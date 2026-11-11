Review: THE OUTSIDERS is a Visceral Triumph at the Eccles Theater

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The national tour of THE OUTSIDERS, currently playing at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, is a visceral triumph – a production that transcends all the best parts of live theatre.

THE OUTSIDERS (book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival [Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance] and Justin Levine) was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, winning four including Best Musical and Best Direction. Ponyboy, a young teen in 1960s Tulsa, is navigating life with his parents gone and two older brothers doing the best they can. And being a “greaser” from the “wrong side of the tracks” means the preppy “socs” are going to do the best they can to make his life miserable.

Christian Arrendondo is absolutely riveting as Ponyboy with a phenomenal singing voice. His brothers, Darrel and Sodapop, are played wonderfully by Travis Roy Rogers and Brendan Dallaire, respectively.

While it’s easy for Cherry to stand out, Emma Hearn does the harder job of fitting in, and her delicate vocals and wry personality do just that.

Anthony Garcia brings youth and vulnerability to Dallas, and Seth Ajani is a touching Johnny (normally played by Bonale Fambrini).

While original Broadway casts are difficult to beat, and this one in particular is filled with unique personalities and voices, this touring cast brings a different kind of vitality to their roles while staying true to the style and character of the show.

This also holds true with the supporting and ensemble players, including their brilliant execution of Rick and Jeff Kuperman’s athletic choreography.

A round of applause for the set by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, lighting by Brian MacDevitt, projections by Hana S. Kim, sound by Cody Spencer, special effects by Jeremy Chernick and Lillis Meeh, costumes by Sarafina Bish, makeup by Tishonna Ferguson and hair/wigs by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado.

The touring production features the same grit of realism as Broadway while expanding to fill a larger space, which makes it even more imposing and impactful. With gravel, water, blood, smoke, fire, and moving cars, the physical nature of the show is the literal definition of awesome. When you add evocative lighting, time jumps, slick projections and sound effects, it takes you on a heart-pumping ride.

And it all blends effortlessly with director Danya Taymor’s truly superb staging. The time flies by as the storytelling pulls you into its spell and won’t let you go. You feel for the characters and you feel like you’re there with them.

Memories of moments from the show will haunt you: flashlights and stars in “Great Expectations,” shadows and flames in the church, a rain-filled rumble that is raw in its execution, and tender brotherly love that fills the soul.

THE OUTSIDERS plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 15, 2026. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Photo by Matthew Murphy.

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