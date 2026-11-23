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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ashley Marinelli - LES MISÉRABLES - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 10%

Candi Boyd - GREASE - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 9%

Mara Newbery Greer - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 8%

Stephanie Cole - HELLO, DOLLY! - Timp Arts 7%

Aaron Ford - FINDING NEVERLAND - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 7%

Abbey Jolley - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - MadKing Productions 6%

Sayoko Knode Peterson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 6%

Jake Fields - NEWSIES - Fields and Co 5%

Alisa Farnsworth - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Timp Arts 4%

Ramsi Stoker & Lindsey Smith - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hale Center Theater 4%

Izzy Arrietta - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 3%

Chantelle Wells - THE FANTASTICKS - Timp Arts 3%

Robbie Cromwell - GUYS AND DOLLS - SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre 3%

Erin Wilson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - DRAPER ARTS COUNCIL 3%

Afton Wilson - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Hale Center Theater 2%

Izzy Arrietta - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 2%

Luke Logan - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Ashley Carlson - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 2%

Ben Roeling - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 2%

Alaina Stone - ANYTHING GOES - Taylorsville Arts Council 2%

Aaron Ford - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 2%

Janessa Berg - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tooele Valley Theatre 2%

David Eggers - FOREVER PLAID - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 1%

Eric Sciotto - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 1%

Kaylee Wheeler - BRIGHT STAR - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dustin Cross - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 15%

Ricky Lurie - LES MISÉRABLES - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 11%

Brooke Holahan - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Timp Arts 10%

Julie Thiry-Couvillion - GREASE - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 8%

Boston Partridge - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tooele Valley Theatre 4%

Brenda Van Der Wiel - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 4%

Emma Ashton - THE FANTASTICKS - Timp Arts 4%

Jen Caprio - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Hale Center Theater 4%

Kaely Hope - HELLO, DOLLY! - Timp Arts 4%

Carleigh Naylor - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - MadKing Productions 4%

Jen Caprio - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hale Center Theater 3%

Lauri Baird - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 3%

Lexi Goldsberry - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 3%

Candice Nielsen - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 3%

Lexi Goldsberry - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 3%

Joy Zhu - MY FAIR LADY - Hale Center Theater 2%

Dennis Wright - FLOWERS FOR MRS. HARRIS - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 2%

Kim Wright - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 2%

Sarah Wilkins & Jen Christensen - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Jacci Olsen Florence - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 1%

Dennis Hassan - NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

Jen Christensen & Jan Hunsaker - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Nancy Henderson - QUILTERS - Taylorsville Arts Council 1%

Dennis Hassan - SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: THE GASLIGHT ZONE - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

Landon Kraczek - PIGEONS OF KRAKOW - ThreePenny Theatre Company 1%

Best Dance Production

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 40%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hale Center Theater 33%

NEWSIES - Fields and Co 27%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Sarah Hartmann - LES MISÉRABLES - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 15%

Aaron Dejesus - GREASE - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 9%

Andrew Jefferies - HELLO, DOLLY! - Timp Arts 9%

Chad Henwood - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - MadKing Productions 9%

Jenny Barlow - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 6%

Mara Newbery Greer - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 6%

Chip Brown & Andrew Jefferies - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Timp Arts 5%

Dave Tinney - HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - Hale Center Theater 4%

Aaron Ford - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 4%

Kacey Spadafora - THE FANTASTICKS - Timp Arts 4%

Jennifer Parker Hohl - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hale Center Theater 4%

Kristin Callor - FINDING NEVERLAND - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Kurt Elison - TUCK EVERLASTING - Lehi Arts Council 3%

David Morgan - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 3%

Tony Akin - SCHOOL OF ROCK - DRAPER ARTS COUNCIL 2%

Rob Moffat - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 2%

Barta Heiner - FLOWERS FOR MRS. HARRIS - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 2%

Chris Hults - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Bryant Larsen - BRIGHT STAR - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 2%

Shari Jordan - ELF THE MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Wendy Dahl-Smedshammer - QUILTERS - Taylorsville Arts Council 2%

