseph Paul Branca and Wendy Joseph returning as the same character from their previous SLAC appearances as The Pigeon in Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! (2024), and Piggie in Elephant & Piggie's “We Are in a Play!” (2021/23) respectively. Joining them will be SLAC alums Harrison Timm as Elephant Gerald, Katie Lobrot as Flappy Squirrel, Alexa Shaheen as Zoomy Squirrel, and Matthew Tripp as Zappy Squirrel; and making her SLAC debut will be Jordan Soper as Zoopy Squirrel. Joining director Penelope Caywood on the creative team will be Janice Chan (Set Designer), Jesse Portillo (Lighting Designer), Sofia Paredes-Kenrick (Costume Designer), Cynthia L. Kehr Rees (Sound Designer), Jessica Graham (Props Designer), Bridgette Lehman (Production Manager), and Cynthia Fleming (Executive Artistic Director).
Joining the production team as participants in SLAC's Professional Theatre Program for Emerging Artists will be: Madeleine Phann (PTP Asst. Sound Designer), Serenity Singleton (PTP Asst. Stage Manager), and Jordan Soper (Actor).
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