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Utah musical theater fans have something extraordinary to look forward to this December as Broadway powerhouse Jeremy Jordan takes the stage at Cottonwood High School for a one-night-only concert on Sunday, December 6, at 7 p.m.

Presented by Courage Theatre, the special engagement promises an unforgettable evening featuring one of Broadway’s most celebrated voices, while supporting a mission that extends far beyond the spotlight: making the transformative power of theater accessible to young performers throughout Utah.

For Broadway enthusiasts, Jordan needs little introduction. His electrifying portrayal of Jack Kelly in Disney’s Newsies earned him Tony and Grammy Award nominations and cemented his reputation as one of musical theater’s most dynamic leading men. With a soaring tenor, remarkable versatility and an unmistakable gift for storytelling, Jordan has continued to captivate audiences on Broadway, on screen and in concert halls around the world.

“Bringing Jeremy Jordan to Utah is an absolute dream. To me, he’s this generation’s Gene Kelly,” said Josh Adams, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director of Courage Theatre.

Jordan’s impressive theatrical résumé includes originating the role of Clyde Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde, starring as Jay Gatsby in the Broadway adaptation of The Great Gatsby, and earning additional Tony and Drama Desk nominations for his performance in Lincoln Center Theater’s acclaimed revival of Floyd Collins. Just last month he finished his run as legendary entertainer Bobby Darin in Broadway’s Just in Time, further demonstrating his extraordinary range as a performer.

Other notable stage credits include West Side Story, Waitress, Rock of Ages and Little Shop of Horrors. Beyond Broadway, Jordan has reached audiences through television appearances in Smash and Supergirl, voice work in Hazbin Hotel and Tangled: The Series, and his memorable performance opposite Anna Kendrick in the film adaptation of The Last Five Years.

Now, Utah audiences will have a rare opportunity to experience Jordan’s celebrated talent in an intimate community setting, bringing the magic of Broadway to the Salt Lake Valley for a single evening.

A Performance With a Purpose

While Jordan’s star power is reason enough to attend, the concert carries an equally compelling purpose.

The event is presented by Courage Theatre, a Utah-based nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to high-quality theatrical experiences for young people, particularly those who might otherwise face financial barriers to participation.

“Our mission is simple. We want to bring the arts back to our community and make sure every child and student has the chance to participate, regardless of what their family can afford,” said Merilee Adams, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director of Courage Theatre.

Built on the belief that theater can change lives, Courage Theatre provides students with opportunities to develop their talents, build confidence, form meaningful relationships and experience the transformative power of live performance. Through its work with the Granite School District community, the organization creates a welcoming environment where aspiring performers can learn, grow and discover a sense of belonging.

“Every child deserves a standing ovation and the chance to feel the pride that comes from accomplishing something great,” said Merilee Adams.

The impact is already tangible. During its recent summer productions of The Lion King Jr. and SIX: Teen Edition, Courage Theatre welcomed more than 75 student performers and provided 35 scholarships, helping ensure that financial circumstances did not prevent young artists from participating.

Proceeds from Courage Theatre’s productions help sustain student scholarships, theatrical programming, professional mentorship and future opportunities for local performers.

The December 6 concert is made possible through the generous support of the Jason and Laural Wilcox family, the Viva Voce Foundation and Foundation 4Life, whose contributions help bring world-class entertainment to the community while advancing opportunities for arts participation.

The concert also serves as the official kickoff to Courage Theatre’s 2027 Season of Discovery, a celebration of artistic exploration and the possibilities that emerge when young people are encouraged to take creative risks.

For aspiring Utah performers, the opportunity to see artists like Jeremy Jordan on a local stage is more than an evening of entertainment. It is a chance to witness the possibilities of a life in the performing arts and perhaps imagine themselves following in his footsteps.

And for audiences, it is an opportunity to enjoy an exceptional Broadway talent while investing in the future of theater in their own community.

Don’t Miss This Special Evening

Whether you’ve followed Jordan’s career since Newsies, discovered his extraordinary voice through The Last Five Years, or simply appreciate the thrill of live musical theater, this one-night-only performance promises to be a highlight of Utah’s holiday entertainment season.

Additionally, one of Courage Theatre’s own, Julianne Ferreira da Silva, will take the stage as the evening’s opening act.

“We’re so proud to bring Jeremy to Utah, and we’re beyond thrilled that Julianne gets to open for him. She’s been with us since the beginning, and I believe she’s destined for New York. Watching her step onto that stage will be a full-circle moment for us. Giving young performers like Julianne opportunities like this is exactly what we’re about,” said Josh Adams.

Jeremy Jordan in Concert takes place Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Cottonwood High School Auditorium, located at 5715 South 1300 East in Murray, Utah.

Tickets are available through Courage Theatre. Students can receive $20 off their order with the promotional code STUDENT and a valid student ID.

Come for the Broadway magic. Leave knowing you’ve helped inspire the next generation of stars.

The race is on for the Salt Lake City Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LES MISÉRABLES Tuacahn Center for the Arts 22% 2 GREASE Tuacahn Center for the Arts 9% 3 HELLO, DOLLY! Timp Arts 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 7% 5 DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL Tuacahn Center for the Arts 6% Best Play 1 PRIDE & PREJUDICE The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 15% 2 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Hale Center Theater 15% 3 OUR TOWN Hale Center Theater 12% 4 SHE KILLS MONSTERS MadKing Productions 9% 5 CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION Sentinel Theatre 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Tuacahn Center for the Arts 25% 2 Timp Arts 13% 3 Hale Center Theater 13% 4 The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 11% 5 West Valley Arts 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 David Toole - LES MISÉRABLES Tuacahn Center for the Arts 13% 2 Mollie-Claire Matthews - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL Tuacahn Center for the Arts 8% 3 Maxwell Sperry - DEAR EVAN HANSEN CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 7% 4 Malia Monk - GREASE Tuacahn Center for the Arts 7% 5 Hunter Jones - FINDING NEVERLAND CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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