Wendy Dahl-Smedshammer - ANYTHING GOES - Taylorsville Arts Council 1%

Penelope Caywood - NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

Ryan Simmons - MY FAIR LADY - Hale Center Theater 1%

Cynthia Fleming - SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: THE GASLIGHT ZONE - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Andrew Jefferies - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Sentinel Theatre 15%

Ryan Simmons - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theater 14%

Dave Tinney - OUR TOWN - Hale Center Theater 12%

Kymberly Mellen - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 12%

Megan Bishop - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tooele Valley Theatre 8%

James Naylor - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - MadKing Productions 8%

Stephanie Breinholt - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Hale Center Theater 6%

Alexandra Harbold - VERY LIKE A WHALE - Salt Lake Acting Company 6%

Ryan Simmons - MORIARTY: A NEW SHERLOCK HOLMES ADVENTURE - Hale Center Theater 5%

Élise Hanson - HAMLET - New World Shakespeare Company 4%

Jan Hunsaker - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Creekside Theatre Fest 3%

Jon Liddiard - PERSUASION - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Landon Kraczek - PIGEONS OF KRAKOW - ThreePenny Theatre Company 2%

David Walker - RABBIT HOLE - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Jason Bowcutt - A FRENCH TOAST - Meanwhile Park Summer Theatre 2%

Damjan Dimovski - SHAKESPEARE'S KING JOHN - The Giddy Round 0%

Best Ensemble

LES MISÉRABLES - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 16%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Timp Arts 8%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 7%

GREASE - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 7%

DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 7%

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - MadKing Productions 6%

FINDING NEVERLAND - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 5%

NEWSIES - Fields and Co 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Timp Arts 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hale Center Theater 4%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Hale Center Theater 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - DRAPER ARTS COUNCIL 3%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - MadKing Productions 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 3%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 2%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 2%

DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 2%

DISNEY'S TARZAN THE MUSICAL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

QUILTERS - Taylorsville Arts Council 1%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Ogden’s Egyptian Theater 1%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%

SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: THE GASLIGHT ZONE - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

FLOWERS FOR MRS. HARRIS - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rob Siler - LES MISÉRABLES - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 13%

Paul Black - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 10%

Caleb Wallengren - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Timp Arts 10%

Jaron Kent - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hale Center Theater 7%

Caleb Wallengren - HELLO, DOLLY! - Timp Arts 7%

Jaron Kent - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Hale Center Theater 7%

Paul Black - GREASE - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 6%

Chad Henwood - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - MadKing Productions 6%

Ryan Fallis - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 5%

Caleb Wallengren - THE FANTASTICKS - Timp Arts 5%

Jordan Fowler - FINDING NEVERLAND - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 5%

David Bruner - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - MadKing Productions 4%

Renee Fowler - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 4%

Laura Crossett - BRIGHT STAR - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 3%

Timothy Swenson - VERY LIKE A WHALE - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

Michael Gray - FOREVER PLAID - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 2%

Blayne Wiley - HAMLET - New World Shakespeare Company 1%

Mark Ohran - FLOWERS FOR MRS. HARRIS - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 1%

Rob Siler - ELF THE MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%

Zac Bringhurst - RABBIT HOLE - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

David DeCarolis - MURDER BALLAD - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

Jonah Kirkhart - [SIC] - ThreePenny Theatre Company 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Christopher Babbage - LES MISÉRABLES - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 21%

Alex Huff - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 11%

Serene Parker - HELLO, DOLLY! - Timp Arts 8%

Alex Marshall - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hale Center Theater 8%

Phil Childs - NEWSIES - Fields and Co 7%

Sara Goldberg-McRae - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - MadKing Productions 7%

Ashley Murillo Coombs - THE FANTASTICKS - Timp Arts 6%

Christian Wawro - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Timp Arts 5%

Jessica Rampton - FINDING NEVERLAND - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 5%

Anne Puzey - FLOWERS FOR MRS. HARRIS - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 5%

Christopher Babbage - GREASE - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 4%

Amanda VandenAkker - ANYTHING GOES - Taylorsville Arts Council 3%

Nichole Atkinson & Arianne Hellewell - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 3%

