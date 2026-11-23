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In ANASTASIA on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy, Paris holds the key with moving directorial and design choices.

ANASTASIA (book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens), is based on the 1997 and 1956 20th Century Fox films and the legend of the missing Romanov princess. When struggling con artists Dmitry and Vlad scheme to find someone to take to Paris and pass off as the Russian princess Anastasia, they stumble upon a woman named Anya who is seemingly the perfect fit and has no memories of her childhood. As Anya journeys to the past, she desperately seeks to find home, love, family, and herself in the process.

The team behind RAGTIME, one of the greatest musicals of all time, has created another masterpiece, with a book that plumbs the depths of history and the human experience while at the same time fashioning a modern fairy tale that doesn’t lose the sparkle and vivacity of the beloved animated film. Every song in the score is a glistening gem in its own right, developing character through thoughtful lyrics and achingly gorgeous melodies.

Jessica Hudson as Anya (double cast with Makenna Ashby) and Benjamin Tate as Dmitry (double cast with Matthew Oster), are firecrackers who can’t resist a poke at their partner, but they eventually soften into one another, pulling the audience in along with them.

Landon Horton is a chilling Gleb (double cast with Ethan Kelso) with a magnificent singing voice.

Other strong performers include Aiolege Lesa as Vlad (double cast with Tyler Hanson), Erin Carlson as Countess Lily (double cast with Korianne Orton Johnson), Michelle Sundwall as the Dowager Empress (double cast with Tamari Dunbar), and an ensemble that dances like a dream.

Director Dave Tinney has made some touching choices, like flashbacks to young Anastasia and Dmitry that may bring tears to your eyes in the poignant “In a Crowd of Thousands.”

While the set and lighting by Nate Bertone and Jaron Kent Hermansen, respectively, can be slightly underwhelming in the first act, they really come to life in the second half with an exquisite ballet sequence, including a massive chandelier and lush red coloring, and an absolutely stunning true-to-life recreation of the Parisian bridge named after Anastasia’s grandfather, which plays a key role in the narrative.

They are well complemented by the attractive costume design by Joy Zhu, assisted by Emma Ashton, and hair and makeup design by Krissa Lent.

The sweetening of the tracks is a little more obvious in this mix than is typical, and a sound system failure caused a show stop at the reviewed performance, but these issues will surely be taken care of soon.

If you have never seen ANASTASIA, make time to see a truly beautiful musical, and if you have, it’s worth a second look even just for the bridge alone.

ANASTASIA plays through January 18, 2027. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.

The race is on for the Salt Lake City Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LES MISÉRABLES Tuacahn Center for the Arts 22% 2 GREASE Tuacahn Center for the Arts 9% 3 HELLO, DOLLY! Timp Arts 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 7% 5 DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL Tuacahn Center for the Arts 6% Best Play 1 PRIDE & PREJUDICE The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 15% 2 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Hale Center Theater 15% 3 OUR TOWN Hale Center Theater 12% 4 SHE KILLS MONSTERS MadKing Productions 9% 5 CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION Sentinel Theatre 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Tuacahn Center for the Arts 25% 2 Timp Arts 13% 3 Hale Center Theater 13% 4 The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 11% 5 West Valley Arts 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 David Toole - LES MISÉRABLES Tuacahn Center for the Arts 13% 2 Mollie-Claire Matthews - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL Tuacahn Center for the Arts 8% 3 Maxwell Sperry - DEAR EVAN HANSEN CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 7% 4 Malia Monk - GREASE Tuacahn Center for the Arts 7% 5 Hunter Jones - FINDING NEVERLAND CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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