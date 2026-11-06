Broadway Star Laura Osnes to Perform a Veterans Day Concert with the BYU Wind Symphony

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Brigham Young University’s Music Building Concert Hall will be the home of FOR HEROES PROVED: VETERAN’S DAY CELEBRATION featuring two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes and the BYU Wind Symphony on Wednesday, November 11.

Osnes is an appropriate choice for this patriotic performance honoring veterans – she starred as the young widow of a man who died fighting in World War II in BANDSTAND on Broadway and released theatrically by Fathom Events.

A two-time Tony nominee for her leading roles in BONNIE & CLYDE and CINDERELLA, Osnes was winner of the reality show GREASE: YOU’RE THE ONE THAT I WANT, which cast her as Sandy in the most recent revival of GREASE on Broadway. She also played Nellie and Hope, respectively, in the latest Broadway revivals of SOUTH PACIFIC and ANYTHING GOES.

The BYU Wind Symphony, directed by Shawn Smith, is composed of students playing woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. The group is BYU’s premier wind band and has toured to over 25 countries.

"This event always feels so special as we honor veterans in our community, and this year is extra meaningful because we're also commemorating America250,” said Lyndsay Keith, producer and presenter of the BRAVO! Series. “Our guest soloist, Laura Osnes, and guest speaker, a local retired Air Force colonel, will add so much to the spirit of the evening as well. There's so much to celebrate!”

A limited number of tickets ranging from $12 to $49 are still available for the performance, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. To purchase, call the box office at 801-422-2981 or visit arts.byu.edu. Local veterans and their immediate family members are eligible to receive free tickets.

BYU’s BRAVO! series has previously hosted artists such as Joshua Henry, Ramin Karimloo, Santino and Jessica Fontana, Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga, Sutton Foster, Patti LuPone, Jeremy Jordan, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kelli O’Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Laura Benanti, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Mandy Patinkin, as well as composers Alan Menken, Frank Wildhorn, and Jason Robert Brown.

Photo Credit: Laura Osnes

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