Alex Huff - ELF THE MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Maren Hansen - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Amanda VandenAkker - QUILTERS - Taylorsville Arts Council 1%

David Sonneborn - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%

Best Musical

LES MISÉRABLES - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 20%

GREASE - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 8%

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - MadKing Productions 8%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Timp Arts 7%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 6%

DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Timp Arts 5%

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 5%

THE FANTASTICKS - Timp Arts 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hale Center Theater 4%

HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL - Hale Center Theater 3%

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Hale Center Theater 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - DRAPER ARTS COUNCIL 3%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre 3%

DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 2%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 2%

ANYTHING GOES - Taylorsville Arts Council 1%

QUILTERS - Taylorsville Arts Council 1%

SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: THE GASLIGHT ZONE - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Ogden’s Egyptian Theater 1%

FLOWERS FOR MRS. HARRIS - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 1%

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 50%

HALLMARKED - Hale Center Theater 25%

VERY LIKE A WHALE - Salt Lake Acting Company 14%

A FRENCH TOAST - Meanwhile Park Summer Theatre 5%

PIGEONS OF KRAKOW - ThreePenny Theatre Company 4%

THE SIMULTANEOUS OVERVIEW OF HUGE SPACES - Kallisti Theatre Company 2%

Best Performer In A Musical

David Toole - LES MISÉRABLES - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 11%

Mollie-Claire Matthews - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 7%

Maxwell Sperry - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 7%

Malia Monk - GREASE - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 6%

Hunter Jones - FINDING NEVERLAND - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%

Jordan Soper - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - MadKing Productions 5%

Will Gardner - THE FANTASTICKS - Timp Arts 4%

Thomas Wood - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 4%

Madelyn Thompson - NEWSIES - Fields and Co 3%

Kailey Simmons - HELLO, DOLLY! - Timp Arts 3%

Randal Keith - LES MISÉRABLES - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 3%

Aaron Williams - HELLO, DOLLY! - Timp Arts 3%

Carter McEwan - FOREVER PLAID - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 3%

Taylor Ann Jaeger - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 3%

Brooklyn Alley - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Timp Arts 2%

Ethan Kelso - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hale Center Theater 2%

Janzell Tutor - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - MadKing Productions 2%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - DRAPER ARTS COUNCIL 2%

Cameron Ropp - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 2%

Bailee Morris - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hale Center Theater 2%

Ben Rooney - NEWSIES - Fields and Co 2%

Scott Hendrickson - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 2%

Jordan Nicholes - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 1%

Scotty Fletcher - SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: THE GASLIGHT ZONE - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

Joseph Paul Branca - NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Dani Klappoth - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Sentinel Theatre 11%

James Carter - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 9%

Keith Evans - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theater 8%

Becca Ashton - OUR TOWN - Hale Center Theater 7%

Emily Tatum - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - MadKing Productions 7%

Cade Marshall - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Creative Chaos 6%

Timothy Quesenberry - OUR TOWN - Hale Center Theater 5%

Daniel Hess - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 4%

Kami McDonough - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - MadKing Productions 4%

April Fossen - A FRENCH TOAST - Meanwhile Park Summer Theatre 3%

Josh Richardson - OUR TOWN - Hale Center Theater 3%

Charlie Hudson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Creative Chaos 3%

Colette Stringham - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Creative Chaos 3%

Ben Parkes - OUR TOWN - Hale Center Theater 3%

Liam Owens - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Creekside Theatre Fest 3%

Benson Baumgatren - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Creative Chaos 2%

Verona Miller - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tooele Valley Theatre 2%

James Wakeland - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Brennan Moyes - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tooele Valley Theatre 2%

Élise Hanson - HAMLET - New World Shakespeare Company 2%

Maria Gamez Sanches - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tooele Valley Theatre 1%

Jana Wilhite - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Kai Matthew Davis - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tooele Valley Theatre 1%

Tyson Baker - RED - Sackerson 1%

Jeanelle Huff - RABBIT HOLE - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Best Play

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 15%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theater 15%

