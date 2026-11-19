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Plan-B Theatre will continue its 36th season with the world premiere of Radio Hour Episode 18: The Land of Oz, a new adaptation of L. Frank Baum's work by Debora Threedy. The production will be presented as a live radio drama on Wednesday, December 16, 2026, at the Jeanne Wagner Theatre in Salt Lake City.

The story takes place in Oz following the departure of Dorothy and the Wizard. With the Scarecrow now serving as king, the kingdom faces a new series of challenges.

Directed by Plan-B co-founder and managing director Cheryl Ann Cluff, the production features original music by David Evanoff and sound design by Joe Killian. The cast includes Jay Perry, who has appeared in all 18 installments of the Radio Hour series, alongside Isabella Reeder, returning for her fifth episode, and Teresa Sanderson, appearing in her tenth.

Two performances are scheduled for December 16 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Both will be ASL-interpreted. The morning performance, which will include students from six area middle and high schools, will feature a post-show discussion and will be recorded for the RadioWest podcast. The evening performance will be broadcast live on KUER.

Hosted by Doug Fabrizio, Radio Hour has been part of Plan-B Theatre's programming since 2005, when the company launched the series with Radio Poe. The project grew out of Cluff's longstanding interest in radio drama, previously explored through Plan-B productions including Radio Macbeth in 1996, The PBTC Radio Show in 1998, and The War of the Worlds in 2002.

The series was developed following discussions between Cluff, Fabrizio, and Plan-B artistic director Jerry Rapier about creating a live radio drama for RadioWest. Since its debut, the collaboration has produced 18 episodes over 21 years.

Radio Hour Episode 18: The Land of Oz will be performed at the Jeanne Wagner Theatre at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, located at 138 W. 300 South in Salt Lake City.

Tickets and additional information are available at planbtheatre.org/thelandofoz.

The race is on for the Salt Lake City Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LES MISÉRABLES Tuacahn Center for the Arts 20% 2 GREASE Tuacahn Center for the Arts 8% 3 CARRIE: THE MUSICAL MadKing Productions 7% 4 THE ADDAMS FAMILY The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 7% 5 HELLO, DOLLY! Timp Arts 6% Best Play 1 PRIDE & PREJUDICE The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 16% 2 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Hale Center Theater 14% 3 OUR TOWN Hale Center Theater 12% 4 SHE KILLS MONSTERS MadKing Productions 9% 5 CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION Sentinel Theatre 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Tuacahn Center for the Arts 27% 2 Timp Arts 14% 3 Hale Center Theater 12% 4 The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 11% 5 West Valley Arts 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 David Toole - LES MISÉRABLES Tuacahn Center for the Arts 13% 2 Mollie-Claire Matthews - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL Tuacahn Center for the Arts 8% 3 Malia Monk - GREASE Tuacahn Center for the Arts 6% 4 Maxwell Sperry - DEAR EVAN HANSEN CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 5% 5 Jordan Soper - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL MadKing Productions 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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