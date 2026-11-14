Review: THE KING OF NEW YORK Premiered at the Eccles Theater

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A new concert musical, THE KING OF NEW YORK, recently premiered at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.

THE KING OF NEW YORK, created by and starring Alex Boyé, is a hip-hop and rap retelling of the life of Joseph Smith, founder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormonism).

The show was billed as the story of Smith’s presidential campaign told through the eyes of five Black men who followed him, but those are actually only small portions of the piece, which is mostly focused on retelling well-known accounts from throughout his life. The musical was ostensibly written for the uninitiated but has many references that would be confusing to those not in the know.

The large, uncredited, cast and orchestra, including a troupe of youth dancers, brought vitality and passion to their performances of many high energy numbers. The highlight was “They Say I’m Crazy,” which brings soul to the portrayal of Smith.

Boyé announced that he hopes to take the show on the road in the near future.

For information on upcoming performances in the Live! at the Eccles series or to buy tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Live! at the Eccles

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