OUR TOWN - Hale Center Theater 12%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - MadKing Productions 9%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Sentinel Theatre 8%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Creative Chaos 7%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tooele Valley Theatre 7%

MORIARTY: A NEW SHERLOCK HOLMES ADVENTURE - Hale Center Theater 6%

VERY LIKE A WHALE - Salt Lake Acting Company 5%

HAMLET - New World Shakespeare Company 3%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Creekside Theatre Fest 3%

A FRENCH TOAST - Meanwhile Park Summer Theatre 2%

[SIC] - ThreePenny Theatre Company 2%

THE WINTER'S TALE - Grassroots Shakespeare Company 2%

PIGEONS OF KRAKOW - ThreePenny Theatre Company 1%

PERSUASION - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

RABBIT HOLE - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

RED - Sackerson 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Clayton Dombach - LES MISÉRABLES - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 16%

Paul Black - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 8%

Kristyan Williams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Timp Arts 7%

Carter Thompson - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 6%

Kacey Udy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 6%

Kristyan Williams - HELLO, DOLLY! - Timp Arts 6%

Paul Black - GREASE - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 5%

Al Oquendo - NEWSIES - Fields and Co 4%

James Naylor - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - MadKing Productions 4%

Nate Bertone - DISNEY'S THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Hale Center Theater 4%

Josh LaVar - FINDING NEVERLAND - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Nate Bertone - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Hale Center Theater 3%

Bryant Larsen - BRIGHT STAR - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 3%

Jenn Taylor & Madeline Ashton - MORIARTY: A NEW SHERLOCK HOLMES ADVENTURE - Hale Center Theater 3%

Collin Ray - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tooele Valley Theatre 2%

Josh Roberts - DISNEY'S TARZAN THE MUSICAL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Jenn Taylor - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theater 2%

MORGAN GOLIGHTLY - SCHOOL OF ROCK - DRAPER ARTS COUNCIL 2%

Canon Hadfield - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

James Naylor - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - MadKing Productions 2%

Canon Hadfield - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Carter Thompson - FLOWERS FOR MRS. HARRIS - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 1%

Erik Reichert - VERY LIKE A WHALE - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

Canon Hadfield - RABBIT HOLE - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Paul Black - ELF THE MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Josh Liebert - LES MISÉRABLES - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 22%

Caleb Dillenbeck - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Timp Arts 10%

Alex Stewart - DISNEY'S TARZAN THE MUSICAL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 9%

Tim Riggs - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 9%

Josh Liebert - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 8%

Josh Liebert - GREASE - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 7%

Kelly Harrington - NEWSIES - Fields and Co 7%

Nathan Martineau - HELLO, DOLLY! - Timp Arts 6%

Nathan Martineau - THE FANTASTICKS - Timp Arts 5%

Cynthia L. Kehr Rees - VERY LIKE A WHALE - Salt Lake Acting Company 4%

Timothy Riggs - FLOWERS FOR MRS. HARRIS - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 3%

Maren Hansen - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Creekside Theatre Fest 3%

Zac Bringhurst - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Eric Collins - ELF THE MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Eric Collins - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Calvin Vinson - SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: THE GASLIGHT ZONE - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Thom Henke - GREASE - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 10%

Brynn Hartley - THE FANTASTICKS - Timp Arts 7%

Kelsey Lee Smith - LES MISÉRABLES - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 7%

Joseph Paul Branca - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 5%

Janna Cardia - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 5%

Rachel Schoenecker - LES MISÉRABLES - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 4%

Sylvia Henderson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 4%

Ben Dunford-Cable - HELLO, DOLLY! - Timp Arts 4%

Cade Marshall - NEWSIES - Fields and Co 4%

Kennedy Bird - HELLO, DOLLY! - Timp Arts 3%

Amelia Moore - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 3%

SHELBY REARDON - SCHOOL OF ROCK - DRAPER ARTS COUNCIL 3%

Emma Austin - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Timp Arts 3%

Jake Shelley - HELLO, DOLLY! - Timp Arts 2%

Dylan Panter - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - MadKing Productions 2%

Megan Bishop - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - MadKing Productions 2%

