"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
RDT's Ring Around the Rose Will Present BALLET LAS AMÉRICAS DE UTAH at Rose Wagner Center
The Utah company, sponsored by Centro Cívico Mexicano for more than 40 years, will present a wiggle-friendly showcase at the Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre.
Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) invites families to experience the vibrant rhythms, colorful traditions, and joyful movement of Latin America when Ballet las Américas de Utah takes the stage for the next Ring Around the Rose performance on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 11:00 AM at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.
As Utah's oldest Latin American folk dance and music group, Ballet las Américas de Utah has been sharing the richness of Latin American culture with audiences for generations. A nonprofit organization sponsored by Centro Cívico Mexicano for more than 40 years, the company is dedicated to bringing communities together through the universal language of music and dance.
Audiences will enjoy a lively showcase of traditional dances from Mexico, the Caribbean, and South America, celebrating the diverse cultural traditions that enrich families and communities. With colorful costumes, spirited music, and engaging choreography, the performance offers an opportunity for audiences of all ages to experience the beauty and energy of Latin American folk dance.
True to the spirit of Ring Around the Rose, this is more than a sit-back-and-watch performance! Children and families are encouraged to move along from their seats, and audience members will even have the opportunity to join the performers on stage for some dancing of their own.
Ring Around the Rose is RDT's long-running family performance series, presenting monthly performances from September through May. Designed especially for young audiences, these interactive, 'wiggle-friendly ARTventures' introduce children and their families to dance, music, theater, and storytelling in a welcoming environment where participation and discovery are encouraged.
More information is available at rdtutah.org.
EVENT DETAILS
Who: BALLET LAS AMERICAS DE UTAH
What: RDT's Ring Around the Rose
When: Saturday, December 12, 2026 at 11:00 am
Where: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre (138 West 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101)
Tickets: $10.50 (including all fees) available through ArtTix (www.arttix.org), 801-534-1000, or at the box office.
About RDT's Ring Around the Rose
Ring Around The Rose is a wiggle-friendly series of performances for children and families that explores the magical world of the arts including dance, theatre, music and storytelling. All shows begin at 11:00am at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W Broadway, SLC.
Ring Around The Rose is supported in part by: The Utah Division of Arts and Museums, National Endowment for the Arts, Salt Lake City Arts Council, and the Salt Lake County Zoo Arts & Parks Program.
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