Nash Kenning-Balesteros - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - MadKing Productions 2%

Justin Anderson - THE FANTASTICKS - Timp Arts 2%

Chase Petersen - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 2%

Tia Trimble - GUYS AND DOLLS - SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre 2%

Sol Runa - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - MadKing Productions 2%

Riley Plott - BRIGHT STAR - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 2%

Levi Nuttall - NEWSIES - Fields and Co 1%

Brian Matthew Hague - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hale Center Theater 1%

Bryson Alley - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Timp Arts 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Anne Post Fife - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 15%

Bryan Dayley - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theater 11%

Ryan Munsey - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - MadKing Productions 6%

Wayne Keller III - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Sentinel Theatre 6%

Madelyn Thompson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Creative Chaos 5%

Siena Crivac - MACBITCHES - MadKing Productions 5%

Bryn Lorenc - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Creative Chaos 5%

Mati Turner - MACBITCHES - MadKing Productions 4%

Ben Rooney - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Creative Chaos 4%

Tanner Larsen - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - MadKing Productions 4%

Leah Carr - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Sentinel Theatre 3%

Yolanda Stange - VERY LIKE A WHALE - Salt Lake Acting Company 3%

Isabelle Purdie - PERSUASION - Creekside Theatre Fest 3%

Shaunna Thompson - RABBIT HOLE - Creekside Theatre Fest 3%

Jacob Lyman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tooele Valley Theatre 3%

Ziggy Watene - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Dustin Parmley - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Sentinel Theatre 2%

Beth Moulton - THE WINTER'S TALE - Grassroots Shakespeare Company 2%

Ali Lente - A FRENCH TOAST - Meanwhile Park Summer Theatre 2%

Paris Neville - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Creative Chaos 2%

Hazel Fogg - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tooele Valley Theatre 2%

Cami Rozanas - HAMLET - New World Shakespeare Company 1%

Henry Jeppeson - RABBIT HOLE - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Ben Young - VERY LIKE A WHALE - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

Darby Dee - A FRENCH TOAST - Meanwhile Park Summer Theatre 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 61%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Creekside Theatre Fest 26%

NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE - Salt Lake Acting Company 12%

Favorite Local Theatre

Tuacahn Center for the Arts 25%

Timp Arts 13%

Hale Center Theater 13%

The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 11%

West Valley Arts 5%

MadKing Productions 5%

Draper Historic Theatre 5%

SCERA Center for the Arts 5%

Fields and Co 4%

Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 3%

DRAPER ARTS COUNCIL 3%

Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Tooele Valley Theatre 2%

Taylorsville Arts Council 2%

Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

Grassroots Shakespeare Company 1%

Pleasant Grove Players 1%

ThreePenny Theatre Company 1%

New World Shakespeare Company 0%

Utah Story Center 0%

Kallisti Theatre Company 0%

Lil Poppet Productions 0%

Meanwhile Park Summer Theatre 0%

The race is on for the Salt Lake City Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LES MISÉRABLES Tuacahn Center for the Arts 20% 2 GREASE Tuacahn Center for the Arts 8% 3 CARRIE: THE MUSICAL MadKing Productions 8% 4 HELLO, DOLLY! Timp Arts 7% 5 THE ADDAMS FAMILY The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 6% Best Play 1 PRIDE & PREJUDICE The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 15% 2 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Hale Center Theater 15% 3 OUR TOWN Hale Center Theater 12% 4 SHE KILLS MONSTERS MadKing Productions 9% 5 CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION Sentinel Theatre 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Tuacahn Center for the Arts 25% 2 Timp Arts 13% 3 Hale Center Theater 13% 4 The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater 11% 5 West Valley Arts 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 David Toole - LES MISÉRABLES Tuacahn Center for the Arts 11% 2 Mollie-Claire Matthews - DISNEY & PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL Tuacahn Center for the Arts 7% 3 Maxwell Sperry - DEAR EVAN HANSEN CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 7% 4 Malia Monk - GREASE Tuacahn Center for the Arts 6% 5 Hunter Jones - FINDING NEVERLAND CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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